mymcmedia.org
McKnight Discusses Proposed Budget Investments for MCPS
Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight discussed her $3.15 billion proposed operating budget Wednesday morning at Rolling Terrace Elementary School in Takoma Park. Rolling Terrace is a dual language school, which is an investment area in the budget. The budget is a $235.4 million, or 8 percent,...
mymcmedia.org
Flood Watch Issued, Cold Weather Forecast for Thursday
Temperatures are forecasted to drop Wednesday evening and moderate rainfall may cause flooding Thursday. The county has activated a hypothermia alert for overnight Wednesday and the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flood watch for parts of Montgomery County on Thursday. Montgomery County has activated a hypothermia alert for...
mymcmedia.org
County Announces Holiday Schedule for Christmas Weekend
Montgomery County government will be following a holiday schedule for Saturday, Dec. 24, through Monday, Dec. 26. Here’s a breakdown of closures for facilities, services, buildings and offices for Christmas weekend. Closed Dec. 24-26: County offices. MC 311 closes at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23. State offices and...
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Dec 20, In Montgomery County
It’s Tuesday, Dec. 20, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1.Board of Education: The Board of Education will welcome in person and pre-recorded testimony for the Operating Budget hearings on January 11th and 17th. Sign ups will open at 9 a.m. 2. Homeowners and Builders:...
mymcmedia.org
County’s COVID-19 Cases on the Rise
Montgomery County has moved from low to medium community level transmission for COVID-19 as new cases continue to rise. The county is considered in high transmission for number of new cases. Of the tests administered by the county during the previous seven days, 13.65% came back positive. That number is on the rise.
mymcmedia.org
Concept Plan for South Silver Spring Park Revealed
A concept plan for the new South Silver Spring Park includes amenities like a dog run, bocce court, stage, playgrounds and games. Montgomery Parks unveiled the plan for the park at 1110 East-West Highway in Silver Spring, at the site of the former National Tire and Battery. Per a release, the plan was developed based on recommendations in the Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan and community feedback through an open house and online surveys.
mymcmedia.org
Volunteers Needed for Annual Survey of County Homeless
Every year, Montgomery County participates in a “Point-in-Time (PIT) Street Count” that provides a snapshot of the community’s homeless population. The next count is scheduled for the overnight hours on Wednesday, Jan. 25 and volunteers are needed. Volunteers are organized in teams to go out to designated...
mymcmedia.org
Elrich: Residents Need to be ‘Understanding and Inclusive’
County Executive Marc Elrich and Police Chief Marcus Jones urged all residents to report acts of hate vandalism so that they could be investigated and documented. On Saturday, someone spray painted he words “Jews Not Welcome” on the sign in front of Walt Whitman High School. In recent months, vandals painted antisemitic graffiti at the Capital Crescent Trail in Bethesda, the Scotland AME Zion Church was vandalized and members of the Proud Boys protested at several drag queen story hours. The Asian community also has been targeted.
mymcmedia.org
Man in Critical Condition Following Shooting in Takoma Park; Two Arrested
_______________________________________________________________________________. An adult male was in critical condition Sunday night after being shot at the 7600 block of New Hampshire Avenue. Two suspects are in custody following the 2:45 p.m. shooting. Luis Samuel Rios Rodriguez, 35, of no fixed address, and Abed Jonathan Midence-Lopez, 39, of Greenbelt, were arrested in...
mymcmedia.org
Police Searching For Suspect After Series of Potomac Thefts From Cars in Park Areas
U.S. Park Police are investigating a series of thefts from cars in the Potomac area and suspect a man may be connected to nearly 20 cases since last year. Alexander Shamuilov, 34, is suspected in a theft from auto at Carderock Park on April 19, according to an information flyer from U.S. Park Police. The suspect entered a Honda sedan by punching the driver’s door lock, police said, and credit cards were stolen before the vehicle was re-secured.
mymcmedia.org
Blake High School’s A Cappella Choir Goes A-Caroling
It’s the holiday season which means lots of great holiday music. MyMCM went in search of a high school choir to get everyone in the proper holiday spirit. We approached James Hubert Blake High School in Silver Spring about singing a holiday song for our cameras. They were very appreciative for the opportunity.
mymcmedia.org
Moore Ruled Not Competent to Stand Trial
Torrey Moore, who is charged with killing a convenience store clerk and a woman and her unborn child, has been ruled not competent to stand trial. Moore, 31, of Silver Spring, was charged with first degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a violent crime for the death of Ayalew Wondimu, who was an employee at Dash In on New Hampshire Road in Silver Spring.
mymcmedia.org
‘Iconic’ High School Quiz Show ‘It’s Academic’ Coming to MCM Studios
It’s Academic, recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the the longest-running television quiz show in the world, will be bringing its production to the Montgomery Community Media studios in Rockville in early 2023. The historic high school quiz show started in 1961. Hillary Howard, now in...
mymcmedia.org
Potomac Man Arrested in Securities Fraud Scheme
A Potomac biotech company president was arrested Tuesday for his alleged role in a scheme to defraud investors in CytoDyn Inc., a publicly traded biotechnology company based in Washington State. Kazem Kazempour, age 69, and Nader Pourhassan, 59, of Oregon, are charged with 14 counts involving conspiracy and schemes to...
