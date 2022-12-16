Read full article on original website
Ellsworth American
Richard A. Zerrien Jr.
Richard Alton Zerrien Jr., 69, of Ellsworth passed away Dec. 17, 2022, after a long illness, with family by his side. He was born on Oct. 10, 1953, in Bangor, to Richard and Charlene (Daley) Zerrien Sr.
Ellsworth American
Margaret Anne (Snow) Robertson
Margaret Anne (Snow) Robertson, 91, passed away on Dec. 11, 2022, at her home in Blue Hill. Peggy was born April 17, 1931, in Blue Hill, the daughter of Charles and Virginia (Allen) Snow.
Ellsworth American
Erlene Estelle Davis
Erlene Estelle Davis, 90, of Deer Isle, passed away Dec. 12, 2022, at Seaport Village, Ellsworth, having lived the last year of her life there. Erlene was the daughter of John R. and Jessie M. (Burns) Pray. She grew up in Stonington and was a 1950 graduate of Stonington High School.
Ellsworth American
Jacqueline Bernice “Jackie” Stanley
Jacqueline Bernice (she hated that middle name) “Jackie” Stanley, 74, of Winter Harbor, passed away Dec. 13, 2022, after a brief illness. She was immensely loved by her family.
Ellsworth American
Linda E. Bragdon Mason
Linda E. Bragdon Mason, 72, died unexpectedly Dec. 19, 2022, in Ellsworth. She was born in Ellsworth Sept. 6, 1950, the daughter of Lester E. Bragdon and Rachel E. Bragdon Hutchins.
Ellsworth American
From Arkansas to Ellsworth, new library director sought “small-town environment”
ELLSWORTH — Sarah Lesko moved with her family from Conway, Ark., to assume leadership at the Ellsworth Public Library this month, choosing the city over a comparable position in New Hampshire — with a measure of risk. “When I decided to return to work after my short stint...
Ellsworth American
Ellsworth Police Log Week of Dec. 22
ELLSWORTH — The Police Department and the Maine Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the Dec. 13 death of a 28-year-old man. Capt. Shawn Willey said the death is not considered suspicious.
Ellsworth American
Town may host renewed Bucksport Bay Festival
BUCKSPORT — The Bucksport Bay Festival may return as a one-day event sponsored by the town, with a parade, fireworks and other festivities. The town’s Economic Development Committee voted last Monday in favor of bringing back the festival, which had for 20 years been run by the Bucksport Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, which no longer exists.
Ellsworth American
Singers sought for new community chorus launched
ELLSWORTH — Voice teacher and actress Gina Schuh-Turner will direct an adult community chorus being launched jointly by Ellsworth Community Music Institute and Friends in Action in Ellsworth. No auditions are required and all voices are welcome. Registration recently opened for Scherzo, a community chorus geared for adults aged...
Ellsworth American
Bucksport man indicted in connection with January 2015 blaze
BUCKSPORT — A grand jury Dec. 8 indicted a local man in connection with a Jan. 23, 2015, fire at his mobile home on Poverty Ridge Road. David Appleby, 53, was indicted on one count of arson.
Ellsworth American
Winter Harbor Police Log Week of Dec. 22
WINTER HARBOR — Police received a report of coin theft from a Winter Harbor woman on Dec. 13. Officer Ken Schuurman handled the report. The woman reported that several hundred dollars worth of coins were stolen from her. Police have interviewed one person of interest. The case remains under investigation.
Ellsworth American
Fatigue leads to River Road rollover
BUCKSPORT — A car went off the road, hit a culvert and a granite statue and rolled over before coming to rest on its wheels after a motorist fell asleep while driving on the River Road the afternoon of Dec. 14. Officer Matt Schmidt said Kyle Willette, 53, of...
Ellsworth American
Acadia Fire finds a home at Ellsworth Tennis Center
ELLSWORTH — The Acadia Fire Football Club has officially entered into a partnership with the Ellsworth Tennis Center, leasing two of the four courts in the hopes of creating a “world class athletic center” that will also serve as the club’s permanent base of operations moving forward.
Ellsworth American
City hires new finance director and planner
ELLSWORTH — Two vacant positions at City Hall are now filled, after the City Council unanimously approved two appointments on Dec. 19. New city treasurer and finance director Ann Lane comes from a lengthy, diverse finance background and was chosen after an “exhaustive search” and several candidate interviews, City Manager Glenn Moshier said.
Ellsworth American
Hancock County Sheriff's Log Week of Dec. 22
ELLSWORTH — The area’s first substantive wintry weather led to crashes in Penobscot and Blue Hill, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reported. A pickup truck went off the road and into a tree line after a motorist lost control due to snow-covered roadways Dec. 17 on Front Ridge Road in Penobscot, said Deputy Justin Burnett.
Ellsworth American
Columbia Falls lays groundwork for possible March vote on large project moratorium
COLUMBIA FALLS — Town officials in Columbia Falls on Dec. 13 began laying the groundwork for a moratorium on large-scale developments like the proposed Flagpole of Freedom Park, as their attorneys sketched out a timeline that would have voters consider the measure in March. If approved by voters, the...
Ellsworth American
Grid capacity for solar interconnection exhausted in some areas
TRENTON — Many Mainers are making the switch to solar power, but can the current electrical infrastructure support residential solar panels on a large scale?. Apparently not, as one resident of Trenton discovered after applying to have solar panels installed at his home and interconnected to the grid.
