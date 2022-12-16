The Highland County Community Fund (HCCF) has awarded five grants totaling $10,000 to advance projects and programs serving individuals throughout Highland County. “It brings us great joy to see the generosity of those who believe in and love this county transformed into opportunities that will make a difference in the lives of our residents and families today and in the future,” said Shawn Priest, HCCF committee member. “These grants are the result of every minute, ounce of talent and dollar invested in the people and communities of Highland County.”

