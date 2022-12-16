Read full article on original website
Pricing, Bundling Key to Limiting Churn in the U.S.
Bundling and pricing discounts will be key to U.S. SVOD platforms as they look to limit churn amid intensifying competition, according to Ampere Analysis. More recent entrants, such as Disney+, tend to have higher levels of new sign-ups and churn, Ampere says, given their reliance on individual show launches. For the more established players, sign-ups and cancellations are more related to pricing changes, Ampere found.
"The First Time I Visited The US I Thought This Was A Restaurant Scam": Non-Americans Are Sharing The Things That Are Totally Common In The US But Bizarre In Other Countries
"I was in the US the first time ever a couple of weeks ago and it blew my mind. I wish I could have brought some back home with me."
Hopster Learning Preschool Channel Launches in Australia
Sandbox Kids has launched Hopster Learning, its preschool entertainment and learning channel, in Australia on Prime Video Channels. Hopster Learning’s lineup includes Alphablocks, Numberblocks, The Fixies and Doodle’s House, as well as Hopster original productions such as Love is Love, a music video centered on inclusivity, and Kids Who Save the World, live-action environmental shorts.
Formats Viewpoint: Paul Gilbert
The Paramount Global Content Distribution slate is home to format megabrands such as Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy! and Next Top Model, which the company is licensing around the world for local adaptations. Paul Gilbert, senior VP of international formats, shares his views on paper formats, budgets and big-picture industry trends.
