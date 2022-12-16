WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Expect changes in Marathon County’s administrative infrastructure in 2023. Administrator Lance Leonhard says the County is looking to vacate many of its properties along River Drive in downtown Wausau with the goal of consolidating its footprint. Something that’s been in the works for years, but was brought to the forefront as the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way people work. “We learned a lot of things about how to work differently. More remote work, hybrid work; so we are continuing down that path.”

WAUSAU, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO