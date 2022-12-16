ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pricing, Bundling Key to Limiting Churn in the U.S.

Bundling and pricing discounts will be key to U.S. SVOD platforms as they look to limit churn amid intensifying competition, according to Ampere Analysis. More recent entrants, such as Disney+, tend to have higher levels of new sign-ups and churn, Ampere says, given their reliance on individual show launches. For the more established players, sign-ups and cancellations are more related to pricing changes, Ampere found.
Hopster Learning Preschool Channel Launches in Australia

Sandbox Kids has launched Hopster Learning, its preschool entertainment and learning channel, in Australia on Prime Video Channels. Hopster Learning’s lineup includes Alphablocks, Numberblocks, The Fixies and Doodle’s House, as well as Hopster original productions such as Love is Love, a music video centered on inclusivity, and Kids Who Save the World, live-action environmental shorts.
Formats Viewpoint: Paul Gilbert

The Paramount Global Content Distribution slate is home to format megabrands such as Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy! and Next Top Model, which the company is licensing around the world for local adaptations. Paul Gilbert, senior VP of international formats, shares his views on paper formats, budgets and big-picture industry trends.

