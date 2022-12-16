Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eastern Illinois Stuns Iowa Basketball
Heavy-Underdog Shoots Down Hawkeyes Wednesday Night
Lexington Herald-Leader
John Calipari discusses Cason Wallace’s career night following victory over Florida AM
Everything the Kentucky head coach had to say after the Wildcats defeated Florida A&M.
Albany Herald
It’s Time to Get Rid of College Football’s December Signing Period
College sports leaders have spent more than a year reviewing the calendar, and where everything fits in it, to best accommodate the oft-conflicting pursuits of athletic excellence, academic credibility, athlete well-being and piles of cash. It’s a well-meaning endeavor, but it’s missing one obvious fix: Get rid of the December football signing period.
Albany Herald
Giants' defense aims to subdue Justin Jefferson, Vikings
There will be heavy NFC playoff implications for the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings on Saturday when they collide in Minneapolis. While the Vikings have clinched a playoff spot and are trying to enhance their seeding, the Giants (8-5-1) are just simply trying to get into the postseason after taking a great step toward that objective Sunday with a 20-12 win at Washington.
