WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. current account deficit narrowed sharply in the third quarter as exports jumped to a record high, data showed on Wednesday. The Commerce Department said that the current account deficit, which measures the flow of goods, services and investments into and out of the country, contracted 9.1% to $217.1 billion last quarter. That was the smallest gap since the second quarter of 2021.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO