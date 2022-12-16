ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Beyonce Throwing ‘Club Renaissance’ Event In LA, The Beyhive Reacts To Missing Out On Tickets

By Tron Snow
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uyai6_0jlDrl4S00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AiZh1_0jlDrl4S00

Source: Matt Cardy / Getty / Beyonce

Who wouldn’t want to close out the year partying with Beyonce? Some lucky fans in Los Angeles will have that opportunity after it was announced a ‘Club Renaissance’ event is going down in the city.

Beyonce is teaming up with Amazon Music for two nights of greatness and celebrating her 6-month-old album Club Renaissance .

Per Variety , details were scarce about what the event will be, but the invite reads Parkwood, Beyonce’s company, “invites you to experience ‘Renaissance’ in spatial audio” on Dec.17 and Dec.18.

So basically, it sounds like a very exclusive listening event, but will Beyonce be there? That’s the million-dollar question.

Thursday afternoon, fans received text messages alerting them to visit the Club Renaissance website, but to no one’s surprise, tickets for both nights were gone within minutes. Details like the ticket and location are coming Saturday.

Further investigation of the website, fans will see “consent and disclosure” information about tickets and, of course, a disclaimer warning people who will be attending there is a possibility they can catch COVID-19.

Beyonce turned on the disco ball and lights at the first “Club Renaissance” party to celebrate the release of the album in New York City.

We know the Bey loves a good theme at her soirees, and this party had a strict Studio-54 dress code. As with any Beyonce party, the stars were out. Notable guests in attendance were Kendrick Lamar , Donald Glover, Normani, and Chloe Bailey , to name a few.

Beyonce and country-specific branches of Sony Music announced Club Renaissance in those respective regions.

The “Break My Soul” crafter did attend the Paris edition she partnered with Tiffany & Co. to pull off.

The Beyhive Reacts To Missing Out On Tickets

As expected, fans took to social media to react to the news of the LA event, and of course, they managed to turn their disappointment into sheer comedy.

You can see the reactions to Club Renaissance coming to LA in the gallery below.

Photo: Matt Cardy / Getty

1. Why?

2. LOL

3. Damn

4.

5. Sorry sis

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

The post Beyonce Throwing ‘Club Renaissance’ Event In LA, The Beyhive Reacts To Missing Out On Tickets appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HipHopWired

Jay-Z Selects SZA, Drake & Kendrick Lamar For 2022 Year-End Playlist

As the year closes out Jay-Z’s year-end playlist returns. SZA, Drake, Kendrick and more make his much anticipated curated selection of music.  The post Jay-Z Selects SZA, Drake & Kendrick Lamar For 2022 Year-End Playlist appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HipHopWired

Rare Ernie Barnes Art Exhibit To Be Held In L.A. Next February

Ernie Barnes, the iconic artist known for his dynamic paintings of Black life, will be the focus of a new exhibit to be hosted at the UTA Artist Space in Los Angeles, California next February. Entitled “Ernie Barnes: Where Music and Soul Live”, the exhibit will feature 30 paintings from Barnes, most of which haven't been seen by the public before. The post Rare Ernie Barnes Art Exhibit To Be Held In L.A. Next February appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopWired

Kardashian Victim Tristan Thompson To Pay $9.5K A Month In Child Support To Maralee Nichols

Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson has just finalized a paternity settlement with his latest baby mama, Maralee Nichols but luckily for him he’s not coughing up Kanye West child support kind of money. TMZ is reporting that the NBA star and Maralee Nichols have agreed that Thompson will be providing her a monthly allowance […] The post Kardashian Victim Tristan Thompson To Pay $9.5K A Month In Child Support To Maralee Nichols appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HollywoodLife

Daniel Stern’s Kids: Everything to Know About ‘Home Alone’ Star’s 3 Children

Daniel Stern is best known as a bumbling burglar from 1990 Christmas classic ‘Home Alone.’. He has three grown children. Daniel is married to Laure Mattos. It’s been over three decades since Daniel Stern, 65, played Marv alongside fellow holiday “wet bandit” Harry (Joe Pesci) in beloved Christmas slapstick comedy Home Alone. In the interim, the well-known character actor has fully raised a family of three kids (one son and two daughters) and enjoyed a long-term marriage to wife Laure Mattos Stern, whom he married in 1980.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HipHopWired

Uncle Luke & Fat Joe Chat Regarding Trick Daddy & Pitbull

There is no doubt that Fat Joe tells captivating stories. Uncle Luke is now weighing in on his claim that he put on Trick Daddy and Pitbull. As spotted on Complex the Rap icon threw a flag on the play regarding an interview Joe conducted. Back in May the “Lean Back” appeared on Math Hoffa’s My Expert […] The post Uncle Luke & Fat Joe Chat Regarding Trick Daddy & Pitbull appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HipHopWired

Future “712PM,” Westside Gunn ft. Black Star “Peppas” & More | Daily Visuals 11.30.22

It’s been seven months since Future dropped his last LP, I Never Liked You but the Toxic King isn’t done giving y’all videos from the album and today gets an assist from another huge name in Hip-Hop. Coming through with some new visuals to “712PM,” Future taps Travis Scott to direct his latest video and in […] The post Future “712PM,” Westside Gunn ft. Black Star “Peppas” & More | Daily Visuals 11.30.22 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HipHopWired

Rapper Grand Daddy I.U. Passes Away At 54

Beloved Queens and Lond Island representing rapper Grand Daddy I.U., born Ayub Bey, has passed away. He was 54.   GDIU was actually signed to the legendary Cold Chillin’ records by the late Biz Markie, who would produce his debut album, Smooth Assassin. Reports TMZ: Legendary hip hop producer Pete Rock, a longtime advocate for […] The post Rapper Grand Daddy I.U. Passes Away At 54 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HipHopWired

Termanology ft. Kool G Rap “Let Ya Glock Burst,” Rich The Kid “No More Friends” & More | Daily Visuals 12.20.22

Lately Kool G Rap’s been creeping back onto the rap scene with guest appearances on his fellow OG Hip-Hop peers’ cuts, and today he continues to remind everyone why he was one of the ILLEST MC’s of Hip-Hop’s golden era. Linking up with Termanology for his visuals to “Let Ya Glock Burst,” G rap and […] The post Termanology ft. Kool G Rap “Let Ya Glock Burst,” Rich The Kid “No More Friends” & More | Daily Visuals 12.20.22 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy