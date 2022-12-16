China to Adjust 'Excessive' COVID Policy, But Looks to Avoid 'Goblin Mode'

A Chinese official in the United States has acknowledged that China felt the need to adjust the implementation of its "zero-COVID" approach that has garnered protests in recent months. At the same time, he said there was a need not to overcorrect or go into "goblin mode."

Speaking to reporters at a virtual press conference Friday, Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in the U.S., recognized that Beijing and a number of other major Chinese cities "are suffering a new wave of COVID," while "China's response policy has been adjusted based on the condition, the situations in a scientific, targeted and responsive approach."

He outlined three ways in which "China's epidemic provision control has entered a new stage." The first constituted a "change in mentality" through which the focus has shifted from prevention to treatment of infections, the second involved an emphasis on treating severe cases and ramping up vaccination and booster shots and the third called for pursuing social and economic development, including through a 13-year plan to boost domestic demand.

"While we are just adjusting the policies, we will correct this simplification and one-size-fits-all approach," Liu said, "which means we should avoid the excessive policy steps that may be taken by the local governments, which has happened in the past few years."

"But at the same time that this change of policy does not mean China is completely open," he added. "We will not lie down, or I prefer another word I just learned, this goblin mode. We don't want to have a goblin mode."

"Goblin mode" was revealed earlier this month as the winner of Oxford Dictionary's annual poll to select the word of the year. It defines the term as "a type of behaviour which is unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations."

To avoid this, Liu said, "we'll continue to adopt a scientific and rational attitude, targeted measures to prevent and control the epidemic in order to maximize the protection of the health and safety and, at the same time, minimize the impact on economics and social development."

China, where global health experts believe COVID-19 first originated, was among the first nations to be hit by the novel coronavirus initially detected in late 2019. But as infections skyrocketed across the globe, China managed to keep the spread relatively contained through a series of strict lockdowns, quarantine and testing measures.

As other governments around the world began to relax their own efforts to keep the disease at bay, the People's Republic maintained its hardline approach. And while outbreaks in China have remained relatively under control, disruptions to daily life among the country's 1.4 billion people led to rare large-scale demonstrations in major cities that garnered international attention.

Amid this turmoil, representatives of China's National Health Commission announced last week a series of loosened measures. These included an end to most mandatory testing and negative test requirements to visit most public spaces as well as ceasing the practice of forced lockdowns of apartment complexes where infections were detected, and the allowance of at-home quarantine as opposed to at government facilities.

The changes have already been followed by a spike in COVID-19 cases, especially in Beijing, though no significant rise in deaths has been reported during the outbreak.

And while Liu said that "China's recent COVID policy changes are mainly targeted at the domestic epidemic prevention," he also previewed possible upcoming shifts in international travel restrictions as well at a time when President Xi Jinping has already reemerged on the world stage to attend high-level summits abroad.

"New measures will be worked out on easing the cross-border travel and the pre-departure requirements in line with those adjustments," Liu said.

And while he said he was unaware of exactly when such changes may take place, he said he believed that "travel to China will be much easier in the coming weeks, in coming months maybe."

News of China's gradual reopening has already sparked interest from foreign businesses looking to revitalize operations in the country, even as some other major corporations, such as Apple , have devised plans to move production out of China over the effects of the stringent zero-COVID measures.

Recent surveys conducted by the German Chamber of Commerce in China and the China-Australia Chamber of Commerce demonstrated showed majorities expressing a desire to return or even expand pre-pandemic levels of investment.

Addressing this poll at a press briefing earlier Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that "these figures reflect the international community's confidence in China's economic prospects." He noted how China has been "adapting our prevention and control measures to the changing epidemic situation and managed to minimize the impact of COVID-19 on people's life and socioeconomic development."

"We are convinced that openness and cooperation are the overriding historical trend and people hope to see win-win outcomes," Wang said. "China is committed to its fundamental national policy of opening to the outside world and pursues a mutually beneficial strategy of opening up."

"It strives to contribute its share to building an open global economy," he added. "China will provide a more market-oriented, law-based and internationalized business environment for foreign companies, and remain a promising investment destination for businesses from Germany, Australia and the rest of the world."