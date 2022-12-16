ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

Donald Trump Might Finally See Some Consequences From His Involvement in the Jan. 6 Insurrection

By Kristyn Burtt
 5 days ago
Donald Trump MEGA.

Donald Trump has barely gotten a slap on the wrist for his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol, but the tide may be turning. Forty House Democrats are looking to hold the former president accountable by invoking the 14th amendment.

The representatives are hoping to use the amendment to ban Donald Trump from ever holding another federal office post. They are using Section 3 of the 14th amendment to bolster their argument which contends that no one who took an oath of office to uphold the Constitution “shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.” Well, it seems like a pretty strong case from the details Americans have been handed so far.

Rhode Island Rep. David N. Cicilline, who is leading the legislation, shared a statement on Thursday explaining why he believes this is the right thing to do. “Donald Trump very clearly engaged in an insurrection on January 6, 2021, with the intention of overturning the lawful and fair results of the 2020 election. You don’t get to lead a government you tried to destroy,” the statement reads.

It would require a two-thirds vote by the House, but it’s something Democrats would like to do before they lose the House majority in January. If they are successful, this would stop Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign immediately, which might not be a bad thing since it’s not going so well for him anyway and most of the Republican Party seems ready to move on.

Trump Sucks!
5d ago

Either indict Trump or ban him from the 2024 election. After what did the Capitoland stealing the top secret documents. There's no way in hell should he ever run for president. He violated his Oath and then he is demanding to terminate the Constitution.And his MAGA REPUBLICANS SHOULD BE REMOVED FROM THE HOUSE.

Jopin Scott
5d ago

January 6, 2021 - Not for better healthcare; not for greater wages or better employment; not for better (or fair) housing; not for better food or clean water; not for better schools or educational opportunities; not for greater aid for pandemic relief; not for a more stable and accessible infrastructure; but for a wealthy man who wouldn't give them the time of day, if he didn't need them to stay in power and out of court.😔😔😔

Milton Jones
4d ago

Donald Trump is NO!!! good for America anymore, he has caused to much trouble and told to many lie's, it's time to get rid of the trouble maker

