Detroit Demolition Department celebrates demolition of 3,000th property under Proposal N

Today, the Demolition Department announced its 3,000th property demolition milestone, powered by Proposal N, the City of Detroit’s bond-funded blight removal program. The program was approved by voters in 2020 and is making a significant impact in neighborhoods that once felt left behind. The department is on-track to demolish 8,000 blighted homes across the city.

"Thanks to voters approving Proposal N, our blight removal program is able to do what we could not under federal funding restrictions, which is to reach every neighborhood in the city," said Mayor Mike Duggan. "Days like today are important to let residents know that while we weren't able to reach their neighborhood until now, they were never forgotten. We're going to keep moving through the city removing the homes that can't be saved and preserving the ones that can until we have addressed every blighted vacant home."

To date, the Demolition Department has utilized $63 million in bond funding to demolish 3,000 properties and stabilize over 1,300 for sale. Post-demolition, vacant side lots are available for residents to purchase for $100 through the Detroit Land Bank Authority.

“We made a commitment to remove blight across the city, and we're delivering on that promise,” shared LaJuan Counts, Demolition Department Director. “Proposal N funds have allowed us to move more efficiently and create jobs for Detroit-based, minority-owned contractors but most importantly opportunities for residents of our great city.”

This morning, lifelong Detroiter Patricia Carter watched with great relief as one of the Demolition Department’s Detroit-based, minority-owned contractors, DMC Consultants, demolished and cleared a vacant home that has stood for years in the Oakman Boulevard Neighborhood.

“I’ve lived in this neighborhood for fifty-four years,” said Carter, who serves on the Oakman Boulevard Community Block Club. “I’ve seen what some of my neighbors have done with the vacant lots after the houses were knocked down – they’ve really dressed them up. I’m very happy to see more of the demolition around here.”

The Demolition Department removed its 3,000th property under Proposal N this week. The location, cleared by DMC Consultants, was a vacant home in Oakman Boulevard Neighborhood.