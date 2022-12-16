When it became apparent a week or so after the White Rabbit clues began that Bray Wyatt was returning to WWE, fan excitement was noticeable for everyone to see. Thus when he made his re-debut at Extreme Rules on October 8th, literally anything he did would be over with fans, and WWE actually outdid themselves by bringing his Firefly Funhouse characters to life in the crowd. However, since then, things have fallen flat, with much of the attention being on Uncle Howdy, a new character who may or may not be Bo Dallas in a bizarre mask.

