Massachusetts State

WBUR

Super PAC violated campaign finance law by using Baker's name to promote fundraiser

An influential political action committee broke state campaign finance law by using Gov. Charlie Baker's attendance at a summertime fundraiser to drive donations, regulators concluded. The state Office of Campaign and Political Finance said the Massachusetts Majority Independent Expenditure PAC improperly touted Baker's attendance at a fundraiser invitation to encourage...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
GoLocalProv

RI Schools’ Report Cards - Who Met Expectations and Who Didn’t

The Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) has released the 2022 school accountability and improvement results. The data shows a dramatic difference in performance in different school districts across the state. And, there is a wild difference in spending per pupil and there is little correlation between the per pupil...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WBUR

A Family's Peace | Part II

On a sunny Saturday in 2016, Benine Timothee left her house to visit a friend who lived close by and never returned. She had lived in the United States for only three months when she was shot and killed outside a corner store in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. No arrests have been made, and there are no suspects in the case.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Remembering the 1942 Cocoanut Grove fire and its lasting impact on Boston

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Dec. 20. Tiziana Dearing is our host. It's been 80 years since hundreds of people died in a fire at the Cocoanut Grove on Piedmont Street. We speak with Stephanie Schorow, author of the newly revised book "The Cocoanut Grove Nightclub Fire: A Boston Tragedy," about the legacy of that fire and its impact on Boston.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Mass. regulators allow plan for Barstool-branded sportsbook to move forward — with conditions

Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. Happy winter solstice! We won’t have to wait long for the season’s first storm. The (relatively) good news is that the severe arctic storm blanketing much of the nation with frigid air and heavy snow will only be rain and wind by the time it gets to New England tomorrow night.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

Texas recommends health care coverage to address high rates of preventable maternal mortality

Texas released a report showing high instances of preventable maternal mortality rates. They recommend more access to health care as a response to the finding. There is a trend in high maternal mortality rates among states without 12 months of postpartum Medicaid coverage and access to abortion. Congress was unable to guarantee 12 months of postpartum coverage in this week's federal spending bill.
TEXAS STATE
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize won at Cumberland Farms

Three $100,000 lottery prizes were won in Massachusetts Monday, including one bought at Cumberland Farms. One of the $100,000 prizes was won off of a ticket sold at a Cumberland Farms in East Templeton. It was from the game “$100,000 Holiday Bonus.” Another was from the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker” and was sold at Sea Coast Mobil in Newburyport. The final $100,000 prize claimed Monday was from the game “20X The Money.” It was sold at Teo Mini Market in Waltham.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

Developing consensus: Radio Boston is live from Union Square

More than a million square feet of commercial space and a thousand units of housing are under development in Union Square in Somerville. It's development that comes with benefits and drawbacks for residents, and not everyone feels the same way about it. We broadcast live from Union Square in a special hour of Radio Boston.
SOMERVILLE, MA
WBUR

Bringing Boston together: The best events at WBUR CitySpace in 2022

The desire for community and conversation was tangible this year at CitySpace, WBUR's home for live journalism and culture events. The year brought scientists out to discuss the latest advances in artificial intelligence and robots while politicians debated issues core to our democracy. Authors were back on book tours after years of hiatus and CitySpace was host to several remarkable conversations with Nina Totenberg, Chelsea Manning and Booker Prize winner Douglas Stuart, among so many others. Audiences convened for concerts again including the Sound On series, which featured artists like Ella Williams. When the singer-songwriter, who records as Squirrel Flower, took to the stage audiences embraced the local talent in a live music experience that will be remembered for years to come.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

'The Common' host Darryl C. Murphy's favorite episodes — so far

One of the highlights of the year here at WBUR was the launch of our local daily news podcast. The Common focuses on the intersection of news and culture in Greater Boston from a fresh perspective. We asked the host, Darryl C. Murphy, to name his top five favorite episodes...
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

Popular Fast Food Franchise is Making Its Way Into Massachusetts

Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones in 2023, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
