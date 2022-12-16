ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

wvpublic.org

USDA Awards $2.2 Million For Rural Projects In West Virginia

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is sending more than $2 million in grants for projects in West Virginia. The USDA’s Rural Development Program grants will support 18 projects statewide. Grants to the Pocahontas County Board of Education and Shepherd University will support distant learning in rural areas. Several agricultural...
wvpublic.org

New Commerce Secretary Leads Diverse Agencies

James Bailey was appointed recently as the new Commerce Secretary for the state of West Virginia. He comes into the cabinet level position with extensive legal and leadership experience in the executive and legislative branches of state government. Government Reporter Randy Yohe spoke with Bailey on the challenges of managing...
wvpublic.org

DNR Gets New K9 Units And A Raise

As part of the 125th anniversary celebration of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) Law Enforcement Division, Gov. Jim Justice had two big announcements Tuesday. First, he announced that the force is receiving six new K9 units. The officers and their dog partners were introduced at a ceremony...
wvpublic.org

WVU Extension Program Sending Free Seeds To State Residents

West Virginia University (WVU) Extension is again sending free seeds to any West Virginian who fills out a short online survey. The “Grow This: West Virginia Garden Challenge” is a project of the WVU Extension Family Nutrition Program that aims to teach West Virginians how to grow their own food.
wvpublic.org

State Of Preparedness Declared Ahead Of Winter Weather

Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in West Virginia Tuesday due to the winter storm event forecast to hit the state. The National Weather Service predicts heavy snow, freezing rains, dangerous wind chills, and strong winds beginning Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, continuing throughout the week and into the coming holiday weekend.
wvpublic.org

Justice Shares COVID-19 Update And Intentions To Ban Chinese Apps

Gov. Jim Justice reacted quickly to a letter requesting the ban of two social media apps from government devices. During a COVID-19 press conference Tuesday morning, Justice announced he plans to submit a bill during the upcoming legislative session to ban all apps owned by the Chinese government from the state government.
wvpublic.org

Christmas Bird Count Has W.Va. Birders Watching Skies, Waters

Many West Virginians are focusing their binoculars right now, contributing to the annual Christmas Bird Count. This is the 123rd year for the Audubon Society’s global bird count, conducted between Dec. 14 and Jan. 5. David Patick compiles count numbers for a group of Cabell and Mason county birders. He said the tradition has become a yule tool for avian analysis.
