Russia Loses 43 Tanks in 1 Week as Troops Struggle to Advance: Ukraine

By Matthew Impelli
 5 days ago

Russia lost 43 tanks in the past week as its forces have struggled to advance, according to reports from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukraine's armed forces provides daily updates on Facebook to detail the "total combat losses of the enemy." From December 10 to December 16, the updates showed that Ukraine destroyed at least 43 Russian tanks. The December 12 update showed that at least 24 tanks were destroyed in one day.

The updates from Ukraine's armed forces come amid the ongoing war between the two nations, which has lasted for nearly a year after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the "special military operation" on February 24.

Ahead of the winter months , many have indicated that Russia might be failing to make advancements as Ukraine continues to counterattack and attempt to take back regions under Russian control.

"Russian ground forces are unlikely to make operationally significant advances within the next several months," the U.K. Ministry of Defence said in a recent update.

In a recent assessment of Russia's offensive campaign, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said that "Putin is using two simultaneous military efforts to pursue his ultimate objective of regaining control of Ukraine and securing major territorial concessions."

The ISW assessed that Putin's offensive campaigns in "Donetsk Oblast, particularly around Bakhmut and in the Avdiivka-Donetsk City area," hope to diminish Ukraine's ability to defend any other territory in order to force Ukraine into ceasefire negotiations.

"The massive Russian missile strikes against critical Ukrainian infrastructure are Putin's second military effort to compel Ukraine to surrender or enter negotiations on Putin's terms," the ISW said. "Over the course of the last two months, Russian forces have used missiles and drones to systematically target civilian and energy infrastructure in a way that generates disproportionate psychological impacts but does not achieve significant military objectives."

In an update on Friday morning, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that Russian forces continue to "shell" military positions and civilian infrastructure in the regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

"The enemy continues to strengthen the defense line on the border of the Kherson region and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. It also strengthens the defense and protection of water supply facilities to the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, in particular the North Crimean Canal, the update said.

Newsweek reached out to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for comment.

Comments / 76

Bob
5d ago

Their tanks are old Soviet relics being operated by untrained troops and being destroyed with superior firepower and better trained and motivated Ukrainian servicemen.

Reply(2)
19
Papa Smurf
5d ago

Russian military doesn't realize that someone that gets punched everyday eventually stops feeling the fear and pain. Ukrainians are no longer cowering, they're coming for the invaders without fear

Reply
14
Doo Moo
5d ago

that's crazy that ukrainians are just giving the Russians a couple of kilometers of land and then slamming them with so much punishment, I guess it's a little bit of karma for what Russia is doing to the Ukrainian infrastructure

Reply
18
