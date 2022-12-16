Read full article on original website
Related
MyNorthwest.com
UW Huskies’ Michael Penix named 1 of 3 comeback players of the year
UW Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr., Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim and UCLA linebacker Laiatu Latu were named college football’s comeback players of the year on Tuesday. Penix transferred to Washington after four seasons at Indiana, each ending with a serious injury. With the UW Huskies, Penix played all...
MyNorthwest.com
WSU starts strong but No. 11 Baylor holds on for 65-59 win
DALLAS (AP) — Keyonte George scored five straight points that gave Baylor the lead for good and finished with 19, as the 11th-ranked Bears beat the WSU Cougars 65-59 Sunday night in the final game of the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge. George, a freshman guard who has started every game...
Comments / 0