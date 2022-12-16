Read full article on original website
Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached
Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
Biden said it was 'shockingly gracious' of Trump to follow tradition and write him a letter before leaving the Oval Office, new book claims
Biden said Trump left him a "very generous" letter on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, but did not reveal the contents.
decrypt.co
Trump NFTs Tanking as Hype Dies, Floor Price Down 70%
The floor price for the former U.S. president’s Polygon-based NFTs has dropped 74% since peaking on Saturday. Donald Trump’s NFT collection is losing value as sales fall following a brief spike over the weekend. Trading volume fell 57% from Sunday to Monday, while the floor price for the...
A man with a back injury seeks a medically assisted death because he can't afford rent- Doctor signs off on the request
Amir Farsoud recently shared that, fearing he may lose his housing and with no significant relationships, he applied for medical assistance in dying (MAiD) instead. Farsoud was disabled due to a back injury. The injury makes him suffer near-continuous pain. [i]
NewsChannel 36
January 6 Committee Approves Four Criminal Referrals to DOJ Against Trump
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Committee investigating the January 6, 2021 US Capitol attack made several criminal referrals to the Department of Justice against former President Donald Trump. “We propose the committee advancing referrals where the gravity of the specific offense, the severity of its actual harm and the centrality of...
Trump news – live: Jan 6 report delayed a day as FBI informant warned of violence weeks ahead of Capitol riot
The January 6 committee has delayed the publication of its report. It is now expected to be made public on Thursday.Meanwhile, an FBI informant warned the bureau weeks before the Capitol riot of the likelihood of violence on 6 January 2021 according to reporting by NBC News. The trusted source said that the far-right considered Donald Trump’s late-night tweet on 19 December 2020 calling for a “wild” protest in Washington, DC, as “a call to arms,”It has also emerged that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) reportedly failed to audit Mr Trump during his first two years in the White...
Migrants at US-Mexico border await ruling on asylum limits
EL PASO, Texas — (AP) — Francisco Palacios waited for four hours with his wife and 3-year-old daughter at a border crossing between Tijuana and San Diego early Wednesday before going to a nearby hotel for a three-hour nap. They came back, bags packed, only to be disappointed again.
Two Bankman-Fried associates plead guilty to fraud as FTX founder heads to U.S
NEW YORK/NASSAU, Dec 21 (Reuters) - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried left the Bahamas on Wednesday on a U.S.-bound flight to face fraud charges as federal prosecutors announced that two of his former associates had pleaded guilty to similar charges and were now cooperating with the government.
NewsChannel 36
Sen. Chuck Schumer Visits All 62 Counties in New York
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - After being re-elected to a 5th term in the Senate, Senator Chuck Schumer completed his 24th consecutive tour of visiting all 62 counties in New York. The senator's office says Schumer was the first New York public official to visit every single county in New York. It's a tradition he has continued each year he has been in office.
