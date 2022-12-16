ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesuntimesnews.com

Chelsea Boys Takes Care of Lincoln at EMU

The Chelsea boys’ basketball team took part in the First Annual Ann Arbor Sports Commission’s Holiday Classic at Eastern Michigan University and opened the three-day event with a 62-44 win over Ypsilanti Lincoln Tuesday night. The Bulldogs took a 14-10 lead after one behind seven first-quarter points by...
YPSILANTI, MI
247Sports

Michigan National Signing Day Capsule: WR Fredrick Moore

St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter wide receiver Fredrick Moore announced his commitment to Michigan on July 1st. Moore was the 8th commit in Michigan's 2023 class. He was down to a final group of Texas A&M, Illinois, Minnesota, Cincinnati and the Wolverines before making this commitment shortly after his official visit to Michigan.
ANN ARBOR, MI
SpartanNation

Former U-M commit headed to Michigan State after transfer portal stint

Michigan State football added to its defensive depth on Tuesday when they landed a commitment from UMass transfer linebacker Aaron Alexander. A Michigan native and graduate from Belleville High School, Alexander was committed to the Wolverines for much of the 2022 recruiting cycle, before his scholarship offer was pulled by Jim Harbaugh and Co. in the days leading up to the early signing period in December 2021.
EAST LANSING, MI
WolverineDigest

Michigan Is A Bad Matchup For TCU

As things stand right now, Michigan is favored by 7.5 points over TCU in the semifinal round of the College Football Playoffs. The Horned Frogs played with fire all year long and came out on top week after week until playing Kansas State for the second time in the Big 12 Championship game. Because of that, some think that they just have a knack for getting wins. Most people, however, see Michigan as a really bad matchup for TCU that will result in another dominant performance by the Wolverines. All of that, and more, is discussed in the video below.
FORT WORTH, TX
WolverineDigest

Hunter Dickinson Goes In On Michigan State

Hunter Dickinson is known for being one of the top centers in all of college basketball, but he's also known for not being one to bite his tongue when it comes to speaking his mind. Whether it be the topic of NIL, or how he views his status as the "villain" when playing on the road, you can always count on Dickinson to provide some good soundbites.
EAST LANSING, MI
WolverineDigest

Michigan Steals Prospect Away From Big Ten Foe

Michigan is working hard to prepare for the early signing period, which is just a couple of days away, but has not stopped working on prospects committed elsewhere. That's obvious as the Wolverines staff picked up a commitment from Aurora (Colo.) Regis Jesuit inside linebacker Hayden Moore earlier today. Throw...
ANN ARBOR, MI
99.1 WFMK

Spartan Hall of Fame Cafe Demolished for Second Location of This Popular East Lansing Restaurant

One of East Lansing's truly unique establishments is officially gone, razed to the ground to make room for another chain restaurant. Spartan Hall of Fame Cafe closed its doors for good toward the end of 2021. Since then, the property just east of US-127 along Lake Lansing Road has mostly sat untouched. Until recently, when demolition of the old restaurant wrapped up.
EAST LANSING, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Dexter Pulls Away for Win Over Grass Lake

A big third quarter run helped the Dexter girls' basketball team pull away from Grass Lake for a 57-39 win on the road Monday night. Dexter used a 17-point run in the second half to break open a close game and pull away for the win over the Warriors. Grass...
DEXTER, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Sullivan’s Steakhouse to open its first location in Michigan

DETROIT – Sullivan’s Steakhouse to open its first location in Michigan. The brand-new upscale eatery, Sullivan’s Steakhouse, will open next year inside the Westin Book Cadillac located on Washington Boulevard in Downtown Detroit. The restaurant will be located on the main floor of the Detroit hotel. This...
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Try these 5 eateries now that University of Michigan students are gone on holiday break

ANN ARBOR, MI - From Monday, Dec. 19 to Jan. 4, there are tens of thousands less people in Ann Arbor thanks to University of Michigan’s winter holiday break. That means a lot more space at popular student hotspots on South University Avenue and State Street. Restaurants packed with students during the fall semester now will have a little breathing room for a few weeks.
ANN ARBOR, MI
99.1 WFMK

A Michigan City Ranks as One of the Best College Towns in America

High school students have a big decision when it comes to thinking of which college they might attend. Students need to decide what they might like to study and which school offers a great course in that field. However, those aren't the only components that factor into the decision. Where the school is located, how much it costs, what kind of city life that particular college town provides, and more also go into this important decision-making. That's where WalletHub has decided to step in and help out.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Oakland County woman wins $4 million running errand for husband

An Oakland County woman is glad her husband asked her to go to the grocery store the day before Thanksgiving because she picked something up besides a turkey — and it will probably change her life. The woman, 49, also purchased a VIP Millions instant Michigan Lottery ticket for $30 at the Kroger located at 1237 North Coolidge Highway in Troy and won $4 million, according to the Michigan Lottery. ...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy