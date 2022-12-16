Donald Trump Might Finally See Some Consequences From His Involvement in the Jan. 6 Insurrection

Donald Trump MEGA.

Donald Trump has barely gotten a slap on the wrist for his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol, but the tide may be turning. Forty House Democrats are looking to hold the former president accountable by invoking the 14th amendment.

The representatives are hoping to use the amendment to ban Donald Trump from ever holding another federal office post. They are using Section 3 of the 14th amendment to bolster their argument which contends that no one who took an oath of office to uphold the Constitution “shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.” Well, it seems like a pretty strong case from the details Americans have been handed so far.

Rhode Island Rep. David N. Cicilline, who is leading the legislation, shared a statement on Thursday explaining why he believes this is the right thing to do. “Donald Trump very clearly engaged in an insurrection on January 6, 2021, with the intention of overturning the lawful and fair results of the 2020 election. You don’t get to lead a government you tried to destroy,” the statement reads.

It would require a two-thirds vote by the House, but it’s something Democrats would like to do before they lose the House majority in January. If they are successful, this would stop Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign immediately, which might not be a bad thing since it’s not going so well for him anyway and most of the Republican Party seems ready to move on.

Before you go, click here to see the biggest presidential scandals in US History.