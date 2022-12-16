Tomlin: Pickett 'doubtful', doesn't say who will start at QB

It sounds like the chances Kenny Pickett plays on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers are slim.

The starting quarterback is listed at “doubtful” for Sunday.

He has been limited in practice all week after getting knocked out of last week’s loss to Baltimore with a concussion.

The designation of “doubtful” means in almost every case that the player will not play.

Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Friday that he “likes” what he’s seen from Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph but a decision who starts won’t be made until Saturday when they have to.

On Thursday, offensive coordinator Matt Canada hinted that they were prepping Rudolph in case something happened to Trubisky, seemingly meaning that it will be Mitch that starts.

Tomlin says both quarterbacks split reps through the week.

Rudolph has not dressed for a game this year and has virtually zero first team snaps in the regular season until now.