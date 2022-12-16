ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Billionaire Collector Ken Griffin Quietly Moves His Masterpieces from the Art Institute of Chicago to Florida

By Karen K. Ho
ARTnews
ARTnews
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zoVDm_0jlDYer200

Billionaire art collector Ken Griffin has moved several of his most high-profile artworks from the Art Institute of Chicago , where he is a trustee, to the Norton, an art museum in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Several artworks from Griffin’s $1 billion collection—Mark Rothko’s No. 2 (Blue, Red and Green) (Yellow, Red, Blue on Blue) , 1953, Roy Lichtenstein masterwork, Ohhh…Alright… (1964), an untitled Robert Ryman, Willem de Kooning’s abstract masterpiece Interchange , and Jackson Pollock ’s Number 17A —are currently on display in the museum named after 20th-century steel magnate Ralph Hubbard Norton.

“The Norton is one of our country’s most significant and beautiful museums,” Griffin told Vanity Fair , who first reported the news. “I hope South Florida families, students and visitors will enjoy and be inspired by these pieces and the thousands of works of art from all over the world displayed at the museum.”

Griffin, who ranks on the ARTnews To 200 Collectors list, has long had works from his collection shown at the Art Institute. The Rothko was previously on display there from October 2020 to June 2022, and the Ryman could be viewed there until 2017.

Griffin’s art spending has also repeatedly prompted headlines for its eye-watering numbers. He bought the de Kooning from David Geffen for $300 million, and the Pollock for $200 million. Both of these works were also displayed at the Art Institute before quietly being taken down.

Other notable art purchases by Griffin include a Cézanne that cost $60.5 million, a Jasper Johns that cost $80 million, a Jean-Michel Basquiat that cost $100 million, and a Barnett Newman that cost $84.2 million. The sum paid for the Newman set a new record for the Abstract Expressionist.

The news of the relocated artworks follows the move to Miami by Griffin’s hedge fund Citadel earlier this year . Over the past decade, the billionaire has also reportedly spent $350 million on property in Palm Beach.

Griffin is from the South Florida city of Boca Raton but moved to Chicago after graduating from Harvard in 1989.

The Citadel founder’s arts patronage has also taken roots in the Sunshine State. In 2018, Griffin donated $20 million to the Norton, enough to earn him the naming rights to the new wing and the museum’s director. In 2019, Griffin told Bloomberg at the museum’s gala that it was “an opportunity to do something special in Palm Beach, to honor my past and honor my future.”

According to Vanity Fair , the Norton also has on display three of Griffin’s earliest art acquisitions which inspired his passion for collecting: the Edgar Degas painting Dancers in Green , the Degas sculpture Little Dancer, Aged Fourteen , and a Claude Monet water lilies painting.

The Art Institute and Norton both did not respond to requests from ARTnews for comment.

More from ARTnews.com Best of ARTnews.com

Comments / 14

J'Love
4d ago

Great job, Mayor Lightweight! You lost him and the Chicago Bears, not to mention all the former residents that moved to WI or IN now.

Reply
12
Brad Kort
3d ago

The Illinois exodus is accelerating. I hear Democrats saying the state is doing great. I think they believe it even though high taxes, crime, unemployment and the pension crisis are all killing the state.

Reply
7
El Kabong
4d ago

Smart move. Just a matter of time before the natives in Chicago ransack the joint. Build a wall around the Shedd Aquarium. Those people loves lobsters.

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Palm Beach Daily News

Historic homes get the heave-ho for new construction

Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. Palm Beach County real estate is more than just Palm Beach ... or is it? Yes, it is. Sorry Palm Beach, The Dirt knows you are accustomed to being the center of attention but how about letting the mainlanders get some glory now and then. Sheesh.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

Rick Bell’s Incredible $15 Million Grand Estate In Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Is a Truly Elevated Lifestyle Experience

5875 Stone Creek Way Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 5875 Stone Creek Way, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, built by acclaimed builder Rick Bell, sits on 5 acres and boasts over 20,000 square feet of space. This incredible and one-of-a-kind custom compound’s grand estate, including private gates, features volume ceilings, a resort-style pool, and top-of-the-line appliances. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 15,5 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5875 Stone Creek Way, please contact Jill Hertzberg (Phone: 305-788-5455) & Jonathan Mann (Phone: 786-877-6201) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
whmi.com

Body of missing Northwestern PhD student recovered in Chicago harbor

(CHICAGO) -- The body of a missing 25-year-old Northwestern University Ph.D. student has been recovered in Chicago's Diversey Harbor, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said Tuesday night. Peter Salvino was last seen when he left a party in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood on Saturday night, police said. Chicago police...
CHICAGO, IL
Palm Beach Daily News

Best restaurants, places to eat on Georgia Avenue in West Palm Beach

Georgia Avenue in West Palm Beach is evolving from its industrial roots to include high-end designers and antique dealers that are open to the public for shopping. While the changes to a more retail-oriented street are still in their infancy, there are a few places on Georgia Avenue to grab a bite to eat during a long day perusing estate sales at Kofski's and James & Jeffrey Antiques, choosing wallpaper at Meg Braff's new store and buying 18th Century European furnishings and garden planters at Authentic Provence.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What’s open on Christmas Day? South Florida has lots to do on Dec. 25

In this lively, energetic region we live in, Christmas Day comes with a jolt: It gets real quiet. The vast majority of businesses are closed, and the roads are near empty. It seems like there’s nowhere to go and nothing to do. But there’s actually a world of open South Florida attractions, restaurants and parks for those who want to get out of the house on Dec. 25. The weather is expected to ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Roach excrement, rodent droppings & old noodles: 3 hotel bars among the South Florida restaurants ordered shut

A trio of hotel bars — two in Fort Lauderdale, one on a Delray Beach rooftop — were among the six South Florida restaurants forced to temporarily shut last week by state inspectors. Meanwhile, a Delray Beach bagel staple was ordered shut for the eighth time in 13 months for a familiar problem: rodent droppings. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Chicago

Coyote reports are up in Chicago this year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's coyote season in Chicago – we always see more of them during the winter months. But with coyote reports up this year, we wanted to know what's going on and where most are being spotted. As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Monday, the answer to that query is Lincoln Park – the community area adjacent to the largest expanse of the lakefront park of the same name, bounded by Diversey Parkway on the north, North Avenue on the south, Lake Michigan on the east, and the North Branch of the Chicago River on the west. Lincoln...
CHICAGO, IL
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to ABC7 Anchor Diane Pathieu’s Husband Nick Adamski?

Diane Pathieu has shared significant news stories on ABC7 Chicago in her career, but her most recent newscast is the most important personally and for how many people it could help. The longtime news anchor revealed her husband’s cancer battle and the advanced medical technology saving his life. Nick Adamski has had his fair share of struggles in his previous career, but this is the biggest fight of his life. And he wants others going through the same to benefit from the life-saving developments. Find out what happened to Diane Pathieu’s husband, Nick Adamski, and his current health update here.
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Chicago office occupancy up from 2021, still below national levels

Data: Placer.ai; Chart: Axios VisualsNational return-to-office numbers are about 40% less than they were in 2019 and haven't budged much from this time last year.The foot traffic data from real estate data firm Placer.ai suggests that U.S. workers are now going into the office about three days a week.Why it matters: In Chicago, offices are seeing just about half the visitors they had in 2019, which could have massive consequences for downtown businesses, real estate, transportation and taxes. But even though this number is lower than the national average, it has improved significantly from a roughly 30% return to office last November.What we're watching: Whether we'll see a repeat of last winter, when a spike of COVID-19 cases — among other things — sent in-office workdays plummeting in January.
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ILLINOIS STATE
southwestregionalpublishing.com

‘A good man, among the very best’

Doherty earns MCC’s Firefighter of the Year Award. Many people who deserve awards are modest, sometimes to the point of being surprised and even a bit befuddled when they receive an accolade. Mike Doherty is one of them. The longtime Garfield Ridge resident recalled the day earlier this month...
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

First Night Evanston is back live and in-person this Dec. 31

After two years of virtual events due to the Covid pandemic, this year First Night Evanston is in-person again, marking New Year’s Eve with a live evening of music and mind bending. Headlining the extravaganza at the First United Methodist Church, 512 Church St., is musician extraordinaire Corky Siegel.
EVANSTON, IL
ARTnews

ARTnews

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy