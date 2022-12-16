CONYERS — The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners reached a consensus on the county’s 2023 budget proposal. The board held its second reading and adopted the fiscal year 2023 budget during its voting session on Tuesday, Dec. 14. The relocation of the county’s E911 Communications Department and the creation of a new Community Improvement Team — designed to keep Rockdale County clean — are highlights of the 2023 budget. The budget also includes additional funds for public safety personnel for 2023.

