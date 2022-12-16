NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Wintergreen Resort is opening up ski slopes Tuesday, December 20, and says this year’s winter weather is creating the perfect conditions. “We had some really cool temperatures last week, and as you can see behind me, we’ve got some really good snowmaking temperatures right now, and that looks to continue through the holiday periods. So, the snow is going to be in great condition,” Marketing Manager Josh Ellwood said. “We’re finally opening for skiing. It’s been a little bit of a longer wait than we wanted it to be. Tubing has been open for a few weeks now, but you know, the core of our fan base are big skiers and snowboarders. So, we’re really excited to be able to open up tomorrow.”

WINTERGREEN RESORT, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO