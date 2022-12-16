Read full article on original website
Suspected Vagrant Allegedly Smashes Truck Windows
A man suspected of being a vagrant was arrested for smashing the windows of a Ford pickup truck in downtown Dallas this weekend. The incident occurred on Saturday, December 17 in front of the La Quinta Inn and Suites located at 302 South Houston Street — directly across the street from the Dallas County Courthouse, which can be clearly seen in the background of a video recording of the incident.
Nonprofit Creates Template for South Dallas
A faith-based nonprofit has launched an “affordable housing formula” to tackle soaring home prices in North Texas. “Builders of Hope” is a Dallas-based nonprofit organization that seeks transformation throughout Dallas’ urban areas by providing: “affordable & workforce housing,” “financial & pre-homebuyer coaching,” “community engagement & advocacy,” and “strategic partnerships & initiatives.”
Criminals Use Drones to Deliver Contraband
Criminals in North Texas are using drones to deliver contraband to prisons. Earlier this year, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham announced that a Smithville man was arrested and charged for using a drone to drop drugs and other contraband into a federal prison. Bryant...
DISD Whistleblowers | The Investigation Begins
Before she more recently blew the whistle on Dallas Independent School District (DISD) over allegations of grade and attendance manipulation, former investigative auditor Andrea Whelan was tasked in 2017 by the district’s Office of Internal Audit with looking into accusations of “fraud” and “abuse of public funds” related to DISD’s procurement practices.
FBI, Grand Prairie PD Mute as Armed Antifa Targets Protesters
The Texas Trust CU Theatre Grand Prairie hosted its eighth annual A Drag Queen Christmas event, hosted by drag queen Nina West. But the show was not just inside the theater. Protests erupted outside the Texas Trust CU Theatre as members from Protect Texas Kids and alleged members from the Elm Fork John Brown Gun Club, traded words.
Drug Offenses Drag Down District 2
City Councilman Jesse Moreno of District 2 has seen year-over-year increases in crime for August, September, October, and November, standing out among most of his colleagues who have not seen similar sustained hikes in their districts. As reported in The Dallas Express, Moreno was named Crime Boss of the Month...
Five Teens Shot at Dallas Convenience Store
Dallas Police are searching for a suspect who shot five people at a 7-Eleven Friday night. Officers responded to the shooting call that occurred just after 9 p.m., police said. The shooting happened near the intersection of John West Road and La Prada Drive. Officers found five minors wounded from...
Truist Bank Invests in Dallas Housing
LISC Fund Management (LFM), a wholly owned subsidiary of Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), announced that the financial institution Truist had made a $10 million investment in November to the Dallas Housing Opportunity Fund (DHOF). Truist, a Fortune 500 company, invested in the local private investment fund that is committed...
Another California Company Moves to Texas
(The Center Square) – Boingo Wireless, a total connectivity provider of distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi and private networks, is building a new office in Frisco, with plans to relocate its corporate headquarters from Los Angeles to the rapidly expanding north Texas city, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday.
Nonprofit Funds Fair Park Playground
A $5 million donation for a new children’s playground at Fair Park has officially been secured by Fair Park First, a nonprofit which oversees park management. This playground is one of two planned for the 18-acre Community Park complex scheduled to break ground in Fair Park next year. Fair...
Former TX Prosecutor Sells Lakefront Resort
The owner of a lakefront resort in Upstate New York has sold the luxury property to relatives for $7.4 million. Former Texas prosecutor Ken McGurk purchased the Lakefront Terrace Resort (formerly Tahoe Resort) on Lake George in 2018 for $3.4 million while working as a special assistant in the U.S. Attorney’s office in Dallas.
Companies Continue Flocking to North Texas
In recent years, Dallas and the surrounding area have seen rapid economic expansion as new companies move to the city and surrounding areas. The most recent Dallas business plans include building a Goldman Sachs office tower and relocating the Caterpillar global headquarters. The office tower being established by Goldman Sachs...
Local Bank Creates Small Business Space
Southern Dallas is getting a new collaborative community space to support small businesses thanks to Comerica Bank. Earlier this month Comerica Bank unveiled plans to build the new Comerica BusinessHQ, which will provide a collaborative space and integral services. Comerica Bank will be transforming the first floor of its building...
DART Bus and Truck Fatally Crash
One person is dead and two people are injured after a crash involving a Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) bus Sunday. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to several 911 calls about a collision involving a DART bus and another vehicle on December 17, 2022, around 9 p.m. The DART bus...
Local District Revises Its Nondiscrimination Statement
Carroll Independent School District’s (CISD) Board of Trustees voted 5-1 on Monday to revise its Student Handbook and Code of Conduct. The majority of the school board zeroed in on the handbook’s “statement of nondiscrimination,” which currently reads:. “In its efforts to promote nondiscrimination, Carroll ISD...
Dallas First Responders Spread Christmas Cheer
Christmas came early for some children in Dallas this year as the Dallas Police Department (DPD) and Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) partnered with charitable organizations and Target to provide Christmas gifts to participants. More than 75 local children got the option to go Christmas shopping with DPD Chief Eddie Garcia, a...
CorroHealth Merges with Versalus Health
Two healthcare companies have merged to bring their solutions to more hospitals in Texas and across the country. CorroHealth in Plano and Versalus Health are merging, according to a CorroHealth press release. The new organization formed by the merger will be named Corro Clinical. The combined services of technology, insight, healthcare analytics, capabilities, and expertise are immediately available for clients.
North Texas City to Offer Paid Parental Leave
Denton has approved paid parental leave for city employees in a move that followed other North Texas cities such as Dallas and Fort Worth, reported Axios. The benefit includes six weeks of paid leave and comes as the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) reports that Texas had the highest infant mortality in the country in 2020 at 1,946.
Families React to Aaron Dean Sentencing
A jury continued sentencing deliberations Monday morning in the trial of Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean, who was convicted of manslaughter last week in the death of Atatiana Jefferson. The Dallas Express was there as Dean’s and Jefferson’s family members were called to the witness stand Friday in the...
Ring in the Christmas Spirit in Dallas
The countdown to Christmas is on. Before long, the season will be over, and the colorful Christmas lights will be taken down. Until then, Dallas offers countless events and activities to help celebrate the holidays. Visit Santa. Mr. Clause will be in town at Galleria Dallas’ Santaland until Christmas Eve....
