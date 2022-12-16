Look for Trubisky to start, Tomlin ‘comfortable’ with QB situation

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin noncommittal as to the quarterback Sunday in Charlotte. What seems pretty sure is the field is down to two with Kenny Pickett listed as doubtful and never went through a full practice.

“I like the work that we’ve gotten from Mitch and Mason this week,” Tomlin said. “Both guys have split reps and seen enough situations. Not only what they’ve done this week, but the totality of what they’ve done makes us extremely comfortable in terms of considering both guys. We are comfortable.”

Given what Steelers Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada said on Thursday and that they waited until Friday to make Mitch Trubisky available, signs would point to seeing Mitch again.

Trubisky said as of Friday afternoon he didn’t know who would start. He said he would just need to know before the first snap.

“We’ll see how secretive he wants to keep it,” Trubisky said. “We are ready. I am ready. I’m looking forward to the opportunity. I will be ready to go. I feel like I’ve had a good week of practice. I’m ready to bounce back. The mindset is ready to go. We take care of the football, we will move it. Be smart making decisions. If all guys do their job and play together, I feel good about this week.”

Tomlin and players all confirming the split reps, which is very different than a typical week. Usually, they want one quarterback taking the majority of the snaps in practice. In his 16 th season as head coach, Tomlin doesn’t mind pitting them against each other.

“They are always competing,“ Tomlin said. “I think anytime we are on the field, running plays and the cameras running. I don’t want to understate competition. I think everything we do is competition in this business at this level.”

“It was unique,” Trubisky said. “We got a lot of work in splitting the one-reps and doing some scout team. It was a good week of competition. Felt good about our preparation, everyone was locked in across the board.”

Trubisky says he’s preparing the same way, was able to feel comfortable with the game plan. He said it felt ‘natural’ as both he and Rudolph were keyed into the scheme for facing Carolina.

“We are confident in whoever is in there,” said Steelers tailback Najee Harris. “The game plan is the game plan. Whoever is in there, we are confident they can execute it. If everybody just worried about what they got to do and focused on what they go to do the outcome of the game will be in our favor.”