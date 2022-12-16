Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eagles could spoil Christmas for the Cowboys, clinch No.1 seed with a road win in DallasJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Joe and Jill Biden held a private memorial service for Biden's first wife and baby 50 years after their deathsMargaret MinnicksGreenville, DE
Philadelphia Welcomed 3 Buses of Migrants Days Before ChristmasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Where Are the Best Coffee Shops in Philadelphia?East Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
NFL MVP Frontrunner Suffers Major InjuryOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
atozsports.com
Cowboys legend expected to land new coaching job
Future Hall of Famer Jason Witten is back in the national spotlight. The former Dallas Cowboys tight end is set to accept the head coaching job for renowned Lipscomb Academy’s football team, 104.5 The Zone’s Brent Doughtery tweeted on Monday. The Nashville high school is one of the...
Stephen A. Smith Believes NFL Coach Will Be Fired
We've already had a couple of notable NFL head coaching firings this season. ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith believes that the Indianapolis Colts will ultimately fire interim head coach Jeff Saturday. The Colts blew a massive lead against the Vikings on Saturday afternoon. “Jeff Saturday ain’t going to be the...
Deadspin
The Cowboys need to come to grips with the fact that Dak Prescott just isn’t that dude
Oops, Dak did it again. He played with your heart, and Dallas lost the game. Shocker. Like a lousy rendition of Britney Spears stuck in your head on repeat, so is life for fans of Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. Another lackluster performance against a team the Cowboys should beat in their sleep results in a 40-34 overtime loss to Jacksonville. Quite frankly, something needs to be said aloud, and it will hurt when you hear it. Dak is not the quarterback to get the Cowboys over the hump. He never has been and never will be.
Cowboys Star Has Been Ruled Out For The Eagles Game
Leighton Vander Esch won't play against the Philadelphia Eagles this Saturday, but the Dallas Cowboys avoided worse news. The linebacker exited Sunday's game with what appeared to be a neck injury. Head coach Mike McCarthy admitted to being concerned given Vander Esch's history with neck issues. However, an MRI revealed...
Mike Quick: Jalen Hurts' injury could be a long-term 'gift' for Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles radio color commentator Mike Quick is taking the optimistic angle on Jalen Hurts’ injury, actually saying that a short rest for a relatively non-serious injury could be a “gift.”
Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts gets a shout out from legendary R&B singer Anita Baker after win
Jalen Hurts is a smooth quarterback with an old soul, and most days the Eagles star prefers listening to an R&B legend. After Philadelphia’s 25-20 win over the Bears, the great Pam Oliver asked Hurts how he’d be celebrating a hard-fought victory in the frigid Chicago temperatures. Hurts...
Cowboys announce star won’t play vs. Eagles
While the Philadelphia Eagles likely will be without quarterback Jalen Hurts this weekend, the Dallas Cowboys will also be without one of their star players with the news that linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is out. The star linebacker left this past Sunday’s game with what appeared to be a neck injury. Cowboys head coach Mike Read more... The post Cowboys announce star won’t play vs. Eagles appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Smart move for Eagles might be resting starters against Dallas Cowboys
With a primetime matchup against the Dallas Cowboys coming up on Christmas Eve it is fair to wonder if the Eagles best strategy would be to rest the starters as opposed to going all out against an opponent they might see in the playoffs.
Look: Rex Ryan's Comment On The Cowboys Is Going Viral
The Dallas Cowboys blew a massive lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon and Rex Ryan wasn't happy about it. The Cowboys were up 27-10 in the first half before losing in overtime on a walk-off interception, 40-34. The loss sent them to 10-4, though they did clinch a playoff spot thanks to the New York Giants win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football.
Joe Theismann Had 2-Word Reaction To Washington's Loss
Joe Theismann wasn't happy with how the ending of Sunday night's Giants-Commanders game went down. Theismann, who's the best quarterback in Commanders franchise history, had two words to say after the Commander fell to the Giants, 20-12. "Pass interference," Theismann tweeted. This comes after the officiating crew failed to penalize...
Giants Waive Former Starting Linebacker
Tae Crowder's time as a New York Giant has come to an end. On Tuesday, New York announced that it decided to waive the 25-year-old linebacker after 13 games and eight starts this season. The Giants drafted Crowder in the seventh round out of Georgia back in 2020 and he's...
Yardbarker
Penguins Release Statement on Passing of Franco Harris
PITTSBURGH - Just days before he was supposed to be honored by the Pittsburgh Steelers with a number retirement and a ceremony for the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate reception, Franco Harris passed away at the age of 72. The news shocked and hit close to home not just for...
atozsports.com
Eagles receive concerning news
The Philadelphia Eagles received grim news on the health status of its MVP frontrunner Jalen Hurts. Multiple reports suggest that Hurts’ status for the Eagles’ Christmas Eve showdown with the Dallas Cowboys is in doubt due to a shoulder injury. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Eagles’ quarterback...
NFL Coach Adam Zimmer’s Cause of Death Revealed Almost 2 Months After He Was Found Dead
Nearly two months after Adam Zimmer was found dead, new details of the NFL coach’s passing have been revealed. According to the Associated Press, Minnesota's Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office cited the 38-year-old’s cause of death as chronic alcohol use. Adam, the son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, died on October 31. The […]
NFL Analysis Network
1 Stat To Give Eagles Hope With QB Gardner Minshew
Week 16 is a big one for the Philadelphia Eagles. They have an opportunity to not only clinch the NFC East division but also the No. 1 overall seed in the conference with a victory over the Dallas Cowboys. There is a big advantage to clinching early as the Eagles...
Jalen Hurts gives surprising injury update
After suffering a shoulder sprain during Sunday afternoon’s win over the Chicago Bears, Jalen Hurts is not expected to play in this week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, even though the shoulder injury is not considered to be serious or long-term. But apparently, Hurts seems to think there’s still a chance he still plays. When Read more... The post Jalen Hurts gives surprising injury update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Updated NFL playoff picture after Giants beat Commanders: Eagles near division title, Jets fading, Chiefs clinch
The NFC East is all but settled. The Philadelphia Eagles are one win away from claiming the division title following Sunday’s 25-20 victory over the Chicago Bears. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. That win, when combined with the Dallas Cowboys’ 40-34 overtime loss to the Jacksonville...
Giants get away with pass interference on deciding play against Commanders
The New York Giants beat the Washington Commanders 20-12 in Week 15 of the NFL season on Sunday, and they got away with an obvious pass interference at the end. The Commanders had a 3rd-and-goal at the 1 with a minute left and handed the ball to Brian Robinson, who scored. But the officials threw... The post Giants get away with pass interference on deciding play against Commanders appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Underrated Steelers Player Links Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh To Pittsburgh’s Week 15 Win Over Panthers
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense was absolutely controlled by the Baltimore Ravens rushing attack in a Week 14 loss. Head coach, John Harbuagh‘s team ran for 215 yards including a fourth quarter drive that was 13 plays as the 57-yard possession led to a go-ahead field goal. While the performance wasn’t as impressive in Week 15, Mike Tomlin‘s group had 156 rushing yards and controlled the clock for over 36 minutes. The 3.6 yards per carry isn’t necessarily sexy, but the offense was committed to running the football and the 45 attempts on the ground are a big reason why Pittsburgh now has six wins.
Comments / 0