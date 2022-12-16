Read full article on original website
One dead, another injured after crash in Weyers Cave
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A crash in Augusta County has left one person dead and another flown to the UVA Medical Center, according to the Virginia State Police. (VSP) According to the VSP, the crash occurred early in the morning on Dec. 21 near the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport.
Open Doors partners with Sentara to expand capacity during inclement weather
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Open Doors thermal shelter in Harrisonburg is expanding its overnight services during inclement weather through a partnership with Sentara RMH. During days of inclement winter weather, the shelter will now be able to house an additional 10 guests at the Sentara Atrium on Beery Road. “We...
Man dies in Louisa following officer-involved shooting
LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say a man was fatally shot following a police pursuit in Louisa County. On Monday, Dec. 19, at 1 p.m. Louisa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Thacker Road in Mineral in an effort to serve a felony warrant to 35-year-old Michael Cline.
Getting a car for a Christmas present? Here are some tips
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - If you’re thinking of getting a car for yourself or someone else this Christmas, finance managers also advise the gift of being responsible in spending. Aside from making sure someone wants the car, the key factor is affordability. CMA Valley Dealership suggests having the entire...
Strasburg to overhaul water meter system
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Strasburg will soon begin an overhaul of its water meter system after the town council approved over one million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the project earlier this month. The town will be replacing its existing water meters and installing...
JP’s Toy Drive is back for another year of giving
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An 8-year-old boy in the Valley is continuing his holiday tradition of giving back. A few years ago, JP Lindsay realized he had some toys he didn’t want anymore, but he didn’t just want to throw them out. “I went to my dad and...
Trio Steals $115,000 worth of jewelry from Kohl’s in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) has announced that two individuals suspected of stealing more than $115,000 of jewelry from Kohl’s in Harrisonburg have been arrested following a similar incident in Alabama. A third suspect remains at large at this time according to the HPD.. Allegedly...
Winter farmers market coming to Staunton
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton is preparing a farmers’ market for the winter season. Vendors decided they wanted an outlet for their in-season crops. This means the Queen City is one step closer to having access to locally grown produce all year round. The winter farmer’s market will take place in the fellowship hall of Emmanuel Episcopal Church at 300 West Frederick St.
Runaway juvenile reported in Stuarts Draft
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen yesterday, Dec. 18 at around 7:00 PM in Stuarts Draft. He was reported missing today by a family member. According to the ACSO,...
South River Elementary gives donations to RHSPCA
GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday students at South River Elementary School in Grottoes got a visit from the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA before their winter break. Students had been bringing in donations for the RHSPCA for the last month. On Wednesday the school welcomed a volunteer from the shelter to collect...
Wintergreen Resort opening ski slopes up just in time for the holidays
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Wintergreen Resort is opening up ski slopes Tuesday, December 20, and says this year’s winter weather is creating the perfect conditions. “We had some really cool temperatures last week, and as you can see behind me, we’ve got some really good snowmaking temperatures right now, and that looks to continue through the holiday periods. So, the snow is going to be in great condition,” Marketing Manager Josh Ellwood said. “We’re finally opening for skiing. It’s been a little bit of a longer wait than we wanted it to be. Tubing has been open for a few weeks now, but you know, the core of our fan base are big skiers and snowboarders. So, we’re really excited to be able to open up tomorrow.”
Massanutten Technical Center administrator spreading cheer as resident ‘Elf on the shelf’
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At Massanutten Technical Center (MTC), every day feels like a holiday, thanks to MTC’s resident ‘Elf on the Shelf’ Mr. Tinker Claus, also known to students and staff as Assistant Director Chris Dalton. “I started propping myself up on shelves and even in...
Local greenhouses donate 300 poinsettias to Sentara RMH patients
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the past seventeen years Evergrown’ Greenhouses, Riverside Plants, and Milmounthouses donate leftover poinsettias to patients at Sentara RMH to spread holiday joy. This year the local greenhouses donated over three hundred of their flowers to be given to patients at the hospital and the...
Therapy dogs relieve stress at HRECC
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Twice a month Riley, a therapy dog, visits the operations center at Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center. It was an initiative started by the wellness team at HRECC to bring a wellness factor into a high-stress atmosphere. “We’re really lucky to have a team that looks out...
Winter solstice highlights this week up in the sky
(WHSV) - The shortest day of the year occurs this week plus some other interesting things up in the sky. On Wednesday, Mercury will reach its farthest distance from the Sun up in the sky. Mercury will be 20 degrees east of the Sun, creating its maximum visibility in the evening. Mercury will be located in the southwestern sky in the evening with an ideal viewing at 5:20 pm. Venus will be to Mercury’s lower right.
Hollister Incorporated partners with school district to bring Christmas gifts
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Just days before Christmas — many in the Staunton area are working hard to spread joy. Hollister Incorporated in Stuarts Draft collaborated with Staunton City Public Schools to bring gifts to 28 students and caregivers in the area: two children from Stuarts Draft Elementary School, 19 children from Staunton City Public Schools, and seven caregivers of the children from Staunton City Public Schools.
Broadway community comes together to support football player with Leukemia
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Broadway community is coming together to support one of their own. A few weeks ago Lucas Frank, a JV football player at Broadway was diagnosed with Leukemia. Frank is an eighth grader who played center on the JV football team this fall, after learning of...
Dayton appoints interim town manager
DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday, the Dayton Town Council held a special meeting to interview and appoint an interim town manager. Last Monday residing town manager, Angela Lawrence, submitted her resignation. After a brief closed session, Dayton’s Town Council announced Bob Holton as its interim town manager. “I...
J. Frank Hillyard Middle School ag teacher giving real-world lessons
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Animals are a vital component in agriculture education, and five guinea pigs at J. Frank Hillyard Middle School are enjoying an upgrade to their habitat thanks to grant funding from a state organization. “We have our guinea pigs in the classroom and they’re a part of...
JMU men’s basketball drops heartbreaker to Coppin State in double overtime, 107-100
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday, James Madison men’s basketball dropped a double-overtime contest to Coppin State, 107-100. The Dukes fall to 9-4. Four Dukes scored in the double-digits. Alonzo Sule led JMU with 21 points while Takal Molson recorded a double-double with 18 points and ten rebounds. Terrance Edwards added 17 points while Vado Morse had fifteen. Tyree Ihenacho pulled down ten defensive boards.
