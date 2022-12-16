ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Clayton News Daily

BREAKING: Arik Gilbert to Enter the Transfer Portal

Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert has entered the NCAA Transfer portal sources have confirmed. The story was first reported by On3.com. The former LSU tight end turned Georgia Bulldog appeared in just three games this fall after having a spring game that turned heads within the fanbase and national media. There were even projections of GIlbert being a first-round draft pick after the season.
ATHENS, GA
Clayton News Daily

Kyron Jones De-Commits from NC State, What it Means for Georgia

The Unviersity of Georgia is just hours from kicking of early national signing day with 23 current commits and several elite targets left on the board. One of those premier talents just announced his de-commitment. Kyron Jones, a 6'1, 195 pound athlete out of Charlotte, North Carolina has opening things back up, de-committing from the in-state NC State Wolfpack.
RALEIGH, NC
Clayton News Daily

Georgia closes strong to hold off Chattanooga

Kario Oquendo scored 22 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:48 remaining, to lead Georgia to a 72-65 victory over visiting Chattanooga on Wednesday in Athens, Ga. Oquendo shot 7 of 11 from the field, including 2 of 5 from 3-point range, to go along with three rebounds, while Terry Roberts added 14 points and six assists. Braelen Bridges chipped in 12 points and two rebounds, with Jailyn Ingram finishing with 10 points and three assists.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Clayton News Daily

Rockdale Board of Commissioners approves budget for 2023 fiscal year

CONYERS — The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners reached a consensus on the county’s 2023 budget proposal. The board held its second reading and adopted the fiscal year 2023 budget during its voting session on Tuesday, Dec. 14. The relocation of the county’s E911 Communications Department and the creation of a new Community Improvement Team — designed to keep Rockdale County clean — are highlights of the 2023 budget. The budget also includes additional funds for public safety personnel for 2023.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA

