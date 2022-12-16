ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

bhbusiness.com

Top 10 Behavioral Health Stories of 2022: How ABA Layoffs, Value-Based Care and Dealmaking Defined the Year

The year 2022 saw several growing pains and tough lessons in the behavioral health industry. Two years after the onset of a world-altering pandemic, the behavioral health industry saw adjustments and reactions to a lot of new developments. The industry did so while grappling with several of its chronic headaches such as workforce shortages and payer-reimbursement challenges.
COLORADO STATE
bhbusiness.com

Behavioral Health Startups Foresight, Headspace, SonderMind, Eleanor Lay Off Staff

A slew of behavioral health startups have laid off employees. These startups, many of which have raised tens of millions of dollars in the last year, include Foresight Mental Health, Headspace Health, SonderMind and Eleanor Health. This comes as venture-backed organizations on the whole continue to scale back in the face of new economic headwinds.
bhbusiness.com

Predictive Analytics, Telehealth and Brain Mapping Company Telemynd Lands $6M

Telemynd Inc., a Maynard, Massachusetts-based behavioral health tech company, has raised $6 million in an equity sale. The move represents the startup’s first major business move in over three years. Telemynd has not returned a request for comment. Telemynd’s behavioral health tech offerings are a multi-state telehealth practice and...
MAYNARD, MA
bhbusiness.com

Virtual MAT Sees Much Higher Retention Than Industry Averages, Companies Find

Recently, three virtual medication-assisted treatment (MAT) startups have released research findings that demonstrate telehealth has been key to retaining patients and improving care outcomes. The companies — Bicycle Health, Quit Genius and Ophelia Health — are burgeoning behavioral health tech companies that have secured major venture capital funding and have...

