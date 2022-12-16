ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

tysonsreporter.com

McLean residents affected by I-495 widening push for possible legislative action

The project to extend the I-495 Express Lanes north toward the American Legion Bridge has been under construction for half a year now, but some McLean residents remain as determined as ever to fight the Beltway’s encroachment into their neighborhoods. Residents along Live Oak Drive in particular have consistently...
MCLEAN, VA
tysonsreporter.com

JUST IN: Flood Watch issued for D.C. area as winter storm looms

A major winter storm is headed for the D.C. area, just in time to disrupt holiday travel. While the snow and ice created by a “bomb cyclone” is expected to stay further west, Fairfax County and the rest of the D.C. area are in for a downpour, according to the National Weather Service.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Fairfax Connector will soon be half-price for low-income riders, but free fares tabled

Fairfax County is poised to halve Fairfax Connector fares for low-income riders, beginning in February, through a pilot program. The Transit Ridership Incentive Program (TRIP) is a state grant initiative that aims to increase transit ridership. Reduced fares would only apply to individuals whose annual income is at or below 225% of the federal poverty level by household size. That would put the eligibility cap around $29,000 for an individual or $59,625 for a family of four.
tysonsreporter.com

Morning Notes

Explosion Reported at Navy Federal Building in Vienna — “Units responded 800 blk of Follins Ln SE, Vienna for reports of an explosion. A mechanical issue w/ fire protection system resulted in buildup of pressure causing moderate damage to several floors. No injuries.” [FCFRD/Twitter]. County Library Sees...
VIENNA, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Police: Teen faces gun charges after Tysons Corner Center pursuit

One of the two individuals arrested at Tysons Corner Center on Sunday (Dec. 18) will face several charges, mostly related to possession of a gun that police say was reported stolen in Prince William County. The Fairfax County Police Department said Monday that a 16-year-old from Centreville has been charged...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Kebab restaurant ‘Kirby Club’ opens today in Mosaic District

There will be kebabs galore at the Mosaic District in Merrifield this afternoon. Kirby Club, a new restaurant concept from the owners of Compass Rose and Maydān in D.C., will open its doors at 4 p.m. today, as first reported by Washingtonian. Serving up eastern Mediterranean food, with a...
MERRIFIELD, VA

