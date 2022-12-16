County Executive Marc Elrich and Police Chief Marcus Jones urged all residents to report acts of hate vandalism so that they could be investigated and documented. On Saturday, someone spray painted he words “Jews Not Welcome” on the sign in front of Walt Whitman High School. In recent months, vandals painted antisemitic graffiti at the Capital Crescent Trail in Bethesda, the Scotland AME Zion Church was vandalized and members of the Proud Boys protested at several drag queen story hours. The Asian community also has been targeted.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 5 HOURS AGO