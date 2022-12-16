SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The disappearance of Lina Sardar Khil in San Antonio remains an unsolved mystery a year after she was first reported missing. Lina is described to be approximately 4 feet tall and 55 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and wearing a black jacket, red dress and black shoes. She has straight shoulder-length hair that was last seen in a ponytail.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO