ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached

Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
decrypt.co

Trump NFTs Tanking as Hype Dies, Floor Price Down 70%

The floor price for the former U.S. president’s Polygon-based NFTs has dropped 74% since peaking on Saturday. Donald Trump’s NFT collection is losing value as sales fall following a brief spike over the weekend. Trading volume fell 57% from Sunday to Monday, while the floor price for the...
NewsChannel 36

January 6 Committee Approves Four Criminal Referrals to DOJ Against Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Committee investigating the January 6, 2021 US Capitol attack made several criminal referrals to the Department of Justice against former President Donald Trump. “We propose the committee advancing referrals where the gravity of the specific offense, the severity of its actual harm and the centrality of...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Trump news – live: Jan 6 report delayed a day as FBI informant warned of violence weeks ahead of Capitol riot

The January 6 committee has delayed the publication of its report. It is now expected to be made public on Thursday.Meanwhile, an FBI informant warned the bureau weeks before the Capitol riot of the likelihood of violence on 6 January 2021 according to reporting by NBC News. The trusted source said that the far-right considered Donald Trump’s late-night tweet on 19 December 2020 calling for a “wild” protest in Washington, DC, as “a call to arms,”It has also emerged that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) reportedly failed to audit Mr Trump during his first two years in the White...
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

Migrants at US-Mexico border await ruling on asylum limits

EL PASO, Texas — (AP) — Francisco Palacios waited for four hours with his wife and 3-year-old daughter at a border crossing between Tijuana and San Diego early Wednesday before going to a nearby hotel for a three-hour nap. They came back, bags packed, only to be disappointed again.
TEXAS STATE
NewsChannel 36

Sen. Chuck Schumer Visits All 62 Counties in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - After being re-elected to a 5th term in the Senate, Senator Chuck Schumer completed his 24th consecutive tour of visiting all 62 counties in New York. The senator's office says Schumer was the first New York public official to visit every single county in New York. It's a tradition he has continued each year he has been in office.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy