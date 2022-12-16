ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ellsworth American

Richard A. Zerrien Jr.

Richard Alton Zerrien Jr., 69, of Ellsworth passed away Dec. 17, 2022, after a long illness, with family by his side. He was born on Oct. 10, 1953, in Bangor, to Richard and Charlene (Daley) Zerrien Sr.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Ellsworth American

Margaret Anne (Snow) Robertson

Margaret Anne (Snow) Robertson, 91, passed away on Dec. 11, 2022, at her home in Blue Hill. Peggy was born April 17, 1931, in Blue Hill, the daughter of Charles and Virginia (Allen) Snow.
BLUE HILL, ME
Ellsworth American

Erlene Estelle Davis

Erlene Estelle Davis, 90, of Deer Isle, passed away Dec. 12, 2022, at Seaport Village, Ellsworth, having lived the last year of her life there. Erlene was the daughter of John R. and Jessie M. (Burns) Pray. She grew up in Stonington and was a 1950 graduate of Stonington High School.
DEER ISLE, ME
Ellsworth American

Jacqueline Bernice “Jackie” Stanley

Jacqueline Bernice (she hated that middle name) “Jackie” Stanley, 74, of Winter Harbor, passed away Dec. 13, 2022, after a brief illness. She was immensely loved by her family.
WINTER HARBOR, ME
Ellsworth American

Linda E. Bragdon Mason

Linda E. Bragdon Mason, 72, died unexpectedly Dec. 19, 2022, in Ellsworth. She was born in Ellsworth Sept. 6, 1950, the daughter of Lester E. Bragdon and Rachel E. Bragdon Hutchins.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Ellsworth American

Ellsworth Police Log Week of Dec. 22

ELLSWORTH — The Police Department and the Maine Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the Dec. 13 death of a 28-year-old man. Capt. Shawn Willey said the death is not considered suspicious.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Ellsworth American

Town may host renewed Bucksport Bay Festival

BUCKSPORT — The Bucksport Bay Festival may return as a one-day event sponsored by the town, with a parade, fireworks and other festivities. The town’s Economic Development Committee voted last Monday in favor of bringing back the festival, which had for 20 years been run by the Bucksport Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, which no longer exists.
BUCKSPORT, ME
Ellsworth American

Singers sought for new community chorus launched

ELLSWORTH — Voice teacher and actress Gina Schuh-Turner will direct an adult community chorus being launched jointly by Ellsworth Community Music Institute and Friends in Action in Ellsworth. No auditions are required and all voices are welcome. Registration recently opened for Scherzo, a community chorus geared for adults aged...
ELLSWORTH, ME
Ellsworth American

Winter Harbor Police Log Week of Dec. 22

WINTER HARBOR — Police received a report of coin theft from a Winter Harbor woman on Dec. 13. Officer Ken Schuurman handled the report. The woman reported that several hundred dollars worth of coins were stolen from her. Police have interviewed one person of interest. The case remains under investigation.
WINTER HARBOR, ME
Ellsworth American

Fatigue leads to River Road rollover

BUCKSPORT — A car went off the road, hit a culvert and a granite statue and rolled over before coming to rest on its wheels after a motorist fell asleep while driving on the River Road the afternoon of Dec. 14. Officer Matt Schmidt said Kyle Willette, 53, of...
BUCKSPORT, ME
Ellsworth American

Acadia Fire finds a home at Ellsworth Tennis Center

ELLSWORTH — The Acadia Fire Football Club has officially entered into a partnership with the Ellsworth Tennis Center, leasing two of the four courts in the hopes of creating a “world class athletic center” that will also serve as the club’s permanent base of operations moving forward.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Ellsworth American

City hires new finance director and planner

ELLSWORTH — Two vacant positions at City Hall are now filled, after the City Council unanimously approved two appointments on Dec. 19. New city treasurer and finance director Ann Lane comes from a lengthy, diverse finance background and was chosen after an “exhaustive search” and several candidate interviews, City Manager Glenn Moshier said.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Ellsworth American

Hancock County Sheriff's Log Week of Dec. 22

ELLSWORTH — The area’s first substantive wintry weather led to crashes in Penobscot and Blue Hill, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reported. A pickup truck went off the road and into a tree line after a motorist lost control due to snow-covered roadways Dec. 17 on Front Ridge Road in Penobscot, said Deputy Justin Burnett.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
Ellsworth American

Grid capacity for solar interconnection exhausted in some areas

TRENTON — Many Mainers are making the switch to solar power, but can the current electrical infrastructure support residential solar panels on a large scale?. Apparently not, as one resident of Trenton discovered after applying to have solar panels installed at his home and interconnected to the grid.
TRENTON, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy