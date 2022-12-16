Read full article on original website
Food Tech Weekend Podcast: Talking Food Robots With Clayton Wood
Our guest this week on our weekly food tech news wrapup is Clayton Wood, the CEO of pizza robot startup Picnic. We talk about the latest food tech news and hear Clayton’s view on where things are going in the world of food robots. Here are the stories we...
Restaurant Tech News Pod: Web3 Restaurants, Sweetgreen Robots, Subway Smart Fridge
Last week I caught up with Expedite’s Kristen Hawley to talk about some of the recent happenings in the world of restaurant tech. Some of the stories we talked about on this episode include:. Subway debuts smart fridges to sell sandwiches as they up their unattended retail efforts. Flyfish...
Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 168 – Purdue Global and Ivy Tech Partnership
INDIANAPOLIS — Purdue Global and Ivy Tech Community College continue to partner to help prepare the country’s workforce and economy, while providing a quality education. The two entities recently gathered together at a summit, along with more than 100 leaders from around the state, local workforce, and economic development groups to further expand opportunities for […]
New Culture Believes Its Animal-Free Casein Will Help Grow the Alt.Cheese Market
It might sound like a scene from “Forest Gump,” but consumers love cheese–sliced, diced, shredded, spread, liquid, and chunked. Globally, according to Expert Market Research, we’re looking at a space that reached a value of about $75.46 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% in the forecast period of 2023-2028, reaching a value of approximately $109.85 billion by 2026. Any way you look at it, that’s a lot of cheddar.
Forum3 Announces $10M Seed Round On Heels of Launch of Starbucks’ Web3 Loyalty Beta
Today Forum3, a Seattle-based startup that helps companies build Web3-enabled loyalty programs, has announced it has raised a $10 million seed funding round. The company, co-founded by former Starbucks loyalty lead Adam Brotman and Seattle-based VC and ex-Microsoft exec Andy Sack, raised funding from Decasonic and included participation by Bloccelerate, Liberty City Ventures, and Arca, along with strategic investments from Polygon Ventures and Valor Siren Ventures.
Reusable Takeout Containers Gain Traction at Universities, But What About Restaurants?
Like everywhere else, colleges saw a jump in takeout food and delivery during the pandemic as students avoided the dining hall amidst stringent social distancing rules at the height of COVID. However, even as things normalize, on-the-go food options put into place during the pandemic remain popular due to the convenience they afford busy college students, resulting in a lot of single-use containers making their way toward landfills.
Israel’s Brevel and Vgarden Team Up to Add Taste to the Alt.Cheese Market
Vegans would agree that cheese is one of the more difficult foods to put aside when entering the plant-based world. A decade ago, vegan cheese options were lacking, and even though the choices have skyrocketed, finding a smoked gouda cheddar. Mozzarella, or provolone’s taste closely approximates its dairy counterpart, has been challenging. Yes, some smaller artisan brands do a respectable job, but finding a creamy, melty vegan cheese that nails taste and texture is a tall order.
Beer Brewing Startup iGulu is Back from the Dead, Plans to Split Brewing Machine Into Two
Like something out of a horror movie, beer brewing automation startup iGulu has come back from the dead, reanimating into something resembling a startup trying to bring a product to market. The company, whose demise was well-documented here on The Spoon, apparently never gave up on its dream of delivering...
Here’s Your 2022 Kitchen Tech Black Friday Deals
If you’re shopping for the kitchen tech nerd in your life (or if you’re one yourself), you’ve come to the right place. Here’s a list of the cooking and kitchen-tech-related Black Friday deals we’ve found. If you spotted a good deal we don’t have listed, drop us a line or put it in the comments.
The Secret to Scaling a Plant-Based Meat Startup With Nowadays’ Max Elder
In his previous life, Max Elder worked as a futurist, where he helped food brands develop strategies for the future. One of his primary motivations in this work was the belief he could help steer these brands away from animal agriculture and toward a future centered around more humane and sustainable foods. Over time, however, Elder realized that to have a meaningful impact, he’d have to create his own product.
Will AI Make For Better CPG Products? These Startups Think So
While the overall food tech market has seen a contraction in funding in 2022 as venture investors become more cautious, one area of companies that seems to continue to raise interest is those that leverage ML and other forms of AI to power CPG decision-making, product development, and core ingredient development.
