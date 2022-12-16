ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Miami-Dade Expands Emergency Rental Assistance Program

By Wendi Grossman
NewsRadio WFLA
 5 days ago

More help on the way for struggling renters in Miami-Dade. Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announcing she's expanding the Emergency Rental Assistance Program to cover more people, like teachers, nurses and first-responders. So far, 139-million-dollars of federal ERAP funds have been doled out to over 21-thousand households. The money goes toward helping pay past due rent, utility bills, relocation assistance and covers increases of rent up to 30-percent.

