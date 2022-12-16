ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffersonville, IN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

15-year-old boy identified as victim in fatal Chickasaw Park shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 15-year-old Louisville boy was shot and killed at Chickasaw Park on Sunday afternoon. Ja'Maury Johnson was identified as the victim of the shooting by the Jefferson County Coroner's office. Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a person down in the park just after 4 p.m. on Dec. 18.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2 Louisville men identified in St. Denis neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville men were killed in a St. Denis neighborhood shooting on Sunday morning. Johnie Davidson Sr., 68, and Edward McClain, 69, were identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting around 9 a.m. in the 4500 block of Broadleaf...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville man accused of brutal assault in Wilder Park neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is in custody months after police said he and others brutally beat a man before shooting him several times, including in the eye. According to court documents, 36-year-old Eric Taylor was arrested by Louisville Metro Police officers Sunday afternoon. Police said on Aug....
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Early morning fire damages 7 businesses in Louisville's Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Fire damaged seven businesses in a strip mall Wednesday morning in Louisville's Russell Neighborhood. Louisville Division of Fire Major Bobby Cooper tells WDRB that the fire started around 4 a.m. at 18th and West Jefferson Streets. At least 70 firefighters responded and spent hours battling the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Lexington boy blinded by gunfire joins Game Changers board

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lexington boy blinded by gun violence is being empowered to support other children impacted by violence. Malakai Roberts is joining the Game Changers Youth Advisory Board. Game Changers is a Louisville-based group that promotes early childhood education, mentorship, and community involvement to end violence. Roberts...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Gallant Fox opens taproom in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gallant Fox Brewing officially opened its Bullitt County taproom Tuesday. It's located on Bardstown Road in Mount Washington and is the first brewery in the county. The taproom's hours this week are from 3-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and until 11 p.m. Friday. It will close...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

15 homicides in 18 days highlight violent end to 2022 in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There were 15 homicides in the first 18 days of December in Jefferson County, including five from Friday night to Sunday afternoon. The first deadly shooting of the weekend claimed the life of a teenager Friday night in the St. Denis neighborhood. And Louisville's latest homicide happened Sunday, when police said a man was shot and killed in Chickasaw Park.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Mt. Washington barber gives haircut to U.S. veteran with terminal cancer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A veteran with terminal cancer was in need of a haircut, but was a little too sick to get to the barber shop. When Bruce Gooden, a Mt. Washington barber, heard about Rick Morgan, he picked up his trimmers and headed over to the veteran's home without hesitation for a proper haircut. Morgan has stage 4, terminal cancer and is in hospice care.
MOUNT WASHINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

2 men shot and killed Sunday morning in southwest Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were shot and killed Sunday morning in Louisville's St. Denis neighborhood. In a news release Sunday, Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers responded around 9 a.m. to the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive, just off Cane Run Road. The officers found two...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Metro Animal Services offering free straw for outdoor animals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) is offering free straw to cat and dog owners ahead of extreme cold weather. Louisville is gearing up for an arctic blast expected to move in Thursday night. The forecast calls for snow, dropping temperatures and wind gusts between 40 and 50 miles per hour on Friday. Wind chills are expected to be between 10 and 25 below zero on Friday into Saturday. A warm up isn't expected until Monday or Tuesday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Clark County sheriffs arrest suspects during Shop with a Cop event

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Two people are behind bars after attempting to steal items from a store while more than 50 police officers were inside. On Wednesday night, the Clark County Sheriff's Office was hosting its annual Cpl. Robert Nicholson Shop with a Cop event. While shopping with children at...
CLARK COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

Popeyes offering free chicken sandwich for rest of the year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Popeyes is offering free chicken sandwiches for the rest of the year. The national fried chicken fast-food chain is offering one free chicken sandwich, when a customer purchases a chicken sandwich combo. The offer is available to be redeemed through Popeyes' app or its website, and is also valid through delivery.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Madison, Ind. shopping development adds Kohl's to retail space

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another national retailer is planning to open in Madison, Indiana. Madison Mayor Bob Courtney announced Tuesday that Kohl's will move into Shoppes at Sunrise Crossing, which was previously known as Madison Plaza. In July, the southern Indiana city broke ground on a $55 million mixed-use development...
MADISON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy