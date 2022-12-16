Read full article on original website
Related
Wisconsin Residents Warned Against Eating ‘Tiger Meat’ Sandwiches During Holiday Season
Wisconsin health officials are once again reminding people about the dangers of “tiger meat” sandwiches this holiday season. Despite the name, the sandwiches aren’t actually made from wildcats. Instead, they’re comprised of uncooked meat and various seasonings. According to the Wisconsin Historical Society, the dish is...
spectrumnews1.com
Frozen road law takes effect for northern Wisconsin starting Wednesday
WISCONSIN — Starting Wednesday at 12:01 a.m., the frozen road law goes into effect for the northern half of Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The frozen road law allows vehicles carrying abrasives or salt for highway winter maintenance to carry more weight, according to WisDOT. As...
mprnews.org
Minnesota opioid treatment clinics overwhelmed as needs rise, staffs shrink
Update Dec. 21, 2:50 p.m. | Posted Dec. 19, 4 a.m. Duluth’s Center for Alcohol and Drug Treatment is the only licensed opioid treatment program across Minnesota’s Arrowhead, a territory roughly the size of Massachusetts. Its ClearPath Clinic has space for 475 people; some drive for hours to meet with a counselor or re-up on methadone. It’s a lifeline for those trying to break free of addiction.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin’s frozen road law begins Wednesday, what that means:
(WFRV) – Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) are reminding motorists that Wisconsin’s frozen road law takes effect on Wednesday at 12:01 a.m. for the northern half of Wisconsin. The frozen road law allows vehicles hauling abrasives or salt for highway winter maintenance and certain forest...
UPMATTERS
Raw meat sandwiches? DHS warns of dangerous Wisconsin holiday tradition
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is reminding people about the dangers of eating a Wisconsin family holiday tradition, raw meat sandwiches. Raw meat on rye, a polarizing holiday delicacy in Wisconsin and the Midwest is sometimes referred to as ‘Tiger Meat’ or ‘Cannibal Sandwiches.’
KIMT
Winter Storm Warning in effect: Here's the latest
NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa) ...Prolonged Winter Storm To Bring Whiteout Conditions For Some... .Very powdery snow will begin to spread into the region later today and overnight, accumulating 3 to 6 inches across the entire area. The snow will taper off Thursday morning, with winds increasing as the afternoon progresses. The strongest winds will occur Thursday night through Friday night, with gusts of 40 to 50 mph. This will cause blizzard and whiteout conditions in blowing and drifting snow, especially west of the Mississippi River. Therefore, a Blizzard Warning has been issued for that area. Wind chill values will be from minus 20 to minus 40 from Thursday into the holiday weekend. ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
This Is The Biggest House In Wisconsin
The master bedroom alone is 5,000-square-feet.
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin child dies from the flu
Green Bay and Appleton airports have the equipment and manpower to keep passengers and planes moving, but they're just one link in a nationwide chain against a national winter storm. Donald Driver, a Packers wide receiver when the program started 20 years ago, was on-hand for the anniversary donation. COUNTDOWN...
spectrumnews1.com
Keep an eye on the forecast over the next few days
This week is one of the busiest times of the year for travel. We're here to help you plan your travel schedule for the rest of this week. If you're traveling on Wednesday, you should be in the clear as snow won't really move into most of the state until Wednesday night.
Wisconsin officials urge extreme caution during upcoming winter storm
A winter storm system is expected to move through Wisconsin tonight into Friday, bringing snow, high winds, reduced visibility and frigid temperatures across the state. Road conditions will vary significantly depending on location, so the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to be weather aware, especially if traveling for the holiday weekend.
wpr.org
Wisconsin sees 2 major hospital mergers finalized back to back
Millions of Wisconsin residents will be affected by two separate mergers of nonprofit hospital systems that were finalized earlier this month. Gundersen Health System and Bellin Health completed a merger on Dec. 1. The next day, Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health did the same. Together, the mergers will impact about 8.5 million patients across several states.
empowerwisconsin.org
Leave it to Evers: Tony’s Doing the Left Thing tour
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers launched his liberal wish list road trip last week, his biennial listening session he’s calling the “Doing the Right Thing” tour. Evers, of course, will be doing the “left thing” when he moves into his second term in a couple of weeks and begins writing his next two-year budget proposal. Why change now? He’s governed from the hard left for four years. Besides, his second term comes thanks in large part to the rabid, radical left in Madison, which turned out their mail in-ballots in Dane County and at the University of Wisconsin in incredible numbers. (UW-Madison issued over 7,000 student voter ID cards between Sept. 1 and Election Day, over half of which were printed on Election Day, according to data from BadgersVote.)
nbc15.com
Wisconsin ranked second in the nation for having most Christmas spirit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tis’ the season! After all of the snow this week, it’s hardly a surprise that Wisconsin ranked second overall for having the most Christmas Spirit in the county, according to a survey from GetCenturyLink. Wisconsin was only topped by New Hampshire which placed first...
wtmj.com
Wisconsin braces for potential blizzard leading into Christmas
MILWAUKEE — Much of Wisconsin is preparing for a white Christmas directly following what might be one of the region’s biggest December blizzards in years with weather experts bracing for the potential of half a foot of snow or more overnight on Thursday heading into Friday morning. As...
Dubuque Plant Donates $10K To Local Non-Profit For Hunger Relief
According to a press release from the company, Progressive Processing, our local Dubuque manufacturing facility owned by Hormel Foods, recently announced a $10,000 donation to area nonprofit Convivium Urban Farmstead as part of the company’s Hunger Action Month efforts. “As a food company, fighting hunger is near and dear...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin sausage shop recalls ham, bacon and pork products
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe in Rio is recalling nine packaged meat products sold at stores and farmers’ markets in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says the food may be adulterated -- meaning it may be contaminated or doesn’t meet legal standards -- and could result in serious health consequences. No illnesses have been reported by customers. The problem was discovered during a routine inspection by the state.
Dead Wisconsin Woman Found In Car Parked At Mall For Two Days
In a strange chain of events, after two days of being parked at a mall, this poor Wisconsin woman was found dead in her vehicle. How Does Someone Not Notice Something Strange In Mall Parking Lot?. I'm kind of baffled by this whole situation. In this day and age, people...
wtaq.com
Wisconsin In Line For Big Payday
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Several states, including Wisconsin, will be seeing money after CVS and Walgreens reached a combined $10.7 billion settlement earlier this week for allegedly fueling the opioid epidemic. The pharmacies allegedly contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the distribution of opioids...
Holiday Schedule for City of Dubuque Services
The Holiday season is upon us and that means we may need change our schedules slightly as some services close in the local area. That being the case here's an updated closure list for Dubuque during this holiday season. According to a city alert post, City of Dubuque offices will...
Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry
A significant stretch of a northwest Iowa river has run dry several times in the past seven years as a rural water utility has pumped more water from the ground — at least a quarter of which is sold out-of-state — with the approval of state regulators. A two-mile segment of the Ocheyedan River dried […] The post Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Q107.5
Dubuque, IA
951
Followers
3K+
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT
Q 107.5 is the Tri-States station for the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and more! We play the fun, upbeat music that you love, so its easy to sing along wherever you are! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://myq1075.com
Comments / 0