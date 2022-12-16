ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comfort, TX

KTRE

Texas man pleads guilty to romance scam of Missouri woman

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Texas man has admitted that he helped steal $1.2 million from a Missouri woman in a romance scam. Federal prosecutors said 37-year-old Rotimi Oladimeji admitted during a plea hearing Monday that in August 2019 he and others began communicating with a St. Louis woman who had created an online dating profile.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KTRE

Dallas man held for allegedly carving Nazi symbols into menorah

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) - A man has been arrested after Nazi symbols were carved into a menorah in Southern California. A Beverly Hills police statement says officers responded Sunday night to reports that a menorah on private property was being vandalized. Use of surveillance video led to the arrest of Eric Brian King, of Dallas, Texas, for investigation of felony vandalism and a hate crime.
DALLAS, TX
KTRE

A Year Later: Disappearance of San Antonio girl remains an unsolved mystery

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The disappearance of Lina Sardar Khil in San Antonio remains an unsolved mystery a year after she was first reported missing. Lina is described to be approximately 4 feet tall and 55 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and wearing a black jacket, red dress and black shoes. She has straight shoulder-length hair that was last seen in a ponytail.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTRE

Ways East Texans can prep for arctic cold front arriving Thursday evening

EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The people of East Texas are preparing to see some cold temperatures roll through the area Thursday night that will continue through the holiday weekend. Many stores are seeing an increase in customers purchasing items to protect their homes from this freeze. David Abney, owner of...
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Prepping your car for winter weather

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Temperatures are expected to drop as low as eight degrees right before Christmas Eve. Car experts are urging that you check your car to make sure it’s well equipped for freezing temperatures. AAA of Texas’, Daniel Armbruster said, “Before you even go out on the...
TEXAS STATE
KTRE

ERCOT CEO expects enough power supply to meet demand during extreme cold

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The leader of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) expects enough power supply to meet demand during this week’s arctic blast. “We continue to expect adequate supply with reserves for the approaching cold weather conditions,” said ERCOT CEO Pablo Vargas on Tuesday morning.
TEXAS STATE

