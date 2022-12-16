Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Louisville Woman Receives Lottery Scratch-off Ticket Worth $175K at an Employee 'White Elephant' Gift ExchangeZack LoveLouisville, KY
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Regional Grocery Store Announces New Store in KentuckyBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Indiana man, woman arrested for shoplifting during Shop With a Cop event
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Two people were arrested after allegedly shoplifting at an Indiana Meijer while dozens of sheriff’s deputies were present for a Shop with a Cop event. More than 50 law enforcement officers from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Clark County FOP 181 participated in this year’s Shop With a Cop event on […]
15-year-old boy identified as victim in fatal Chickasaw Park shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 15-year-old Louisville boy was shot and killed at Chickasaw Park on Sunday afternoon. Ja'Maury Johnson was identified as the victim of the shooting by the Jefferson County Coroner's office. Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a person down in the park just after 4 p.m. on Dec. 18.
2 Louisville men identified in St. Denis neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville men were killed in a St. Denis neighborhood shooting on Sunday morning. Johnie Davidson Sr., 68, and Edward McClain, 69, were identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting around 9 a.m. in the 4500 block of Broadleaf...
Louisville fire station on South 6th Street installs Safe Haven Baby Box
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another local fire station has a resource for parents who need help. The Louisville fire station at 1500 South 6th Street now has a Safe Haven Baby Box. Baby boxes provide a safe and anonymous way for parents to surrender infants. The box is climate-controlled and...
Louisville man accused of brutal assault in Wilder Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is in custody months after police said he and others brutally beat a man before shooting him several times, including in the eye. According to court documents, 36-year-old Eric Taylor was arrested by Louisville Metro Police officers Sunday afternoon. Police said on Aug....
Early morning fire damages 7 businesses in Louisville's Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Fire damaged seven businesses in a strip mall Wednesday morning in Louisville's Russell Neighborhood. Louisville Division of Fire Major Bobby Cooper tells WDRB that the fire started around 4 a.m. at 18th and West Jefferson Streets. At least 70 firefighters responded and spent hours battling the...
Jeffersonville Police officer urging mindful social media posting after weekend rumor caused alarm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Social media can be a tool for law enforcement. But, at other times, it can cause chaos for them to clean up. It's a place where gossip can spread, and recent rumors online caused such a panic, a Jeffersonville Police officer made a post of his own, calling for people to be more mindful of what they post.
Lexington boy blinded by gunfire joins Game Changers board
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lexington boy blinded by gun violence is being empowered to support other children impacted by violence. Malakai Roberts is joining the Game Changers Youth Advisory Board. Game Changers is a Louisville-based group that promotes early childhood education, mentorship, and community involvement to end violence. Roberts...
Gallant Fox opens taproom in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gallant Fox Brewing officially opened its Bullitt County taproom Tuesday. It's located on Bardstown Road in Mount Washington and is the first brewery in the county. The taproom's hours this week are from 3-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and until 11 p.m. Friday. It will close...
15 homicides in 18 days highlight violent end to 2022 in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There were 15 homicides in the first 18 days of December in Jefferson County, including five from Friday night to Sunday afternoon. The first deadly shooting of the weekend claimed the life of a teenager Friday night in the St. Denis neighborhood. And Louisville's latest homicide happened Sunday, when police said a man was shot and killed in Chickasaw Park.
Confused neighbor in Shepherdsville calls 911 about 'Cousin Eddie' Christmas display
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)-- Just because the decorations go out, doesn't mean police officers can mail it in. Duty still calls at Christmas time in Bullitt County. "Never a dull moment," said Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin. "We have a male standing outside," a dispatcher told officers. "He is naked. He...
Mt. Washington barber gives haircut to U.S. veteran with terminal cancer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A veteran with terminal cancer was in need of a haircut, but was a little too sick to get to the barber shop. When Bruce Gooden, a Mt. Washington barber, heard about Rick Morgan, he picked up his trimmers and headed over to the veteran's home without hesitation for a proper haircut. Morgan has stage 4, terminal cancer and is in hospice care.
2 men shot and killed Sunday morning in southwest Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were shot and killed Sunday morning in Louisville's St. Denis neighborhood. In a news release Sunday, Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers responded around 9 a.m. to the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive, just off Cane Run Road. The officers found two...
Petition filed calling for demolition of Hogan's Fountain Pavilion in Cherokee Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After several months of issues, an iconic structure at Cherokee Park could be coming down. A fence has been up around Hogan's Fountain Pavilion for seven months. Now, a petition to demolish it has been filed over structural concerns. Online records show an application is being...
Former Eastern High School student killed in wrong-way crash; Man charged with murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police charged a 26-year-old man with murder after a former Eastern High School student was killed in a wrong way crash on Hurstbourne Parkway over the weekend. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, Porfirio Cruz Hernandez is charged with murder,...
Louisville Metro Animal Services offering free straw for outdoor animals
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) is offering free straw to cat and dog owners ahead of extreme cold weather. Louisville is gearing up for an arctic blast expected to move in Thursday night. The forecast calls for snow, dropping temperatures and wind gusts between 40 and 50 miles per hour on Friday. Wind chills are expected to be between 10 and 25 below zero on Friday into Saturday. A warm up isn't expected until Monday or Tuesday.
Clark County sheriffs arrest suspects during Shop with a Cop event
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Two people are behind bars after attempting to steal items from a store while more than 50 police officers were inside. On Wednesday night, the Clark County Sheriff's Office was hosting its annual Cpl. Robert Nicholson Shop with a Cop event. While shopping with children at...
Parent of JCPS student suing principal with history of abuse complaints
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville mother is suing her son's principal, who has a history of abuse complaints against him. "I don't understand how he was put in charge of a school," said Kelley Hatchell. Inside Hartstern Elementary School, Hatchell said her son was abused by principal Duan Wright.
Popeyes offering free chicken sandwich for rest of the year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Popeyes is offering free chicken sandwiches for the rest of the year. The national fried chicken fast-food chain is offering one free chicken sandwich, when a customer purchases a chicken sandwich combo. The offer is available to be redeemed through Popeyes' app or its website, and is also valid through delivery.
Madison, Ind. shopping development adds Kohl's to retail space
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another national retailer is planning to open in Madison, Indiana. Madison Mayor Bob Courtney announced Tuesday that Kohl's will move into Shoppes at Sunrise Crossing, which was previously known as Madison Plaza. In July, the southern Indiana city broke ground on a $55 million mixed-use development...
