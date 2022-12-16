Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Garden State Youth Correctional Facility Hosted Its First-Ever Winter ConcertMorristown MinuteChesterfield Township, NJ
A Decade After His Death, Holocaust Survivor's $40 Mill. Fortune Is Still UnclaimedTaxBuzzStaten Island, NY
Stop & Shop Permanently Closing LocationsJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
Last Bed Bath & Beyond in Major U.S. Location Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergStaten Island, NY
$24 Million Water Plant OpensGregory VellnerYardley, PA
Related
Teacher in Mercer County, NJ supplied student with vodka, THC oil, cops say
HAMILTON (Mercer) — A fifth-grade teacher at Mercerville Elementary School has been supplying a minor with alcohol, vape pens, and THC for more than two years, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office. Jennifer Debiec, 39, of Bordentown, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with endangering the welfare of...
Florida man busted in New Jersey after being found with 10,000 fentanyl pills
A Florida man has been arrested in New Jersey after being found with a massive amount of fentanyl pills. Shane Smith, 33, of Daytona Beach has been arrested and charged with two counts of Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance after an investigation led to him being spotted with 10,000 fentanyl pills which are worth about $40,000 on the streets, according to multi agency release by Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw, Ricky J. Patel, Special Agent-in-Charge of the Newark Field Office of United States Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and Mount Laurel Police Chief Stephen Riedener.
NJ corrections officer admits lying about ‘brutal and vicious’ assault on youth
TRENTON — A former senior corrections officer at one of the state’s youth prison facilities in Burlington County has admitted to hitting an inmate in the head twice while the youth’s hands were cuffed behind him. Jason Parks, of Gibbstown, then submitted a fake incident report and...
Love It! List of Toms River, NJ Houses Decorated With Christmas Lights
You know how much I love to drive around with my family and look at Christmas lights. I look forward to it every year and this year is no exception. I love it. I am such a nerd when it comes to Christmas lights. I love it, even more, when listeners call the studio hotline and tell me where I should look and go for the best Christmas lights.
Convicted of abusing son, dad also gets 30 years for killing baby girl
WALL — A 26-year-old township man already in prison for abusing his toddler son has been sentenced to another three decades for killing his newborn daughter in the same incident. Austin Meli was sentenced on Friday in Monmouth County Superior Court, after previously pleading guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter...
Wall, NJ Police Sergeant charged with embezzling $75,000 from local PBA
A Wall Township Police Sergeant has been charged with second-degree Theft by Unlawful Taking after allegedly embezzling more than $75,000 from the very PBA chapter he was with, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago. An investigation began after the Wall Township PBA Local No. 234 gave a receipt of...
Toms River, NJ men, standing next to car, killed on Parkway
Two Toms River men were killed Sunday afternoon in a crash on the northbound Garden State Parkway. State Police said a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Jerome Digiovanni, 75, was stopped at 1:30 p.m. in the right shoulder and right travel lane near Exit 98 (Route 195/Route 34) in Wall. Digiovanni...
Warning: Don’t fall for this threatening phone scam in NJ
If you get a phone call telling you there’s a warrant for your arrest, don’t believe it. It turns out bad actors are researching potential victims on the internet and social media, and if they’re able to find a phone number they will call them and announce there’s a warrant for their arrest or other legal issues.
Middletown, NJ Police looking for relentless car theft, home burglary suspects
Middletown Police are investigating as series of attempted burglaries, car thefts, motor vehicle burglaries, and even home burglaries in the Oak Hill and Lincroft sections of town that took place in the early hours of Sunday morning. It was around 3:55 am that police said they received a report of...
These 7 Restaurants in Ocean County, NJ Made Tops in New Jersey
Our restaurants are the best here in Ocean County. This list is from blog.yelp, the top 100 restaurants in New Jersey. Some are a little pricey, some are not. It all ranges from great food to the atmosphere in one of these fabulous Ocean County restaurants. There's a restaurant on here, that's more of a quick pick-up, but you love it and I do, too. Let's just say, "Taco's."
NJ Reentry needs winter donations for prisoner release program
The New Jersey Reentry Corporation (NJRC), a non-profit agency chaired by former New Jersey Governor Jim McGreevey, aims to remove all barriers to employment for citizens returning from jail or prison. “I am most grateful for your commitment, dedication and hard work to the 15,000+ people we are privileged to...
This Is Where New Jersey Ranks On The National Drunk Driving List
Well, this is some sobering news. Over 11 thousand people die every year from drunk driving accidents. There is nothing more selfish than drinking and getting behind the wheel. Where does New Jersey fall on the list of states for the likelihood to drive drunk?. I was not in New...
Jersey City, NJ councilman cited for hitting parked car despite leaving note
JERSEY CITY — A city councilman who left a note with his name and number after hitting a parked car is facing three summonses including leaving the scene of an accident. James Solomon, who represents Ward E, said that he took his children to Lee Sims Chocolates on Bergen Avenue for holiday shopping on Saturday morning.
Get Cold For A Good Cause At The 2023 Polar Bear Plunge In Seaside Heights, NJ
These are some of the best events around in my opinion, and when it all goes to support a fantastic cause, it's even better. Picture this; it's a brisk winter morning, the high temperature for the day is 28 degrees and the ocean temperature is a balmy 40 degrees. Despite...
‘Bling’ bishop who lives in NJ mansion charged with ripping off parishioners
A Brooklyn pastor who lives in the lap of luxury in New Jersey was charged Monday with defrauding a parishioner out of $90,000 in retirement funds and getting a half-million dollar loan from another. Lamor Whitehead, 45, of Paramus, convinced a woman to turn over funds in order to invest...
Come gather as a community for the Ocean County Homeless Persons Memorial Service
This time of the year is the most challenging for the homeless population battling the cold/freezing temperatures, various weather elements such as snow, and longer hours where it's dark outside. Many of them can't find or don't know where a shelter is, many of them sadly die from being out...
This sweet, brave little 5-year old girl from Barnegat, NJ is courageously batting cancer again
The Christmas season begins a new year of contemplating the lessons gifted to us at this time of year -- courage, bravery, giving, hope, peace, love, what we can do to help others, how we can put others before ourselves, how we can use our gifts and talents for good to help the world -- and then it's up to us to take the time to reflect and then change.
Amazing! The Oldest High School in New Jersey is Among Most Historic in America
When it comes to history here in the United States, New Jersey usually has a hand in it. As one of the original colonies, New Jersey is a part of the nation's history and when it comes to education, there's no surprise we have deep history here in the Garden State.
At-risk beach in Monmouth County, NJ about to get pumped with sand
LONG BRANCH — A New Jersey beach that's considered to be one of the most vulnerable to storms is about to get the makeover it needs. Beach replenishment in the Elberon section of Long Branch is expected to begin in the new year and wrap up by March 1, officials announced on Tuesday.
Woah! The Jersey Shore Mystery of the Christmas Tree on the Bay
We all love a good mystery and maybe this is not a huge mystery, but it is kinda fun to figure out the answer to this particular case, which occurred right here at the Jersey Shore, in Ocean County. In fact, there might be a quick answer, but we are...
Beach Radio
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mybeachradio.com
Comments / 0