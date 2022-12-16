Bundling and pricing discounts will be key to U.S. SVOD platforms as they look to limit churn amid intensifying competition, according to Ampere Analysis. More recent entrants, such as Disney+, tend to have higher levels of new sign-ups and churn, Ampere says, given their reliance on individual show launches. For the more established players, sign-ups and cancellations are more related to pricing changes, Ampere found.

