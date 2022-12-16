This South Carolina City Is One Of The Fastest-Growing Cities In America

Photo: Getty Images

A new report ranking the fastest-growing cities in the U.S. shows that people are flocking to South Carolina.

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2021 American Community survey, 24/7 Wall St compiled a list of the 20 metropolitan areas with the fastest-growing population in the country. From cities in the midwest to small Texas towns havens waiting to show off their southern hospitality, the report is filled with surprises. According to the site:

"Among the reasons why these cities are growing are booming local economies, lower cost of living, desirable places to retire , the vibrancy of the college-town experience, and warmer weather."

So which South Carolina city is considered to be one of the fastest-growing cities in the country?

Sumter

Ranking No. 6 overall, Sumter is the fastest-growing city in South Carolina and one of the fastest-growing in America. From 2016 to 2021, the population of Sumter's metropolitan area grew 26.4% from 107,396 to 135,782. The unemployment rate also dropped from 5.5% in 2016 to 4.0% in 2021.

Here are the Top 10 fastest-growing cities in America, according to the report:

Jackson, Tennessee Manhattan, Kansas Fayetteville, North Carolina Longview, Texas Ames, Iowa Sumter, South Carolina Morristown, Tennessee Wausau-Weston, Wisconsin Gainesville, Florida Columbia, Missouri

Check out 24/7 Wall St to see the complete list of the country's fastest-growing cities.