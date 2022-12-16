ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Migrants, human rights activists and law enforcement all gather at Yuma border

By Samantha Byrd
KYMA News 11
 5 days ago
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Busy morning at the border, with migrants, law enforcement, and human rights activists all gathering in the Yuma sector.

The migrant advocates who visited the Yuma border said the shipping containers and border barriers are bad for the environment, while County Supervisor Jonathan Lines says he hears a different story from local farmers.

A migrant rights group, Witness at the Border, is on a 2,200-mile border pilgrimage along the entire length of the US-Mexico border and today they made a stop at the Yuma sector.

The group says there is no migrant crisis at the border, except the humanitarian one.

Friday morning, a group of about 400 asylum seekers crossed into Yuma and surrendered to Border Patrol.

The Witness at the Border group also says the shipping containers are an environmental hazard.

Supervisor Jonathan Lines says the containers are doing their job, as there is no crossing activity in those areas, giving Border Patrol the operational advantage.

Since the containers close gaps, forcing migrants to cross at one central point, on the Cocopah reservation.

Where they can be picked up by Border Patrol and processed.

Comments / 5

Jed Clampit
5d ago

Many of the so-called asylum seekers have stated on TV, while being interviewed, that they came for a good job. That is not a legal reason, under the law, to seek asylum.

Reply(1)
5
Barry Parker
5d ago

Seems that in the eyes of migrant support groups, the citizens and farmers have no rights. Eighty percent of them are found to not qualify for asylum once they appear at an immigration hearing... that is IF they even show up at immigration hearings. We should deport every one of them that crosses anywhere other than an established border crossing center. Gotta ways, if ever caught, should serve jail time, then be permanently barred from the US.

Reply
3
 

