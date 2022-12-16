Read full article on original website
Related
Stereogum
Ally Coalition Talent Show’s Surprise Lineup Had Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, Weyes Blood, Matty Healy, Trey Anastasio, & More
The Ally Coalition, Jack and Rachel Antonoff’s organization benefitting LGBTQ+ youth, staged its eighth annual Talent Show in NYC last night. The NYU Skirball Center was the star-studded event’s new home after being held virtually in 2021 and at Town Hall in years prior. Also new this time was that the talent was a surprise, with no performers aside from Bleachers announced in advance. That lineup ended up including Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, the 1975’s Matty Healy, Phish’s Trey Anastasio, Weyes Blood, Mike Birbiglia, and more.
Stereogum
There’s A Pavement Movie On The Way, And It Sounds Weird As Hell
Earlier this month, something truly silly happened. A Pavement-themed musical called Slanted! Enchanted! had a three-day run in New York, and it left our critic Arielle Gordon fairly nonplussed: “Maybe the awkwardness is the point. Maybe it’ll all make sense in the context of some forthcoming Pavement mockumentary.” Well, Gordon must be psychic. There is indeed a new Pavement movie on the way, and it’s coming from director Alex Ross Perry, the same person who staged Slanted! Enchanted! But it’s not entirely clear whether “mockumentary” is the right word for this cinematic endeavor. It’s not clear if there is a right word.
Stereogum
Watch Damon Albarn Cover The Specials’ “Friday Night, Saturday Morning” In Tribute To Terry Hall
The death of Specials frontman Terry Hall has occasioned a massive outpouring of tributes from fellow musicians over the past 24 hours. One of those tributes comes from Blur and Gorillaz leader Damon Albarn, who collaborated with Hall many times over the years. “Terry, you meant the world to me. I love you,” Albarn wrote in a tweet along with footage of himself playing a solo piano cover of the Specials’ “Friday Night, Saturday Morning.” Watch that video below.
Stereogum
Watch Dave Grohl Play Foo Fighters/Nirvana Rarity “Marigold” For The First Time In 12 Years
The benefit show Letters To Santa: The 24 Hour Comedy And Music Marathon has been an annual Chicago tradition since 2002. This year’s installment began Monday at 6PM local time and continues until the same time today, with performers including Jeff Tweedy, Ty Segall, Bonnie “Prince” Billy, and Sally Timms and Jon Langford of the Mekons among others. Steve Albini, who served dinner to the cast of comedians live on stage last night at Constellation, also recruited Dave Grohl to do a virtual performance at the gig.
Stereogum
Lana Del Rey Put The Only Billboard For Her New Album In Cop Ex-Boyfriend’s City
Lana Del Rey is releasing her next album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. in March. She has chosen to promote it with one solitary billboard in Tulsa, Oklahoma. This does not seem like a randomly made decision, and indeed it’s not. While calling attention to the billboard on her private @honeymoon Instagram account, LDR writes, “It’s personal.”
Stereogum
Bob Dylan Doesn’t Watch “Disgusting” And “Dog Ass” TV Shows
Bob Dylan doesn’t do too many interviews these days, but he still can still hit us with a memorable quote whenever he wants. To promote his new book The Philosophy Of Modern Song, Dylan recently answered some questions from The Wall Street Journal and provided some good lines. For...
Stereogum
Martin Duffy (Primal Scream, Felt, The Charlatans) Dead At 55
Martin Duffy, the keyboardist for bands including Felt, Primal Scream, and the Charlatans, has died. According to a post from Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie, Duffy died Sunday after suffering a brain injury due to a fall at his home in Brighton. He was 55. Here’s Gillespie’s full message about...
Comments / 0