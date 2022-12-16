Tobey Maguire's Daughter Ruby Makes a Rare Red Carpet Appearance — & She Looks Beautiful in Her Namesake Color

In a rare public appearance, Toby Maguire’s daughter Ruby Sweetheart, 16, attended the red carpet premiere of her dad’s new movie Babylon in Los Angeles yesterday. She was the picture of glamorous standing next to her actor dad.

In photos from the event, the Spider-Man star poses for pictures in a black suit and black tie. Ruby is coordinating in a black dress with tights and black boots, paired with a long coat in her namesake color (she seriously has the coolest name!). She’s also wearing ruby red lipstick to match, looking beautiful.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 15: Ruby Sweetheart Maguire and Tobey Maguire attend the “Babylon” Global Premiere Screening at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images)

Maguire shares Ruby and son Otis Tobias, 13, with ex Jennifer Meyer. The two are rarely seen in the public eye, but Meyer recently shared a sweet update about her daughter for her sweet 16.

“Happy 16th birthday Ruby ♥️ You are an angel on earth and I don’t know how I got so lucky to be your mama 💕,” the jewelry designer wrote on Instagram on Nov. 10. Thank you for all the pure love and joy you bring to all of us. I’m eternally grateful for you ♥️.”

She continued, “You deserve everything good in this world! I love you to the moon and back and for infinity ♾️ I’m sorry I’ve been crying for a week over this, I promise I’ll stop 😭 I love you sweet girl. I LOVE YOUUUU♥️”

Reese Witherspoon commented her well wishes to the teen. “Oh my !! What a beauty! HBD Ruby 💗,” she wrote.

Meyer, who has fans of her jewelry including Olivia Wilde, Jennifer Aniston, Leslie Mann, Taylor Swift, and Kristen Bell, opened up about her 2016 divorce from Maguire on a June 2022 podcast appearance.

“It’s been the most beautiful experience of my life having this beautiful breakup,” Jennifer said on the June 23 episode of The World’s First Podcast , per E! News . “I can’t even explain. I would literally do anything in the world for Tobey. He is my brother. I love him to death and we have the most beautiful family.”

She added that they both worked really hard to maintain a good co-parenting relationship. “The work is a motherf—ker. I’m not gonna lie. And we did a lot of work to stay on track to stay a family,” she said. “It was a choice and it was trusting in, like, the universe has got our back.”

It seems like they are doing a great job!

