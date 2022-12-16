Migrants, human rights activists and law enforcement all gather at Yuma border

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Busy morning at the border, with migrants, law enforcement, and human rights activists all gathering in the Yuma sector.

The migrant advocates who visited the Yuma border said the shipping containers and border barriers are bad for the environment, while County Supervisor Jonathan Lines says he hears a different story from local farmers.

A migrant rights group, Witness at the Border, is on a 2,200-mile border pilgrimage along the entire length of the US-Mexico border and today they made a stop at the Yuma sector.

The group says there is no migrant crisis at the border, except the humanitarian one.

Friday morning, a group of about 400 asylum seekers crossed into Yuma and surrendered to Border Patrol.

The Witness at the Border group also says the shipping containers are an environmental hazard.

Supervisor Jonathan Lines says the containers are doing their job, as there is no crossing activity in those areas, giving Border Patrol the operational advantage.

Since the containers close gaps, forcing migrants to cross at one central point, on the Cocopah reservation.

Where they can be picked up by Border Patrol and processed.

