Read full article on original website
Related
wvpublic.org
USDA Awards $2.2 Million For Rural Projects In West Virginia
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is sending more than $2 million in grants for projects in West Virginia. The USDA’s Rural Development Program grants will support 18 projects statewide. Grants to the Pocahontas County Board of Education and Shepherd University will support distant learning in rural areas. Several agricultural...
wvpublic.org
New Commerce Secretary Leads Diverse Agencies
James Bailey was appointed recently as the new Commerce Secretary for the state of West Virginia. He comes into the cabinet level position with extensive legal and leadership experience in the executive and legislative branches of state government. Government Reporter Randy Yohe spoke with Bailey on the challenges of managing...
wvpublic.org
A Conversation With The State’s New Commerce Secretary On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, Government Reporter Randy Yohe spoke with West Virginia's new Commerce Secretary James Bailey on the challenges of managing a diverse department that includes everything from forestry to rehabilitation services. West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for...
wvpublic.org
Training Program Helps Women Take Advantage Of Construction Boom
Carpenter apprentice Brook Moyle always knew she wanted to make things. “I love working with my hands,” Moyle said. “I like creating something. I like seeing my efforts build something.”. Moyle is a motivated person. She rode an electric bike from Fairmont to Elkins to make sure she...
wvpublic.org
DNR Gets New K9 Units And A Raise
As part of the 125th anniversary celebration of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) Law Enforcement Division, Gov. Jim Justice had two big announcements Tuesday. First, he announced that the force is receiving six new K9 units. The officers and their dog partners were introduced at a ceremony...
wvpublic.org
National Diving Comes To W.Va. And Environmental Justice Concerns On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, we hear from Justin Nobel, an investigative reporter covering the oil and gas industry in Appalachia. Inside Appalachia host Mason Adams caught up with Nobel, who has been writing about health and environmental justice concerns at a facility in eastern Ohio that processes radioactive oilfield waste.
wvpublic.org
WVU Extension Program Sending Free Seeds To State Residents
West Virginia University (WVU) Extension is again sending free seeds to any West Virginian who fills out a short online survey. The “Grow This: West Virginia Garden Challenge” is a project of the WVU Extension Family Nutrition Program that aims to teach West Virginians how to grow their own food.
wvpublic.org
A Farm-To-Table Recipe And Training Women To Work In Trades On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, the Infrastructure Investment Act is bringing millions of dollars for construction and development across the state. As Chris Schulz reports, thanks to a training program, West Virginia is well positioned to meet the demand for more workers with skilled women. Also, in this show, Mike...
wvpublic.org
State Of Preparedness Declared Ahead Of Winter Weather
Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in West Virginia Tuesday due to the winter storm event forecast to hit the state. The National Weather Service predicts heavy snow, freezing rains, dangerous wind chills, and strong winds beginning Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, continuing throughout the week and into the coming holiday weekend.
wvpublic.org
Justice Shares COVID-19 Update And Intentions To Ban Chinese Apps
Gov. Jim Justice reacted quickly to a letter requesting the ban of two social media apps from government devices. During a COVID-19 press conference Tuesday morning, Justice announced he plans to submit a bill during the upcoming legislative session to ban all apps owned by the Chinese government from the state government.
wvpublic.org
Christmas Bird Count Has W.Va. Birders Watching Skies, Waters
Many West Virginians are focusing their binoculars right now, contributing to the annual Christmas Bird Count. This is the 123rd year for the Audubon Society’s global bird count, conducted between Dec. 14 and Jan. 5. David Patick compiles count numbers for a group of Cabell and Mason county birders. He said the tradition has become a yule tool for avian analysis.
wvpublic.org
West Virginia Public Broadcasting Brightens Day At The New WVU Medicine Children's Hospital
WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital in Morgantown is one of West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s newest Inquire Within locations. Inquire Within is a grant-funded initiative that brings award-winning PBS Kids content along with support from the WVPB education staff. The addition of WVU Children’s Hospital makes a total of 15...
Comments / 0