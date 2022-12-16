Read full article on original website
Exclusive-Biden to hammer Russia’s Wagner group with tougher export curbs -sources
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration on Wednesday plans to unveil new measures aimed at further choking off technology supplies to Russia’s Wagner military group, two people familiar with the matter said. The Wagner group, which was added to a trade blacklist in 2017 after Russia annexed Ukraine’s...
Supreme Court ruling allows Brazil’s Lula to proceed with increased welfare payments
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – A Brazilian Supreme Court Justice granted an injunction late on Sunday that removes a 600-reais monthly allowance for poor families from the constitutional spending cap, giving a temporary green light for the payment to be extended into next year. The decision, which caused the real...
Exclusive-China to unveil new rules to rein in fund ‘greenwashing’ -sources
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China plans to tighten rules to regulate environmentally friendly, or so-called green funds, as part of its efforts to rein in ‘greenwashing’ in the world’s second-largest climate fund market, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. The new rules, which could...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Mitch McConnell says the 'entire nation knows' who is responsible for the Capitol riot after the January 6 panel asked the DOJ to prosecute Donald Trump
McConnell's statement on Monday is the senator's latest salvo in a long-standing and deeply acrimonious feud between him and Trump.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
Americans could claim one-time payment from Wells Fargo $3.7billion pot settlement – see if you’re owed money
WELLS Fargo is facing the largest fine they've ever had to pay after 16million customers were affected by bad banking practices. The bank has been ordered to pay $3.7billion in fines and refunds to customers. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) ordered Wells Fargo to repay $2billion to consumers and...
World Bank releases $100 million for Zambia amid delays in debt restructuring
LUSAKA (Reuters) -The World Bank is releasing $100 million for Zambia amid substantial delays in its debt restructuring efforts as its creditors drag their feet, it said on Wednesday. The World Bank approved in October a $275 million grant to Zambia to help the southern African nation recover from the...
U.S. current account deficit shrinks in third quarter
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. current account deficit narrowed sharply in the third quarter as exports jumped to a record high, data showed on Wednesday. The Commerce Department said that the current account deficit, which measures the flow of goods, services and investments into and out of the country, contracted 9.1% to $217.1 billion last quarter. That was the smallest gap since the second quarter of 2021.
Zelenskiy gives Biden military medal from HIMARS unit captain
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy to the White House on Wednesday with renewed assurances of U.S. support amid Russia’s continued onslaught on Ukraine. “Thank you first of all,” Zelenskiy told the U.S. president in a meeting in the Oval Office. “It’s a great...
U.S. announces $1.85 billion in additional military assistance for Ukraine
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States will provide $1.85 billion in additional military assistance for Ukraine, including a transfer of the Patriot Air Defense System, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Wednesday. The announcement comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was headed to Washington on...
Analysis-Private U.S. energy producers tap niche funding as bank lines dry up
(Reuters) – Private U.S. oil and gas companies are increasingly turning to a niche financing structure that securitizes their production, providing a funding avenue for producers and owners as traditional sources become more expensive or simply dry up. Known as PDP asset-backed securitizations (ABS), this product takes revenue generated...
Iran calls on Western Powers to adopt “constructive” approach for revival of 2015 nuclear pact
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s top diplomat Hossein Amirabdollahian called on Western Powers on Tuesday to adopt a “constructive” approach for the revival of the 2015 nuclear pact. Amirabdollahian also added that other parties to the deal should take the “necessary political decision” to salvage the pact...
Pace of new climate, sustainable business rules will not let up
LONDON (Reuters) – The past year was the busiest ever for climate and sustainability rulemaking, with no let up expected in 2023 as policymakers tighten the net around flaky or fraudulent corporate behaviour. From Canada to South Africa, the proposed or implemented rules covered everything from driving transparency in...
Analysis-Japanese insurers likely to provide tailwind to yen as BOJ shifts
SINGAPORE/TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s gargantuan life insurers appear capable of weathering paper losses in domestic bond holdings triggered by this week’s surprise tweak to yield limits and will likely boost the rising yen even further by shifting closer to home in their portfolios. Japanese life insurers managed...
Aircraft lessor SMBC completes $6.7 billion purchase of rival Goshawk
DUBLIN (Reuters) – SMBC Aviation Capital has completed its purchase of smaller rival Goshawk Aviation in a deal that creates the world’s second largest aircraft lessor by number of aircraft, SMBC said on Wednesday. The purchase of Goshawk for an enterprise value of $6.7 billion was announced in...
UK public borrowing hits record 22 billion pounds in November
LONDON (Reuters) -British public borrowing rose to its highest for any November since records began, at 22.017 billion pounds ($26.77 billion), reflecting higher costs for energy subsidies, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Wednesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast public sector net borrowing, excluding state banks,...
U.S. to impose new controls on Iranian-supplied drones to Russia – Bloomberg news
(Reuters) – The Biden administration is set to announce new export controls on Wednesday targeting Iranian drones and drone parts Russia has used in Ukraine since its invasion, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The export controls announcement would coincide with Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
Environmentalists sue to stop U.S. oil and gas auction off Alaska coast
(Reuters) – Environmental groups sued the Biden administration on Wednesday to block a sale of oil and gas drilling rights off the coast of Alaska that is scheduled for next week. The legal action, filed in federal court in Alaska, comes as the Interior Department is preparing to offer...
Credit Suisse clients are returning, CEO of bank’s Swiss business says
ZURICH (Reuters) – Credit Suisse’s client withdrawals have stabilised and reversed in some cases, Andre Helfenstein, the head of Credit Suisse’s Swiss business said in an interview with local newspaper NZZ. Last month, Switzerland’s second-largest bank said it expected to make a pre-tax loss of up to...
