The desire for community and conversation was tangible this year at CitySpace, WBUR's home for live journalism and culture events. The year brought scientists out to discuss the latest advances in artificial intelligence and robots while politicians debated issues core to our democracy. Authors were back on book tours after years of hiatus and CitySpace was host to several remarkable conversations with Nina Totenberg, Chelsea Manning and Booker Prize winner Douglas Stuart, among so many others. Audiences convened for concerts again including the Sound On series, which featured artists like Ella Williams. When the singer-songwriter, who records as Squirrel Flower, took to the stage audiences embraced the local talent in a live music experience that will be remembered for years to come.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO