Read full article on original website
Related
KTRE
Texas man pleads guilty to romance scam of Missouri woman
ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Texas man has admitted that he helped steal $1.2 million from a Missouri woman in a romance scam. Federal prosecutors said 37-year-old Rotimi Oladimeji admitted during a plea hearing Monday that in August 2019 he and others began communicating with a St. Louis woman who had created an online dating profile.
KTRE
Dallas man held for allegedly carving Nazi symbols into menorah
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) - A man has been arrested after Nazi symbols were carved into a menorah in Southern California. A Beverly Hills police statement says officers responded Sunday night to reports that a menorah on private property was being vandalized. Use of surveillance video led to the arrest of Eric Brian King, of Dallas, Texas, for investigation of felony vandalism and a hate crime.
KTRE
A Year Later: Disappearance of San Antonio girl remains an unsolved mystery
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The disappearance of Lina Sardar Khil in San Antonio remains an unsolved mystery a year after she was first reported missing. Lina is described to be approximately 4 feet tall and 55 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and wearing a black jacket, red dress and black shoes. She has straight shoulder-length hair that was last seen in a ponytail.
KTRE
Space Station device monitored lightning in East Texas during last week’s tornadic storms
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - As powerful storms produced tornadoes in East Texas last week, a special device was tracking lightning data from the International Space Station, flying 250 miles overhead. On Tuesday, December 13, a National Weather Service survey determined an EF2 tornado with peak winds of 115 mph...
KTRE
Texas families devastated after teens killed by hit-and-run driver while Christmas shopping
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - Two Texas families are devastated after a hit-and-run driver killed their loved ones outside a San Antonio mall shortly after they were Christmas shopping. The deadly collision happened the night of Friday, Dec. 16. KENS 5 TV identified the slain teenagers as 17-year-old James Solis...
KTRE
2 high school coaches, 1 player facing hazing charges, ending school’s football season
HAVERHILL, Mass. (WBZ) – Two high school football coaches and a football player have been charged in connection with hazing incidents at a Massachusetts high school. The charges have abruptly ended the team’s season. The football scandal at Haverhill High has made its way to court, and head...
KTRE
Amber Alert canceled; missing 1-year-old Tennessee boy found safe, officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled an Amber Alert Monday morning after a missing 1-year-old Tennessee boy was found safe. The man accused of abducting him, Roberto Godinez II, remains at large, officials said via Twitter. Agents plan to charge him with especially aggravated...
KTRE
Ways East Texans can prep for arctic cold front arriving Thursday evening
EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The people of East Texas are preparing to see some cold temperatures roll through the area Thursday night that will continue through the holiday weekend. Many stores are seeing an increase in customers purchasing items to protect their homes from this freeze. David Abney, owner of...
KTRE
Prepping your car for winter weather
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Temperatures are expected to drop as low as eight degrees right before Christmas Eve. Car experts are urging that you check your car to make sure it’s well equipped for freezing temperatures. AAA of Texas’, Daniel Armbruster said, “Before you even go out on the...
KTRE
ERCOT CEO expects enough power supply to meet demand during extreme cold
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The leader of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) expects enough power supply to meet demand during this week’s arctic blast. “We continue to expect adequate supply with reserves for the approaching cold weather conditions,” said ERCOT CEO Pablo Vargas on Tuesday morning.
Comments / 0