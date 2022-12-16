ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Manatee County announces end of Ian debris collection

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - After gathering more than 725,000 cubic yards of storm-related debris in the wake of Hurricane Ian, roughly 185 million pounds, the collection is coming to an end in Manatee County this Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Manatee County officials. staff and contractors issued a thank want to...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
UPDATE: Missing Endangered Adult found in Manatee County

BRADENTON Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has reported that Susan has been found and is safe. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing endangered adult for a woman last seen Monday. Susan Boucher, 53, walked away from a care facility in the...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Downtown Tampa road closed after Regions Bank window breaks, causing glass to fall from 27th floor

TAMPA, Fla. - A gaping hole in the 27th floor window of the Regions Bank building caused a roadway in downtown Tampa to close Tuesday. The road closure on Ashley Drive between Jackson Street and Whiting Street is still in place after officers with the Tampa Police Department closed it off around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. They said the road closure will be in place for an "unknown amount of time."
TAMPA, FL
Road reopens after rollover crash at Beneva and Fruitville

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are responding to a two vehicle rollover crash. The crash occurred Tuesday morning at the intersection of Fruitville Road and Beneva. There are non-life threatening injuries. Eastbound Fruitville is closed at Beneva. Please find an alternate route as crews work to clear the scene.
SARASOTA, FL

