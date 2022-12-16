Read full article on original website
Did anyone have more fun at the 2009 Avatar premiere than Danny DeVito? No!
It’s been 13 years since James Cameron’s original Avatar and, really, has anything changed in that time? [checks notes] OK, maybe a few things, but I should be specific about the important inflection points I’m thinking about here: Has anything changed about how celebrities roll into the premieres of blockbuster movies?
When will Avatar: The Way of Water come to Disney Plus?
Making box office waves (ha). The long-awaited sequel to James Cameron’s 2009 sci-fi blockbuster, The Way of Water is playing in everything from from 3D IMAX to regular 2D and has become a theatrical attraction, having at the time of writing made close to $500 million globally. But if you’re waiting to watch this incredibly long movie from the comfort of your own couch (where you can press pause when you need to use the bathroom), how long will you have to wait?
Ash Ketchum is leaving Pokémon as a world champ and our favorite loser
Ash Ketchum has been pretty busy over the last few weeks. First, he became a World Champion, an impressive feat that was soon rendered an appetizer for the entree announcement: that the Pokémon anime would be wrapping up his main storyline altogether. In a series that’s often been marked by fans for its relative lack of narrative or emotional urgency, it’s seemed like a downright overhaul while also culminating the goals Ash set out to accomplish when he was just the loudest kid in his hometown. And considering how much Ash has come to represent Pokémon itself and the 25-plus-year aims of the franchise, its importance has only increased.
James Cameron scrapped a Na’vi space battle from Avatar 2 that would have been incredible
James Cameron spent more than a decade developing ideas for how to sequelize his groundbreaking 2009 hit Avatar — so naturally, not every idea made the cut. In fact, Cameron tossed out an entire movie in order to revive the franchise with December’s The Way of Water. And with that scrapped screenplay, Cameron chucked out a truly wild action sequence: an attack on incoming earthling ships by Jake Sully, Neytiri, and a mix of Na’vi and human allies. Thankfully, there’s reason to think Cameron could return to the idea in a future sequel.
Marvel Snap’s winter event gives you a card signed by actual Nick Fury
There’s the multiverse. There’s the Spider-Verse. And now, in Marvel Snap, there’s the “Winterverse,” a limited-time event that sounds like a Hallmark movie but is really just an excuse to keep grinding in the popular card battler. It runs through January 2, 2023. The premise...
Batman fell off the moon and, boy, he’s pissed
Batman has been in a hell of his own making for months now, ever since writer Chip Zdarsky took the reins on the character’s flagship series. As drawn by Jorge Jimenez, the Caped Crusader has battled “Failsafe,” an unstoppable robot designed by Batman’s own emergency back-up personality to activate and kill him if he should ever break his rule against killing.
The best Mickey Mouse Christmas shorts aren’t on Disney Plus
Growing up, nothing matched the high of seeing all my favorite Disney characters come together at the end of Mickey’s Magical Christmas: Snowed in at the House of Mouse to sing “The Best Christmas of All” together around a beautifully lit Christmas tree. This was, of course, before I knew that fanfiction was a thing, so just seeing a mega crossover thrilled me. Lumiere lighting the fireplace? Amazing. Jasmine and Aladdin flying in on a magic carpet? Fantastic. Grumpy and the rest of the dwarves wishing for bunk beds for Christmas? Phenomenal filmmaking, cinema at its finest.
The Big O’s Christmas episode understands the spirit of the season
Around this time of year, almost everyone’s got their own go-to holiday media tradition. For most, it’s usually a film introduced to them by a loved one at an early age — typically somewhere along the lines of A Christmas Story, Home Alone, or It’s a Wonderful Life. Something that, by and large, captures what one might call the “spirit” of the season. For me, my winter holiday media tradition is rewatching one of my favorite — if not my favorite — episodes from one of my all-time favorite TV series: the 1999 neo-noir mecha anime The Big O.
Avatar: The Way of Water isn’t getting a director’s cut
James Cameron is no stranger to recutting his own movies, but it seems like Avatar: The Way of Water won’t be getting that treatment, despite rumors to the contrary. While Avatar 2 has dominated the box office since its Dec. 16 release, producer Jon Landau says theater-going audiences are seeing the definitive version of the film.
Disney Plus 2023 teaser shows quick looks at Loki season 2, Ahsoka, and Pixar originals
Guess what? 2023 is just around the corner! Like it or not, the new year fast approaches... and that means a lot of new shows and movies. Disney sure as heck wants us to get excited for this new year, and a new Disney Plus teaser highlights just a sampling of what’s coming in 2023.
Everyone in Avatar: The Way of Water is fighting the exact same battle
There’s a major conflict at work in Avatar: The Way of Water, and it isn’t the face-off between humanity and the tall blue alien cat-people called the Na’vi, or the tension between the characters who want to commune with the planet of Pandora and the ones who want to tear it apart to exploit its resources. Those two battles are major parts of the story. So are the tensions between fathers and sons, and between different ways of life among different Na’vi clans. Individual characters are also torn, as they try to navigate between their immediate desires and what’s best for their families, communities, or futures.
