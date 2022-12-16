Read full article on original website
WBUR
As literacy screening becomes a requirement in Mass., a look at what impact it makes in schools
Third graders at Sumner G. Whittier School, in Everett, sound out words — syllable by syllable — on a recent morning. Teacher Audra Lessard asks each of the five students to carefully read a word aloud from a worksheet. “Br - i - m … brim!” says Matthew....
WBUR
Super PAC violated campaign finance law by using Baker's name to promote fundraiser
An influential political action committee broke state campaign finance law by using Gov. Charlie Baker's attendance at a summertime fundraiser to drive donations, regulators concluded. The state Office of Campaign and Political Finance said the Massachusetts Majority Independent Expenditure PAC improperly touted Baker's attendance at a fundraiser invitation to encourage...
GoLocalProv
RI Schools’ Report Cards - Who Met Expectations and Who Didn’t
The Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) has released the 2022 school accountability and improvement results. The data shows a dramatic difference in performance in different school districts across the state. And, there is a wild difference in spending per pupil and there is little correlation between the per pupil...
The richest person in Providence wants to give his fortune away
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
WBUR
As housing bias in Mass. persists, advocates want tougher penalties for landlords, agents
David Harris, a Boston fair housing advocate, says racism in housing transactions remains a significant problem, more than a half century after the federal Civil Rights Act. And Harris has the test results to prove it. His nonprofit asked two women from different racial backgrounds to pretend to be hunting...
WBUR
Feds and Mass. Dept. of Correction reach agreement over mental health care for prisoners
After almost two years of negotiating, the Massachusetts U.S. attorney has reached agreement with the state Department of Correction regarding the treatment of prisoners struggling with mental illnesses. The agreement calls for the following changes at DOC facilities:. improved mental health care and training for correctional staff. creation of a...
WBUR
A Family's Peace | Part II
On a sunny Saturday in 2016, Benine Timothee left her house to visit a friend who lived close by and never returned. She had lived in the United States for only three months when she was shot and killed outside a corner store in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. No arrests have been made, and there are no suspects in the case.
whdh.com
Randolph school administrator off the job after allegations of inappropriate conduct
RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A school administrator in Randolph is off the job amid allegations of inappropriate conduct with students. The district announced its decision to place the Randolph Public Schools administrator on leave after learning of the allegations against them. “Upon learning of these allegations, we took immediate steps...
WBUR
Remembering the 1942 Cocoanut Grove fire and its lasting impact on Boston
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Dec. 20. Tiziana Dearing is our host. It's been 80 years since hundreds of people died in a fire at the Cocoanut Grove on Piedmont Street. We speak with Stephanie Schorow, author of the newly revised book "The Cocoanut Grove Nightclub Fire: A Boston Tragedy," about the legacy of that fire and its impact on Boston.
WBUR
Mass. regulators allow plan for Barstool-branded sportsbook to move forward — with conditions
Texas released a report showing high instances of preventable maternal mortality rates. They recommend more access to health care as a response to the finding. There is a trend in high maternal mortality rates among states without 12 months of postpartum Medicaid coverage and access to abortion. Congress was unable to guarantee 12 months of postpartum coverage in this week's federal spending bill.
WBUR
Texas recommends health care coverage to address high rates of preventable maternal mortality
Texas released a report showing high instances of preventable maternal mortality rates. They recommend more access to health care as a response to the finding. There is a trend in high maternal mortality rates among states without 12 months of postpartum Medicaid coverage and access to abortion. Congress was unable to guarantee 12 months of postpartum coverage in this week's federal spending bill.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize won at Cumberland Farms
Three $100,000 lottery prizes were won in Massachusetts Monday, including one bought at Cumberland Farms. One of the $100,000 prizes was won off of a ticket sold at a Cumberland Farms in East Templeton. It was from the game “$100,000 Holiday Bonus.” Another was from the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker” and was sold at Sea Coast Mobil in Newburyport. The final $100,000 prize claimed Monday was from the game “20X The Money.” It was sold at Teo Mini Market in Waltham.
WBUR
Developing consensus: Radio Boston is live from Union Square
More than a million square feet of commercial space and a thousand units of housing are under development in Union Square in Somerville. It's development that comes with benefits and drawbacks for residents, and not everyone feels the same way about it. We broadcast live from Union Square in a special hour of Radio Boston.
WBUR
Bringing Boston together: The best events at WBUR CitySpace in 2022
The desire for community and conversation was tangible this year at CitySpace, WBUR's home for live journalism and culture events. The year brought scientists out to discuss the latest advances in artificial intelligence and robots while politicians debated issues core to our democracy. Authors were back on book tours after years of hiatus and CitySpace was host to several remarkable conversations with Nina Totenberg, Chelsea Manning and Booker Prize winner Douglas Stuart, among so many others. Audiences convened for concerts again including the Sound On series, which featured artists like Ella Williams. When the singer-songwriter, who records as Squirrel Flower, took to the stage audiences embraced the local talent in a live music experience that will be remembered for years to come.
RI man gets 1 year for role in $600K Home Depot fraud
A Providence man who participated in a scheme to defraud Home Depot of $600,000 in supplies was sentenced Thursday to one year and one day in prison, according to U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha.
WBUR
'The Common' host Darryl C. Murphy's favorite episodes — so far
One of the highlights of the year here at WBUR was the launch of our local daily news podcast. The Common focuses on the intersection of news and culture in Greater Boston from a fresh perspective. We asked the host, Darryl C. Murphy, to name his top five favorite episodes...
Former New England mob boss ‘Cadillac Frank’ Salemme dead at 89
The 89-year-old was serving a life sentence at a federal medical prison in Missouri.
Massachusetts town hires federal officials to kill coyotes
A Massachusetts town has decided to become the first in the state to contract with the federal government to kill coyotes locals say have killed pets and become a dangerous nuisance.
Popular Fast Food Franchise is Making Its Way Into Massachusetts
Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones in 2023, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
Former New Bedford Priest Under Investigation for Misconduct
FALL RIVER — The Fall River Diocese says a priest who formerly worked in parishes in New Bedford and Seekonk has been placed on leave while he is being investigated for misconduct. Father David Sharland is facing scrutiny for alleged misconduct that the diocese did not disclose, but described...
