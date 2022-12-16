Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Missing Dee Ann Warner's Brother Won't Stop Until Law Enforcement Holds the Guilty Party ResponsibleTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving HomicidesTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Three Michigan Men Sentenced After Conspiring to Kidnap The GovernorOlive BarkerMichigan State
Related
Early National Signing Day 2022: Michigan Wolverines are King of Michigan, but Spartans are not far behind
Early National Signing Day 2022: Where Michigan's top 2023 football prospects are expected to sign The University of Michigan is the king of Michigan recruiting with commitments from 4-star Dexter running back Cole Cabana, 4-star West Bloomfield offensive lineman Amir Herring, 3-star West ...
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Boys Takes Care of Lincoln at EMU
The Chelsea boys’ basketball team took part in the First Annual Ann Arbor Sports Commission’s Holiday Classic at Eastern Michigan University and opened the three-day event with a 62-44 win over Ypsilanti Lincoln Tuesday night. The Bulldogs took a 14-10 lead after one behind seven first-quarter points by...
Michigan National Signing Day Capsule: WR Fredrick Moore
St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter wide receiver Fredrick Moore announced his commitment to Michigan on July 1st. Moore was the 8th commit in Michigan's 2023 class. He was down to a final group of Texas A&M, Illinois, Minnesota, Cincinnati and the Wolverines before making this commitment shortly after his official visit to Michigan.
Former U-M commit headed to Michigan State after transfer portal stint
Michigan State football added to its defensive depth on Tuesday when they landed a commitment from UMass transfer linebacker Aaron Alexander. A Michigan native and graduate from Belleville High School, Alexander was committed to the Wolverines for much of the 2022 recruiting cycle, before his scholarship offer was pulled by Jim Harbaugh and Co. in the days leading up to the early signing period in December 2021.
Michigan Is A Bad Matchup For TCU
As things stand right now, Michigan is favored by 7.5 points over TCU in the semifinal round of the College Football Playoffs. The Horned Frogs played with fire all year long and came out on top week after week until playing Kansas State for the second time in the Big 12 Championship game. Because of that, some think that they just have a knack for getting wins. Most people, however, see Michigan as a really bad matchup for TCU that will result in another dominant performance by the Wolverines. All of that, and more, is discussed in the video below.
Hunter Dickinson Goes In On Michigan State
Hunter Dickinson is known for being one of the top centers in all of college basketball, but he's also known for not being one to bite his tongue when it comes to speaking his mind. Whether it be the topic of NIL, or how he views his status as the "villain" when playing on the road, you can always count on Dickinson to provide some good soundbites.
Michigan Steals Prospect Away From Big Ten Foe
Michigan is working hard to prepare for the early signing period, which is just a couple of days away, but has not stopped working on prospects committed elsewhere. That's obvious as the Wolverines staff picked up a commitment from Aurora (Colo.) Regis Jesuit inside linebacker Hayden Moore earlier today. Throw...
Four-star linebacker decommits from MSU days before National Signing Day
The 2023 recruiting cycle has been a strange roller-coaster ride for Michigan State football. Just as the Spartans had seemingly regained some momentum on the trail, four-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas linebacker Jayvant Brown decommitted from MSU on Sunday afternoon. The move comes a little over a month after Brown committed to Michigan State.
Spartan Hall of Fame Cafe Demolished for Second Location of This Popular East Lansing Restaurant
One of East Lansing's truly unique establishments is officially gone, razed to the ground to make room for another chain restaurant. Spartan Hall of Fame Cafe closed its doors for good toward the end of 2021. Since then, the property just east of US-127 along Lake Lansing Road has mostly sat untouched. Until recently, when demolition of the old restaurant wrapped up.
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Pulls Away for Win Over Grass Lake
A big third quarter run helped the Dexter girls' basketball team pull away from Grass Lake for a 57-39 win on the road Monday night. Dexter used a 17-point run in the second half to break open a close game and pull away for the win over the Warriors. Grass...
Big Ten Quarterback Announces He's Transferring Within Conference
Former Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle will be playing in the Big Ten next season, but it won't be for the Hoosiers. On Tuesday, the senior QB announced that he has committed to Jim Harbaugh and the University of Michigan. "Excited for the future," Tuttle tweeted. "#GoBlue." This is the second...
Michigan has the 3rd best holiday historic home tour in US just behind Graceland
ROCHESTER, MI - A Michigan historic home is saying thank you, thank you very much to a new list by USA Today naming its historic holiday home tour the third best in the country behind Graceland, which comes in at number one. Meadow Brook Hall on the campus of Oakland...
Jimmy Kimmel’s 2022 Clip of The Year is Michigan’s train wreck Giant Slide
DETROIT - It’s perhaps the most ride at your own risk attraction in the country and the video of its reopening was such a train wreck, it has been named the 2022 Clip of The Year by Jimmy Kimmel. When Michigan’s famous Belle Isle Giant Slide reopened this past...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Sullivan’s Steakhouse to open its first location in Michigan
DETROIT – Sullivan’s Steakhouse to open its first location in Michigan. The brand-new upscale eatery, Sullivan’s Steakhouse, will open next year inside the Westin Book Cadillac located on Washington Boulevard in Downtown Detroit. The restaurant will be located on the main floor of the Detroit hotel. This...
fox2detroit.com
Christmas winter storm timeline: When to expect snow, artic wind chills in Metro Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A winter storm will blast Michigan later this week, bringing both bitter cold and snow heading into Christmas weekend. Metro Detroit will be hit with high winds and dangerous wind chills, along with snow. What to expect. Snow will start around 9 p.m. Thursday as winds...
fox2detroit.com
Diamondback Saloon, popular country bar in Belleville, closing after nearly 40 years
BELLEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Diamondback Saloon, a popular spot for dancing and live music in Belleville is closing. The owner has sold the bar along the I-94 Service Drive to retire after operating the bar since 1985. According to the outgoing owner, Diamondback's new owners plan to make the...
Try these 5 eateries now that University of Michigan students are gone on holiday break
ANN ARBOR, MI - From Monday, Dec. 19 to Jan. 4, there are tens of thousands less people in Ann Arbor thanks to University of Michigan’s winter holiday break. That means a lot more space at popular student hotspots on South University Avenue and State Street. Restaurants packed with students during the fall semester now will have a little breathing room for a few weeks.
A Michigan City Ranks as One of the Best College Towns in America
High school students have a big decision when it comes to thinking of which college they might attend. Students need to decide what they might like to study and which school offers a great course in that field. However, those aren't the only components that factor into the decision. Where the school is located, how much it costs, what kind of city life that particular college town provides, and more also go into this important decision-making. That's where WalletHub has decided to step in and help out.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Here’s the timeline of a winter storm arriving in Michigan ahead of Christmas -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Weather: Tracking a winter storm arriving before Christmas in Metro Detroit, across Michigan. Man charged with kidnapping woman in Warren, forcing her to take drugs,...
Oakland County woman wins $4 million running errand for husband
An Oakland County woman is glad her husband asked her to go to the grocery store the day before Thanksgiving because she picked something up besides a turkey — and it will probably change her life. The woman, 49, also purchased a VIP Millions instant Michigan Lottery ticket for $30 at the Kroger located at 1237 North Coolidge Highway in Troy and won $4 million, according to the Michigan Lottery. ...
Comments / 0