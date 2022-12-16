Read full article on original website
Wildly Popular Upstate Cookie Shack Announces Hudson Valley Pop Up In Time For Holidays
Maybe you've ordered from them previously during one of their other highly attended Hudson Valley cookie pop-ups, perhaps you've tasted their delicious treats while visiting Samuel's Sweet Shop in Rhinebeck (where they are sold on a regular basis), or remember last holiday season when they teamed up with our friends at Newburgh Brewing Company for a cookie and beer event?
What’s the Mystery Behind the Disparaged Building in Poughkeepsie?
There has to be an interesting story behind it. The Hudson Valley is filled with cool buildings and most of them are pretty unique. However, there are some eye sores in the area as well and it's unfortunate that they have fallen in such disrepair. It always makes you wonder things like how did that happen? Why is nobody keeping it up? Who owned it previously and what is the story behind it? There's a building I pass on the way to work every morning and I wonder all of these questions when I go by.
3 Pop Up Outdoor Ice Skating Rinks Now Open
Well, the one thing that is cool about all this cold weather is it means our Hudson Valley outdoor pop-up ice rinks are up and running. Just today the Town of Newburgh Recreation Department at Chadwick Lake shared that they have got their rink set up awaiting a deep freeze. They expect it to open soon due to our falling temperatures.
Beware of New York ‘Porch Pirates’ Across Hudson Valley
Just before the holidays, Hudson Valley residents believe the same "porch pirate" has stolen gifts outside local homes. Can you help identify the suspect?. Poughkeepsie, New York residents are hoping for help to find an alleged "porch pirate." Porch Pirate In Poughkeepsie, New York Caught on Video. A concerned Poughkeepsie,...
Hudson Valley’s Most Expensive Home to be Auctioned Off
After sitting unsold on the open market for over a year, the highest bidder can now own the Hudson Valley's most unique home. The no-reserve auction is being called a "once in a lifetime" opportunity to own Ledgerock Mansion. The Hyde Park/Rhinebeck estate went on the market in 2021 for $45 million but has yet to find a buyer. According to the listing agent, Jason Karadus of Corcoran Country Living, the property will now go to auction in January.
BMX Star ‘Wheels Into’ Ellenville, NY School to Visit Students
Many students enjoyed the visit and there was a special message behind it. Sometimes it's the way a message is delivered that makes it more memorable. I remember being a kid and teachers would try to teach us something over and over again, but it just wouldn't stick. A BMX star recently visited students in Ellenville and he taught them a lesson that they will never forget.
How Did Someone Get Trapped Inside A Washing Machine In Hudson, Valley New York?
Hudson Valley officials rushed to a local home after someone get trapped inside a washing machine!. I was off last week, but while away, a friend sent me a very bizarre story that I felt I should share with our readers at Hudson Valley Post. Person Gets Stuck In Washing...
In Touch – Lynne Meloccaro, Dutchess County SPCA
Welcome, Hudson Valley to this week’s edition of IN TOUCH, the public affairs, and issues program that runs across Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley radio stations. Happy Holidays! It’s one week until Christmas! I hope you are ready to celebrate all of your upcoming special occasions. Most of all, I wish you much love and happiness wherever you find yourself this December. This week’s guest is Lynne Meloccaro, executive director of the Dutchess County SPCA. The SPCA is not only the go-to organization for all animal welfare issues, but they’re also helping the people of the Hudson Valley in ways you may have never considered. Lynne also talks about the best tips when it comes to adopting a pet for the holidays.
Many Shots Fired At Home With Teens From Hudson Valley, New York Inside
Police need help after shots rang out directed towards a Hudson Valley home with 40 people inside, including many teens. On Friday, Dec. 16, around 11:10 p.m., the Saugerties Police Department responded to a 911 call, reporting shots fired at 77 Fish Creek Road in the Town of Saugerties. Shots...
What Used to Occupy This Deteriorating Hudson Valley Building?
What's the story behind it? Why has nothing gone in it recently?. I always think abandoned buildings are very interesting and I'm always curious about the story behind them. There are a few abandoned buildings in the area and they somehow still have a ton of character to them. I pass by one every day and I'm very curious to know what the story behind it is.
“Ridiculous, Outrageous” Note Left for Hudson Valley Business
A local business in the Hudson Valley recently took to Facebook to share a note that was left during Sunday's snowstorm. The note, which is being called "ridiculous", "terrible", and "outrageous" by loyal patrons may have helped identify the worst customer in the Hudson Valley. Helena's Specialty Pierogies in Kerhonkson,...
Riggi Palace $18M Jewel of Saratoga Springs is Back on the Market!
Back in November, we highlighted this absolute gem of a home in Saratoga Springs that listed for $18 million dollars. When we published the story over a month ago, it was after we learned that its owner, Saratoga socialite Michele Riggi had an acceptable offer for the famed "Pallazo Riggi".
Why Are Celebrities Flocking to this One Ulster County Lowes?
In Los Angeles, paparazzi love hanging out on Rodeo Drive to catch a glimpse of a Hollywood A-lister. In Ulster County, all they need to do is camp out at the local home improvement store. Celebrities in the Hudson Valley. It's no secret that the Hudson Valley been a celebrity...
Banned From Target at the Poughkeepsie Galleria, Here’s What Happened
It seems that shopping for me has gotten a little more complicated. Most of us have a favorite store to shop at. I'm not sure what it is but there are a handful of stores that I actually enjoy spending a few hours simply walking around. I enjoy shopping and people-watching at Walmart, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls, all great stores, but there is one store that I really LOVE shopping at, and that's Target at the Poughkeepsie Galleria.
Is Saugerties, New York The Inspiration Behind “It’s a Wonderful Life” and Bedford Falls?
As I prepare to embark on my holiday vacation, I'm planning what Christmas movies I'm going to binge leading up to the holiday. One of my favorite Christmas movies is the Frank Capra 1946 classic, 'It's A Wonderful Life' starring Jimmy Stewart as George Bailey. My family and I watch it every Christmas Eve after stuffing our faces with the 7 fishes and Christmas cookies.
‘Fox and Friends’ Team Enjoys Cookies from Marlboro, New York Cookie Company
If you have a sweet tooth, love a baked treat and live in the Hudson Valley you probably have heard of Halfsies Cookie Company. The from-scratch cookie company, out of Marlboro New York, is known for their delectable cookies (that are so big they need to be cut in half) and their wide variety of flavors (I Hate Raisins" Oatmeal Dark Chocolate Chip, Birthday Cake Vanilla Chip).
VIDEO: Hudson Valley Nursing Home Torn to the Ground
The skyline is transforming once again in the Hudson Valley. A sprawling nursing home has recently been razed to the ground in Hudson, NY... but what's taking its place?. The former Eden Park nursing home was far from the first demolition in the 845 this year. One of Orange County, NY's most beloved farm stands was recently reduced to rubble on Route 9W in Newburgh. The business had been open for over 50 years before the decision was made to downsize and relocate. It's a slightly different situation in Hudson.
WNYT
Bicyclist killed in Saratoga Springs accident
Police in Saratoga Springs are investigating a fatal accident that killed a man riding his bicycle. Police say they got a call at 6:30 last night for a man lying in the road near the area of Grand and West Ave. Police identified the man as 64-year-old Calvin Gong, who...
‘Disturbing’ Threat Recently Made Against One Hudson Valley School
Sadly, it seems to be happening more and more. It's really awful that safety in schools is something we have to worry about and that it's become a problem across the country. Another threat was recently made against one Hudson Valley, but thankfully law enforcement acted very quickly and prevented anything from happening.
$500 Million Allegedly Stolen From Incapacitated, Vulnerable HV, NY Clients
A former Hudson Valley lawyer is accused of stealing nearly $500 million from incapacitated clients. On Monday, New York Attorney General Letitia James and Acting New York State Police Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli announced the indictment and arrest of a former attorney from Dutchess County, New York. Dutchess County, New...
