Queen’s former lady in waiting apologises to British charity boss over heritage quiz

Lady Susan Hussey has apologised in person to Ngozi Fulani, after asking her where she was “really from” during a Buckingham Palace reception.

The pair met up on Friday (16 December) at the palace.

The Queen’s former lady in waiting offered her “sincere apologies for the comments” and “the distress they caused” after asking which part of Africa Ms Fulani, a Black British charity boss, was from.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace described the reconciliation between the two women as “filled with warmth and understanding”.

