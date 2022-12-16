Fans have been waiting with bated breath for any new information about "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" ever since Sony Picture Entertainment released the first look teaser last year. Its predecessor, "Into the Spider-Verse," was indisputably one of the most innovative feats of animation in recent memory and the vibrant visuals on display in the first trailer showed that the sequel's Spidey senses are just as sharp as ever. Now a new "Across the Spider-Verse" trailer has finally dropped, giving fans a little more information about what they can expect to see in the upcoming film. It kicks off with Miles getting a pep talk from his mom that seems to indicate that he is starting to feel the weight of his role as Spider-Man, then quickly leads into a scene in which he follows Spider-Gwen into what looks like a sort of hub world between dimensions.

