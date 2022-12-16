ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laura Dern dissed the Negroni sbagliato, but maybe she just needed this pasta pairing

By Kelly McCarthy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HeKtF_0jlDdx3q00

Ever since "House of the Dragon" star Emma D'Arcy shared her cocktail of choice -- "A negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it" -- the internet has been abuzz over the now-viral bitter, sparkling beverage.

Even actresses Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern recently shared a taste test with their followers on Instagram -- although their reviews were... less than enthusiastic.

"That's disgusting," Dern said, laughing, in an Instagram video posted Thursday.

"It is kind of gross," Witherspoon responded.

The "Big Little Lies" stars may not have been fans of the cocktail -- a classic Negroni that swaps out gin for sparkling wine -- but others are. And if you're looking to try it yourself, the best way to do it might just be by pairing it with a delicious plate of food to enhance the experience.

But what to pair it with?

Cookbook author and home cook Nadia Caterina Munno has the answer.

The TikTok food creator, who goes by "The Pasta Queen" on social media, shared a simple pasta recipe with "Good Morning America" that combines soft Italian blue cheese with walnuts and pears for a creamy and nutty dish that goes well with bitter, refreshing cocktails like the Negroni sbagliato.

Check it out below.

Creamy Gorgonzola Pasta with Pear and Walnuts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UQalb_0jlDdx3q00
The Pasta Queen - PHOTO: Creamy pasta with gorgonzola, pear and walnuts.

Ingredients

1 pound pasta

4 tablespoons butter

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup sweet Gorgonzola

1 medium size pear

2 ounces walnuts

A scrunch of pepper

Salt to taste

Directions

Melt the butter in a medium size pan, grate the pear and let it sizzle for 1 to 2 minutes with a cup of water. Add the heavy cream, followed by the Gorgonzola cheese, and melt it by stirring smoothly.

Meanwhile, fill a pot with 4 quarts of water and bring it to a boil.

When the water is boiling, add your pasta of choice.

When the pasta is al dente, drain -- reserving some of the pasta water -- and toss it in the sauce.

Mix it well with some more pasta water and plate it. Finish it off by adding crushed walnuts. Enjoy!

