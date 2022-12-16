Read full article on original website
Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs go coast to coast for another loaded recruiting class
Georgia recruited from coast to coast to compile the nation’s second-best class on National Signing Day on Wednesday. The Bulldogs signed 24 players, but just five are from Georgia, including just one from Gwinnett County — Lawson Luckie, a 6-foot-3, 240-pound four-star tight end from Norcross High. Georgia...
BREAKING: Arik Gilbert to Enter the Transfer Portal
Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert has entered the NCAA Transfer portal sources have confirmed. The story was first reported by On3.com. The former LSU tight end turned Georgia Bulldog appeared in just three games this fall after having a spring game that turned heads within the fanbase and national media. There were even projections of GIlbert being a first-round draft pick after the season.
Kyron Jones De-Commits from NC State, What it Means for Georgia
The Unviersity of Georgia is just hours from kicking of early national signing day with 23 current commits and several elite targets left on the board. One of those premier talents just announced his de-commitment. Kyron Jones, a 6'1, 195 pound athlete out of Charlotte, North Carolina has opening things back up, de-committing from the in-state NC State Wolfpack.
Georgia closes strong to hold off Chattanooga
Kario Oquendo scored 22 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:48 remaining, to lead Georgia to a 72-65 victory over visiting Chattanooga on Wednesday in Athens, Ga. Oquendo shot 7 of 11 from the field, including 2 of 5 from 3-point range, to go along with three rebounds, while Terry Roberts added 14 points and six assists. Braelen Bridges chipped in 12 points and two rebounds, with Jailyn Ingram finishing with 10 points and three assists.
Rockdale County mother and entrepreneur acknowledged for efforts to empower women
CONYERS —A sisterhood that is genuine, safe and judgement free. These were the foundations that Conyers resident Khari Mightly hoped to achieve as she launched her first gift-giving ceremony aimed at empowering women throughout Rockdale County. Four years later Mightly, who is the owner of My Milk and Money,...
Rockdale Board of Commissioners approves budget for 2023 fiscal year
CONYERS — The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners reached a consensus on the county’s 2023 budget proposal. The board held its second reading and adopted the fiscal year 2023 budget during its voting session on Tuesday, Dec. 14. The relocation of the county’s E911 Communications Department and the creation of a new Community Improvement Team — designed to keep Rockdale County clean — are highlights of the 2023 budget. The budget also includes additional funds for public safety personnel for 2023.
