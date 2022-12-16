Read full article on original website
Related
ocala-news.com
Citra woman arrested after being accused of choking female victim during argument over bills
A 48-year-old Citra woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after she was accused of using her hands and arm to choke a female victim during an argument over bills. On Friday, December 16, an MCSO deputy responded to a local hospital in reference to a domestic...
ocala-news.com
Ocala police looking for man who stole package from local residence
The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a male suspect who recently stole a package from the front porch of a local residence. According to OPD, the male suspect (pictured below) was seen on a home surveillance camera approaching the victim’s front porch, and he proceeded to steal a package belonging to the victim.
ocala-news.com
Man jailed after attempting to break into Marion County home
A 44-year-old man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he attempted to break into a local residence. On Tuesday, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence in the 9200 block of NE Jacksonville Road in Anthony in reference to a burglary incident. According to the MCSO report, a security company had contacted the sheriff’s office to advise that an audible motion alarm was coming from the kitchen and back door of the residence.
villages-news.com
Owner of popular local restaurant arrested after alleged altercation with employee
The owner of a popular local restaurant was arrested after an alleged altercation with an employee. Danielle Leah Lofley, 49, owner of the Big Bass Grill in Lake Panasoffkee, was taken into custody Monday on a charge of battery, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Florida Teen Found Dead in Apparent Homicide Hours After He Was Reported Missing
Jontae Haywood, 15, was described as a "charismatic and compassionate young man" Just hours after being reported missing, a Florida teen has been found dead with a gunshot wound. According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, the body of 15-year-old Jontae Haywood was discovered shortly after he was reported missing around 1:20 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16. Haywood's mom told WESH-2 that she grew concerned when her son didn't come home on Thursday, prompting her to call authorities. "It is with great sadness that the Sumter County Sheriff's Office announces...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness woman arrested for aggravated assault with an axe
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman in the evening hours Saturday, Dec. 17, after she threatened to “smash” the victim’s face in while wielding an axe. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies made contact with the victim who told them the defendant, 58-year-old Kelly...
ocala-news.com
Woman arrested after smuggling Suboxone, meth into Lowell Correctional Institution
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 58-year-old woman after she was caught smuggling Suboxone and methamphetamine into Lowell Correctional Institution. On Saturday, December 17, two MCSO deputies responded to the Lowell Correctional Institution located at 11120 NW Gainesville Road in Ocala in reference to an individual who had attempted to smuggle a controlled substance into the prison.
WCJB
Two men arrested after deadly stabbing in Gainesville neighborhood
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men were arrested on charges related to the murder of a man in a Gainesville neighborhood on Tuesday after investigators apparently rejected any claims of self-defense. Gainesville Police Officers arrested Tasireous Townsend, 21, and D’Angelo Bridges, 18, on charges connected to a deadly stabbing that...
ocala-news.com
Ocala police arrest man who shot driver during road rage incident
A 33-year-old Dunnellon man was arrested by the Ocala Police Department in connection with a road rage shooting incident that occurred on Monday morning. At approximately 6:45 a.m. on Monday, a silver Toyota Corolla and white Ford F-550 work truck were traveling eastbound on State Road 40, near the intersection of SW 60th Avenue, according to OPD.
villages-news.com
Summerfield woman arrested in battle over garage filled to capacity
A Summerfield woman was arrested in a battle with her man friend over their garage being filled to capacity. Jaymie Lynn Cimmino, 50, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery after allegedly slapping her man friend at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday at their home, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
villages-news.com
Police looking for 17-year-old suspect in weekend shooting at apartment complex
Police are looking for a teen suspect in a weekend shooting at an apartment complex in Lady Lake. Several teens had been hanging out Saturday in an apartment at The Cove Apartments on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when a fight broke out and spilled out into the parking lot, according to the Lady Lake Police Department.
WESH
Police arrest alleged shooter in Ocala road rage incident
OCALA, Fla. — Two people were hurt in an Ocala road rage shooting early Monday morning, officials said. Marquis Browdy was arrested later Monday morning by police. Ocala police said it started close to 7 a.m. at the intersection of West Silver Springs Boulevard and 60th Avenue when something sparked a case of road rage between Browdy and a man driving a pickup truck.
mycbs4.com
Road Rage results in gun shots in Ocala; Driver arrested
Ocala — Ocala Police arrest a driver, and accuse him of driving erratically, then going out of his car to confront another driver, and shooting them. At 6:45 AM, Police say Marquis Browdy was driving erratically on State Road 40, near SW 60th Avenue. When Browdy was stooped at...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Caught on camera: Florida cop treated for overdose after fentanyl exposure
(Editor’s note: The video above includes police body cam footage of Officer Courtney Bannick after she was exposed to fentanyl during a traffic stop. It may be difficult for some to watch.) A Florida police officer who was revived with NARCAN after being exposed to fentanyl during a traffic...
Citrus County Chronicle
29 apprehended on warrants in joint operation, ‘Deck the Cells 2.0’
A months-long operation led to the charges and arrests of 29 people over a six-day span, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office news release. Over the past few months, the agency’s Tactical Impact Unit (TIU) conducted another “Deck the Cells” covert operation to target drug dealers in Citrus County. During this operation, numerous undercover techniques were utilized resulting in 31 warrants being issued, said Brittney Carman, agency spokeswoman.
Florida Sheriff “Decked The Cells” With 29 Arrests For Drugs And Trafficking
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – Instead of walking into a winter wonderland, these criminals are “walking into booking once again,” thanks to the members of the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Tactical Impact Unit (TIU). Over the past few months, CCSO’s TIU conducted another “Deck the
ocala-news.com
Man wanted for breaking into Dollar General in Ocala
The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a male suspect who broke into a Dollar General store in Ocala last week. On Wednesday, December 14, the male suspect (pictured below) forced his way into the Dollar General located at 1111 W Silver Springs Boulevard and stole multiple items, according to OPD.
villages-news.com
Former employee arrested in theft of check from Beef O’Brady’s in The Villages
A former employee has been arrested in the theft of a check from a Beef O’Brady’s restaurant in The Villages. Rion Jamal Singleton, 34, of Leesburg, turned himself in Friday at the Sumter County Detention Center on a charge of grand theft. He is accused of stealing a signed business check in September from the restaurant. The manager indicated he wanted to press charges after discovering that the check had been stolen.
villages-news.com
Wildwood man with criminal history arrested with pair of brass knuckles
A Wildwood man with a criminal history was arrested with a pair of brass knuckles in his flatbed truck. Michael Allen Wolfe, 32, was driving the Chevy truck at 10:50 a.m. Monday on County Road 205 at County Road 230B when he was pulled over for an equipment violation, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. During the traffic stop, a deputy spotted the brass knuckles hanging from a key chain in the truck’s ignition.
villages-news.com
Sumter County deputies investigating 15-year-old’s death as homicide
A 15-year-old who had been reported as missing has been found dead. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office reported late Friday night that the death of Jontae Haywood is being investigated as a homicide. The former student at Sumter Prep Academy in Wildwood had been reported as missing earlier in...
Comments / 0