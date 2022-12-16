Read full article on original website
tysonsreporter.com
McLean residents affected by I-495 widening push for possible legislative action
The project to extend the I-495 Express Lanes north toward the American Legion Bridge has been under construction for half a year now, but some McLean residents remain as determined as ever to fight the Beltway’s encroachment into their neighborhoods. Residents along Live Oak Drive in particular have consistently...
JUST IN: Flood Watch issued for D.C. area as winter storm looms
A major winter storm is headed for the D.C. area, just in time to disrupt holiday travel. While the snow and ice created by a “bomb cyclone” is expected to stay further west, Fairfax County and the rest of the D.C. area are in for a downpour, according to the National Weather Service.
Fairfax Connector will soon be half-price for low-income riders, but free fares tabled
Fairfax County is poised to halve Fairfax Connector fares for low-income riders, beginning in February, through a pilot program. The Transit Ridership Incentive Program (TRIP) is a state grant initiative that aims to increase transit ridership. Reduced fares would only apply to individuals whose annual income is at or below 225% of the federal poverty level by household size. That would put the eligibility cap around $29,000 for an individual or $59,625 for a family of four.
Morning Notes
Explosion Reported at Navy Federal Building in Vienna — “Units responded 800 blk of Follins Ln SE, Vienna for reports of an explosion. A mechanical issue w/ fire protection system resulted in buildup of pressure causing moderate damage to several floors. No injuries.” [FCFRD/Twitter]. County Library Sees...
Police: Teen faces gun charges after Tysons Corner Center pursuit
One of the two individuals arrested at Tysons Corner Center on Sunday (Dec. 18) will face several charges, mostly related to possession of a gun that police say was reported stolen in Prince William County. The Fairfax County Police Department said Monday that a 16-year-old from Centreville has been charged...
Robbery investigation sparked social media rumors of gunfire at Tysons Corner Center
Tysons Corner Center at night (staff photo by Angela Woolsey) (Updated at 10:35 a.m.) Contrary to some reports on Twitter, there were no gunshots at Tysons Corner Center last night, Fairfax County police confirmed. Officers with the Tysons Urban Team did take two people into custody at the mall as...
Kebab restaurant ‘Kirby Club’ opens today in Mosaic District
There will be kebabs galore at the Mosaic District in Merrifield this afternoon. Kirby Club, a new restaurant concept from the owners of Compass Rose and Maydān in D.C., will open its doors at 4 p.m. today, as first reported by Washingtonian. Serving up eastern Mediterranean food, with a...
FCPS ‘assessing’ impact after Virginia settles lawsuit over end of universal masking
When Fairfax County Public Schools resumes classes in January, students and staff may once again be required to wear face masks — but only around students with disabilities who request the accommodation. Virginia settled a lawsuit last week with parents of 12 immunocompromised students who argued that the end...
