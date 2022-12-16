Many West Virginians are focusing their binoculars right now, contributing to the annual Christmas Bird Count. This is the 123rd year for the Audubon Society’s global bird count, conducted between Dec. 14 and Jan. 5. David Patick compiles count numbers for a group of Cabell and Mason county birders. He said the tradition has become a yule tool for avian analysis.

