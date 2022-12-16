George Karl Beermuender, passed away peacefully at his Branford home on Dec. 15. He was born to the late Heinrich L. Beermuender and Johanna Geshmack in Klingenstein, Würtenberg Germany (Bavaria) on Feb. 29, 1932. He is survived by his children, Lori Anne Vogt (Steven) and George H. Beermuender (Antonia) of North Branford, and Ronald G. Beermünder of Milton Florida, with whom he lived for the past four years; and his grandchildren, Miranda T. Vogt and Jordan A. Vogt of Branford. Surviving siblings are Heinrich K. Beermünder of Söflingen, Germany, Henriette Garrity of Branford, and Fred Beermuender (Stella) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Theresa Fresa Beermuender; and by siblings, Sofie Bubb of Hanover, Pennsylvania, and Karl H. Beermuender (Julie) of Branford.

BRANFORD, CT ・ 12 HOURS AGO