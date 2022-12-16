Read full article on original website
Cold weather shelters opening Thursday, Friday, and Saturday
As a stretch of cold weather is set to enter our area, cold weather shelters are opening up across South Mississippi. In Harrison County, the Kenny Fournier Multipurpose Center on Automall Parkway in D’Iberville will be open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday starting at 5 p.m. each night. CTA will provide transportation to that shelter. You can reach out to them by calling 228-896-8080.
Officials offer cold weather tips ahead of frigid weather
With a winter blast of cold air heading our way this week, we checked in with Harrison County EMA Director Matt Stratton on how to prepare for the frigid temperatures. First of all, it’s essential to stay warm both inside and when you head outside. Having layers of dry clothes on including hats and gloves and socks will be crucial.
Loaves and Fishes to serve Christmas brunch
Loaves and Fishes is back again this year to serve anyone with a hungry belly on Christmas at Back Bay Mission in Biloxi. Last year, the organization served around 75 people, but they’re anticipating 125 this Christmas. In preparation, volunteers have already gone to work on the Christmas feast...
Students enjoy Winter Camp at Walter Anderson Museum of Art
While school is out for winter break, students are enjoying a winter-themed art camp at Walter Anderson Museum of Art. The three-day art camp started yesterday. Children ages 9 to 14 have been focusing on holiday motifs and the landscapes and living things that emerge when the nights are long and the temperatures drop.
Mississippi Antique Galleria is now open in Gulfport
It’s been a long three years in the making, but the Mississippi Antique Galleria is officially open for business in Gulfport. Known also as ‘The Mag,’ it’s now Mississippi’s largest antique mall where more than 80 vendors are selling a variety of not just antique items, but clothes and modern items.
Picayune’s Dante Dowdell and Gautier’s Kaden Irving represent Coast in U.S. Army Bowl
On Saturday, the U.S. Army All-American Bowl took place in Frisco, Texas and the two star players from this year’s 5A South State Championship game, Picayune’s Dante Dowdell and Gautier’s Kaden Irving, were on the same team this time. They were the only two All-Americans from the...
Bay St. Louis officers’ caskets wrapped in memories
A Coast man created a casket to honor his sister earlier this year and it led him to wrapping more than 60 caskets. His two most recent designs are the caskets of the two fallen officers in Bay St. Louis. Casey Lawhon recently celebrated four years in business with KC...
Pascagoula PD honoring former and current K9 officers with ornaments
The Pascagoula Police Department is honoring their furry officers!. The Christmas tree at the station is honoring the current K9 officers as well as pups from the past. One ornament gives memory to K9 Miso. Miso retired from service in 2015 and passed at his former handler’s home in 2020.
Eleven kids find forever homes at Jackson County Mass Adoption Day
Eleven children will get to experience Christmas with their forever families for the first time. A merry day at the Jackson County Courthouse as 11 children enjoyed an early Christmas present, they were granted their forever families through adoption. This ceremony was extra special to Judge Neil Harris because he gained his sixth grandchild through adoption. “We’re making life changes and since I’ve had adoption in my family and have gotten a grandchild, then it is personal to me and I know how personal it is to these families. Most importantly, today we had a Christmas miracle.”
Two suspects wanted for commercial burglary in George County
Two people are wanted by the George County Sheriff’s Department for an alleged commercial burglary. The incident happened on December 13th off Highway 613 in the Agricola community. Charles Mott and Tiffany Steele are wanted for allegedly stealing items from a home that’s being renovated. Mott was identified...
Southern Miss bowls perfect 300 in 38-24 win in Lending Tree Bowl
They say records are made to be broken and Southern Miss running back Frank Gore Jr. would have to agree, breaking or tying six USM bowl records and then some en route to the program’s first bowl game win since 2016. Southern Miss faced off against Rice in the...
Shop with a Cop benefitting members of Boys and Girls Club
Members of the Boys and Girls Club of the Gulf Coast received an early Christmas present: a hundred-dollar shopping spree at Academy Sports and Outdoors. Twenty-six children were hand selected to ‘shop with a cop’ at Academy in Gulfport. Each child was given a gift card and paired up with a local deputy to roam the aisles.
14-year-old girl starts her own business in Biloxi
What started off as a hobby is now a running business for 14-year-old Zoe Bailey. Bailey and her sister came up with the idea of making their own slime, but as Bailey’s sister got older, she lost interest, giving Bailey full control of rebranding and processing the slime. Bailey...
Funeral service for two fallen Bay St. Louis police officers
It was a somber day for South Mississippi today as fallen police officers Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe were laid to rest. An overflowing crowd gathered to pay their respects for 34-year-old Sgt. Steven Robin and 23-year-old Officer Branden Estorffee, who were killed in the line of duty while responding to a call for a wellness check.
December’s Class Act: Gulfport’s Dave Huffman
We’re switching gears for this month’s Class Act. After months of highlighting amazing and inspiring middle and elementary school teachers in South Mississippi, it’s time to go to high school, specifically Gulfport High. This time, we’re not taking you to any ordinary classroom, but a construction shop....
Pascagoula community mourns at the funeral of Coach Lee Tingle
It was a somber day in Jackson County as Coach Lee Tingle was laid to rest. Family and friends gathered for the funeral of longtime Coach Lee Tingle. On December 2nd, Tingle died from a rare brain disease at the age of 52. Lee was involved with Pascagoula youth sports...
Suspect in November murder case now in custody
A man wanted in connection to a November murder in Gulfport has been arrested. According to the Harrison County jail docket, 28-year-old Royce Barthelemy was booked into the jail about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. He is charged with murder and his bond is set at $1 million dollars.
Waveland mayor to have kidney transplant in January
Outgoing Waveland mayor Mike Smith received an early Christmas present today. His doctors have scheduled him for a kidney transplant on January 9, 2023. Smith, who served two terms as Waveland mayor, announced he would not seek a third term for health reasons. Jay Trapani was elected and will be sworn in next month.
18-year-old arrested for aggravated assault in Harrison County
On December 17th at approximately 7:11 PM, Biloxi Police Officers responded to the 12000 Block of John Lee Road in reference to an alleged assault. A 38-year-old male victim was located with multiple stab wounds. He was transported via ambulance to an area hospital. Through the investigation, 18-year-old Vancleave Resident, Trent Myles Otts, was developed as a suspect. Otts reportedly fled the scene immediately following the alleged assault.
