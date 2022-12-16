Read full article on original website
Times Gazette
Wreaths honoring vets
A tradition that dates back locally to at least 2016 was revived last Saturday when members of several local groups held a wreath-placing ceremony at the veterans memorial on the Highland County Courthouse grounds. The Sons of the American Revolution Highlanders Chapter, the Daughters of the American Revolution Waw-wil-a-way Chapter...
cincinnatimagazine.com
Dr. Know Examines Mysterious Queen City Symbols
Our riverfront’s bridges have painted columns of numbers on the concrete supports underneath. What do they mean? The numbers closest to the water are largest, so they can’t mean the water level. And the numbers are different under each bridge. Are they some kind of secret nautical code? —COUNT ME IN.
getnews.info
Cincinnati Native’s Brilliant Performance Brings Home Prized Top 10 Finish At The Miss America Competition
Miss Ohio 2022, Elizabetta Nies, was the youngest contestant in the national Miss America pageant at the Mohegan Sun last week and walked away with a top 10 placement. She took the audience’s breath away with her classsical Chopin piano performance, as well with as her grace and authenticity. As a first-time candidate, she competed courageously at the highest caliber, with the majority of other contestants having previously represented their state at a national teen competition with years of experience.
Times Gazette
Benefit response pulls at Burns family’s emotions
When she initially planned a fundraiser for Kyce Burns, Hillsboro High School Secretary Angie Juillerat hoped she would be able to raise up to $5,000 for the 15-month-old baby who was diagnosed with a brain tumor last month, but she was elated when the event pulled in more than $16,000.
cincinnatimagazine.com
O Captain! My Captain! Historic Covington Home Prepares for a New Chapter
It’s not exactly uncommon to spot bronze placards dotting front porches in historic neighborhoods like Covington. What might be slightly less likely is having a home that connects so deeply to local history, the city itself would have been different without it. Tucked comfortably within the shady rows of...
Times Gazette
Highland Co. Community Fund awards grants
The Highland County Community Fund (HCCF) has awarded five grants totaling $10,000 to advance projects and programs serving individuals throughout Highland County. “It brings us great joy to see the generosity of those who believe in and love this county transformed into opportunities that will make a difference in the lives of our residents and families today and in the future,” said Shawn Priest, HCCF committee member. “These grants are the result of every minute, ounce of talent and dollar invested in the people and communities of Highland County.”
WLWT 5
Leader of nationwide moving company scam conspiracy partly based in West Chester sentenced to 72 months in prison
A man has been sentenced to 72 months in prison for his role in a fraud featuring moving companies throughout the United States. The U.S. Department of Justice says Serghei Verlan, 39, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati on Tuesday to 72 months in prison for conspiring in a racketeering enterprise to defraud individuals through moving companies located throughout the United States.
Times Gazette
HHS Symphonic Choir visits HDH
Highland District Hospital had the honor of welcoming an incredibly talented group of students from the Hillsboro High School Symphonic Choir to entertain at its annual Volunteer Holiday Party. The choir then continued throughout the hospital with song selections for patients and visitors, gathering crowds as they sang. Their musical selections included “We’re Going Up to Bethlehem”, “Caroling, Caroling”, “Carol of the Bells” and “We Wish You A Merry Christmas”.
Times Gazette
Osborn new council member
Hillsboro Law Director Randalyn Worley (left) administers the oath of office to new Hillsboro City Council member Jo Osborn (right) on Monday at the Hillsboro City Building. Highland County Republican Party Chairperson Paulette Donley is holding the Bible. Osborn replaces Patty Day, who resigned to become Hillsboro auditor.
Times Gazette
Fairfield Local Schools host robotics competition
Fire objects, high goal, rollers, autonomous driver, V5 Code, VEX robotics, end game and scientific notebook. These complex terms sounded like a new language expressed at the Fairfield School Locals as 40 teams converged Saturday on Leesburg to compete in a robotics competition. The students from all around Southern Ohio...
Times Gazette
Test positivity rate for COVID is ‘very high’
COVID-19 cases in Highland County have increased, according to the New York Times COVID Tracker. The tracker said Monday that the county was seeing 10 new cases per day, which is about 24 cases per 100,000 in population. The last time The Times-Gazette reported on COVID-19 data, which was on...
WLWT 5
WATCH: Crews dig up, move historic train station down the road in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Hundreds of people tuned in to watch the city of Hamilton start to move its historic train station. The city closed part of Martin Luther King Boulevard as the historic building rolled about a thousand feet down the street. The century-old station will eventually settle into...
Times Gazette
Grow! Highland County gets $1,000 donation
Southern Hills Community Bank recently donated $1,000 to Grow! Highland County, an economic development program designed to foster entrepreneurship by assisting with small business startup in Highland County. Pictured (l-r) are Lindsay Cloud, Cara Rohrback, Stacie Rolfe, Charlene Huffer, Tracy Evans, Rachelle Trefz, Lauren Roades and Beth Staggs. Huffer, Evans and Trefz serve on the Grow! Highland County Board.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Hamilton senior addresses girls’ locker room concerns through student newspaper
TOWN OF LISBON — Questions and concerns regarding Hamilton High School’s girls locker rooms have been circling after an opinion piece titled “The Locker Room Issue” was published in the school’s student newspaper, The Charger Press. The author, senior Bronwyn Rhoades, said she’s played club...
wvxu.org
Why the big TV news exodus in Cincinnati in 2022?
As a mid-size market, Cincinnati (No. 36) always has experienced TV newsroom turnover, but the churn in 2022 was worse than usual. And what makes 2022 unprecedented is that nine of the 24 TV news departures were young reporters who quit the television business. "I think a lot of young...
WLWT 5
New breakfast restaurant serving up southern-style cuisine, charm in Kenwood
CINCINNATI — A new breakfast restaurant is bringing Southern-style flair to Cincinnati. The food you’ll find at 6 ‘N The Mornin’ isn’t your typical bacon and eggs platter. The restaurant serves Southern-inspired dishes, including catfish and grits, salmon croquettes, chicken and waffles and red velvet waffles.
WLWT 5
LIST: Business, school closures start to roll in as winter storm takes aim at Cincinnati
Business closures are starting to come in as a major winter storm takes aim at the Cincinnati area late this week. SEE LATEST FORECAST // SEE CLOSINGS HERE // SEE WEATHER ALERTS HERE. An arctic blast is set to move through the area starting late Thursday night, bringing dangerously cold...
Teen missing from Portsmouth, Ohio, sought
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – The Portsmouth Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing teenager. According to the PPD, Shane Addington, 15, has been missing since Saturday night, Dec. 17, 2022. Addington is described as having blond hair and blue eyes. Anyone with any information on Addington’s whereabouts is asked to contact […]
WLWT 5
Crews on scene of a reported crash with injuries on OH-28 in Miami Township
LOVELAND, Ohio — Crews on scene of a reported crash with injuries on OH-28 in Miami Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
Brown County’s battle against methamphetamine
The effects of drug addiction on a community are far-reaching. Not only are local courts and law enforcement agencies faced with the difficult
