zip06.com
In Remembrance
Stony Creek Fife and Drum play at St. Agnes Cemetery in Branford for Wreaths Across America on Dec 17. Volunteers placed remembrance wreaths on the graves of veterans to honor those who served in the military.
zip06.com
A North Haven Nutcracker
ArtsGarden and Performing Art Studio BE presented the North Haven Nutcracker on Dec. 18 at North Haven High School. Snow Queen Libby D’Angelo and Snow King Dakarai Langley perform in the Snow Scene.
zip06.com
Ann Thompson: Familiar Face, New Role at Essex Library
Ann Thompson says there are two reliable places to find her: either she is in the garden or the library. But, after more than 20 years at the Essex Library, you will have to look for Ann in a different office. She has a new job. After serving as interim...
zip06.com
Cassandra Leigh Carlson
Cassandra Leigh Carlson, 23, of North Haven, passed away on Dec. 18, from injuries received in a motor vehicle accident that evening. Born in New Haven, on June 1, 1999, she was the beloved daughter of Jennifer Carlson. A 2017 graduate of North Haven High School, Cassandra worked for Stop & Shop in North Haven, as a front-end supervisor.
zip06.com
4th Annual Wreaths Across America-Branford Honors 1,665 in Military Graves
Following a ceremony at St. Agnes Cemetery on a clear, cold afternoon, Wreaths Across America (WAA) - Branford organizer Mark Hally had plenty of volunteers to help distribute 1,665 wreaths at military graves among the town’s 7 cemeteries on Saturday, Dec. 17. Each year on National WAA Day, wreaths...
zip06.com
George Karl Beermuender
George Karl Beermuender, passed away peacefully at his Branford home on Dec. 15. He was born to the late Heinrich L. Beermuender and Johanna Geshmack in Klingenstein, Würtenberg Germany (Bavaria) on Feb. 29, 1932. He is survived by his children, Lori Anne Vogt (Steven) and George H. Beermuender (Antonia) of North Branford, and Ronald G. Beermünder of Milton Florida, with whom he lived for the past four years; and his grandchildren, Miranda T. Vogt and Jordan A. Vogt of Branford. Surviving siblings are Heinrich K. Beermünder of Söflingen, Germany, Henriette Garrity of Branford, and Fred Beermuender (Stella) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Theresa Fresa Beermuender; and by siblings, Sofie Bubb of Hanover, Pennsylvania, and Karl H. Beermuender (Julie) of Branford.
zip06.com
Max Sabrin: Giving Back is in His DNA
In order to give back to a community that has given him so much, Max Sabrin has made serving Old Saybrook a top priority. "I just do what I do,” Max says. Having lived in Old Saybrook for close to 20 years, Max has made giving back to Old Saybrook a large part of his life due to a deep appreciation for the town.
zip06.com
Sarah Mallory: Hagaman’s New Director
For Sarah Mallory, becoming the new director of Hagaman Memorial Library is a homecoming. "I grew up in East Haven, so this is the first library I went to when I was a little girl," Sarah says. "It feels very much like coming home." Sarah became the new director for...
zip06.com
Bench Installation Improves Green Accessibility
Two new sets of benches are now ready for use on the Guilford Green, thanks to the efforts of the Guilford Green Committee (GGC), Town Hall, and the Park and Recreation Department. The handicap-accessible benches, inspired by residents who used the Green's open space for COVID-era gatherings and meetings, create what is being referred to as "nodes" or "pods" for encouraging conversation.
zip06.com
Travis Gulick: On Call for the Community
When the worst happens and a panicked call to 911 is dialed, residents are secure in the knowledge that emergency personnel, including the Fire Department, will be dispatched and responding within moments. However, most residents probably don’t realize that Madison’s entire contingent of fire personnel are volunteers. “Sometimes,...
zip06.com
Rotary Cultivates Community, Holiday Spirit
The East Haven Rotary Club continues to be committed to its mission of giving back to the community with its events through the holidays and winter season. The organization held its first stuff-a-trailer toy drive on Dec. 4 at The Pit on Maple Street, in collaboration with paving and asphalt service Moffett Line Striping. The donation event was a family-friendly occasion, with Christmas-themed arts and crafts, hot chocolate and cookies, and face painting, but it also hit close to home for one of Line Striping’s namesakes, co-owner Joe Moffett, as a benefit for children.
zip06.com
Stuart Clancy
Stuart “Bounce” Clancy of Branford passed away on Dec. 17, at Yale New Haven Hospital. He is survived by his children, Kevin Clancy of East Haven, and Kimberlee Loughery (husband Jim) of Naperville, Illinois. He is also survived by his sister Maureen Clancy of Branford; and his former wife Lucille Clancy of Branford; and his grandchildren: Brooke, Autumn, Dakota, Kevin, Kristine, and Daniel. He was predeceased by his wife Shirley Clancy; his brother Kevin Clancy; and his sister Susan Letis.
zip06.com
North Haven Boys’ Hockey Team Hosts Two Annual Charity Events
The North Haven boys’ varsity ice hockey team held their annual Stuff-A-Bag food drive to benefit those in need of food items during their home opener on Dec. 17 at the Northford Ice Pavilion. Each year, the hockey team collects food items and this season distributed them to the North Haven Food Bank. It is an annual event that prides the hockey team with giving back to the community that is so generous to them season after season.
zip06.com
Joan Meglin Hardwick
Joan Meglin Hardwick of Branford, died Dec. 16 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. She was the wife of the late George Hardwick. Joan was born Nov. 2, 1930, in Branford, a daughter of the late Stanley and Antosie Norris Meglin. She had worked for the New Haven Register in the classified...
zip06.com
William Henry Bietz
William Henry “Bill” Bietz, age 58, of Branford, passed away peacefully at his home on Dec. 18. He was the devoted husband of more than 24 years to his wife Jane (Stoddard), and a wonderful father to their two children, Spencer and Allie. Bill grew up in Punxsutawney,...
zip06.com
NHHS Scoring New Athletic Improvements
New recreational developments for athletics at North Haven High School (NHHS) have been completed or are in the process of being completed, improving conditions and accessibility at facilities. The developments took place and are currently ongoing at Montowese Park and the Vanacore Track and Field Complex and DeMayo baseball and...
zip06.com
First Night Branford: Sin Sisters, Bonfire, Ice Sculptures and S’more
First Night Branford is coming back to the town green -- roaring bonfire, hot chocolate, ice sculpting station, Sin Sisters, and s’more. The free event, set for Friday, Jan. 6 from 6 - to 7:30 p.m. on the Branford green, is sponsored by the Town of Branford and Branford Parks and Recreation.
zip06.com
David Bruce Sheehan
David Bruce Sheehan passed away peacefully on Dec. 13 at Gladeview Rehabilitation and Care in Old Saybrook. He was born New London, on July 20, 1936. He enlisted at the age of 17 in the U.S. Marine Corp. He is predeceased by his brother Thomas Sheehan; and two daughters, Denise...
zip06.com
Tammy DeFrancesco: ‘How Can We Help?’
If there’s a single phrase Tammy DeFrancesco has said nearly every day for the past 31 years, it has to be, “How can we help?”. As Tammy prepares to retire as Guilford Social Services (GSS) Director on Jan. 6, 2023, she’s grateful for all of the help GSS has received from those “we” folks – community members, businesses, Town departments, non-profit organizations, groups, civic clubs, churches, schools, families, individual donors, and others — to support services and additional beneficial programs provided to community members.
zip06.com
O’Brien Honored for 38 Years of Service to Branford EDC
Among his many contributions to boards, commissions, committees and programs benefiting Branford, Bill O’Brien has given a remarkable 38 years of service to Branford’s Economic Development Commission (EDC). On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the EDC hosted a very special presentation recognizing O’Brien’s years of EDC service spanning 1983 to 2022.
