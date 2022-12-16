Read full article on original website
ECW Original Forced To Miss ECW Tribute Show After Triple H Denied Him Permission
This weekend the man who founded Ring of Honor, Rob Feinstein, would hold an indie show titled “Tribute to the Extreme” featuring stars of ECW’s past. However, it’s been reported by PWInsider.com that WWE was unhappy with the show using what they deem to be intellectual property, and after sending a letter regarding this, they pulled NXT coach and agent D-Von Dudley from appearing on the show. With it noted that the WWE Hall of Famer reached out personally to Triple H so he could still appear alongside his former tag partner Bull Ray, but was still declined.
OPINION: WWE Is At Risk Of Blowing It Again With Bray Wyatt
When it became apparent a week or so after the White Rabbit clues began that Bray Wyatt was returning to WWE, fan excitement was noticeable for everyone to see. Thus when he made his re-debut at Extreme Rules on October 8th, literally anything he did would be over with fans, and WWE actually outdid themselves by bringing his Firefly Funhouse characters to life in the crowd. However, since then, things have fallen flat, with much of the attention being on Uncle Howdy, a new character who may or may not be Bo Dallas in a bizarre mask.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Former TNA Wrestler Rhaka Khan
Trenesha Biggers, known best to wrestling fans as Rhaka Khan, was on the list of El Paso’s most wanted fugitives in August 2019 after being accused of facilitating an aggravated kidnapping of her children. Then following her arrest, her trial date would be moved over half a dozen times due to worldwide events causing a backlog in the legal system. Now though, with her trial date of December 14th having come and gone with her no-showing court, a warrant for her arrest has been issued.
