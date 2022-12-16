Read full article on original website
Everyone Has A Chance To Win $1 Million From MrBeast
MrBeast is hosting another one of his jackpot competitions, and everyone has a chance to enter this time around. The content creator, who has amassed a whopping 118 million subscribers on YouTube, is known for creating challenges with massive monetary prizes. In the past, he's organized events like a competition to win ownership of a $2 million tropical island and a game in which contestants played hide-and-seek with the creator for $10,000 each. He even once tossed $3.5 million on creating a real-life version of Netflix's "Squid Game," the most money MrBeast ever spent on a video.
The Legend Of Zelda: Link's Awakening Has An Interesting Connection To Twin Peaks
The relatively recently remastered "Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening" stands out among early "Zelda" titles for being the most... out there. It has a uniquely whimsical, dream-like setting, and there are even references to other Nintendo games everywhere, particularly "Mario. In a lot of ways, it's the most surreal "Zelda" game ever released. The fact that the game takes place inside the dream of an enigmatic being called The Wind Fish makes many of these new mechanics and references — like the chain chomp dog — feel less out-of-place, and in the end, players got a "Legend of Zelda" game like no other.
World Of Warcraft Had Its First Global Crash. Here's What Happened
"World of Warcraft" first launched in 2004 and quickly became one of the most-played MMORPGs in the world. In spite of the consistently overwhelming size of the player base over the last 18 years, the game has been remarkably stable. Sure, there have been a few localized outages when individual servers have gone down for one reason or another, but the game as a whole has largely gone uninterrupted for the better part of two decades. This has been vital to the game's success as it makes it reliably possible for players to coordinate with each other so that large guilds can meet up and go raiding together. It appears that that streak is at an end, however.
We Finally Know Why FromSoftware Makes Such Disturbing Games
FromSoftware is known for the dark and disturbing atmosphere it typically incorporates into its games. However, the reason for this might surprise you. Whether it be "Elden Ring" or its "Dark Souls" predecessors, FromSoftware games aren't for the faint of heart. Games from the Japanese developer are oftentimes filled to the brim not only with difficult and challenging gameplay elements and bosses but are often dark and bleak. This encompasses virtually every aspect of the developer's games, from the look of the world to enemy design. Almost everything you will encounter in a FromSoftware game looks like it was ripped directly from a nightmare.
Some Metroid Animation Struggles Led To The Creation Of Samus' Morph Ball
Samus Aran of the "Metroid" franchise has perfected a potent, deadly arsenal across her games, shooting Super Missiles that detonate in icy explosions, turning herself invisible and near noiseless, and firing charged plasma shots that pass through walls. That said, no ability or maneuver has become so synonymous with this talented bounty hunter than one: Turning into a ball and rolling around.
Small Details Only Hardcore Fans Notice In The Death Stranding 2 Trailer
A new game from Hideo Kojima is always a cause for excitement, but the fact that his team has created a sequel to his 2019 hit "Death Stranding" has some fans particularly excited. The original game told one of the most atmospheric and deeply moving stories in video game history, even if it can be quite hard to follow at times.
What Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 - Reunion Does Better Than The Original
In April 2020, Square Enix released "Final Fantasy 7 Remake," the first of what would become a series of re-releases for the powerhouse studio. The second remade title in this series, "Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 – Reunion," released in December 2022 and differs quite a bit from Square Enix's treatment of "Final Fantasy 7 Remake."
You Can Visit Link From The Legend Of Zelda's Grave In The Original Final Fantasy
Easter eggs in "Final Fantasy" games have abounded over the years for fans to discover and dissect, with famous examples including the appearance of Aerith's ghost in "Final Fantasy 7" and the inclusion of super bosses — optional and super-powered foes — across every game in the series. Other easter eggs have taken to breaking the fourth wall in hilarious ways. For example, players in "Final Fantasy 4" can find a hidden location named the "Developer's Room," containing NPCs named after the dev team who will accuse the player of thieving, restore their MP, and battle them (via BitBytBoy). Other easter eggs even referenced games from outside the mainline "Final Fantasy" cannon, and a specific instance can be seen in the original "Final Fantasy" from 1987.
Why Call Of Duty: Warzone 2's Mysterious Building 21 Barely Lasted 24 Hours
The incredibly popular "Call of Duty Warzone" continues to pump out new battle royale content for players to enjoy. Of course, one of the biggest additions to "Warzone" was the extraction shooter mode DMZ. But DMZ wasn't a one-and-done release. Instead, Raven Studios has continued to bring new content to DMZ to prevent players from getting bored of its looting and shooting gameplay. And on December 19, DMZ fans got one of the biggest updates so far with Season 1 Reloaded.
After The 2022 Game Awards Arrest, Elden Ring Has A Hilarious New Mod
The Game Awards 2022 was full of wild moments, including a lengthy speech from Kratos voice actor Christopher Judge, surprising celebrity appearances, and the awkward nomination of a former US President. After Hidetaka Miyazaki and his associates from FromSoftware accepted the award for Game of the Year, another person – who didn't appear to be with the developers – approached the mic, saying, "I want to thank everybody and say that I think I want to nominate this award to my reformed Orthodox rabbi, Bill Clinton. Thank you, everybody." It wasn't clear why he wanted to nominate Bill Clinton, or what he had to gain from the bizarre prank, but the stage crasher was arrested shortly after the event for his troubles. While the moment was confusing for viewers, the incident almost immediately inspired modders to do what they do best.
Crash Team Rumble - What We Know So Far
After years of lying dormant, the "Crash Bandicoot" series has returned in a big way. Back in 2017, Activision published "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy," a remastered collection of the franchise's first three games. Following that, the franchise continued to gain momentum, releasing the racing-centric spin-off "Crash Team Racing Nitro Fury" and the mainline sequel/retcon "Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time" in 2019 and 2020, respectively. As both games were well received and proved popular, the series seems to be now firmly back in the public eye. In turn, Activision and developer Toys for Bob have decided to add another fun title to series' catalogue.
It's Clear Why Fans Are In A Frenzy Over Overwatch 2's Winter Wonderland
The holiday season is upon us. There are jingles echoing through every store and competitive video games are releasing their snowy seasonal content. "Overwatch 2" launched its 2022 Winter Wonderland Event on December 13, bringing four winter-themed arcade modes: Mei's Snowball Offensive, Snowball Deathmatch, Yeti Hunter, and Freesethaw Elimination. While playing these modes, gamers will be able to unlock, "weapon charms, player icons, sprays, and more—including the Ice Queen Epic Brigitte skin." It seems that not everyone is satisfied with these additions, however.
Dead Cells: Return To Castlevania - What We Know So Far
Developer Motion Twin takes "Dead Cells" back to its roots with a DLC based in Dracula's Castle. It's no secret that Konami's "Castlevania" was one of the inspirations for the "RougeVania," so it's fitting that the latest DLC brings popular "Castlevania: Symphony of the Night" characters into the "Dead Cells" world. The Beheaded allies with Richter Belmont and Alucard against Count Dracula in the new content. According to its Steam page, the expansion features a new storyline, 14 new weapons, 20 outfits, and new enemies, including three new bosses. It also includes a library of songs from the "Castlevania" series and 12 remixed tracks coming to the game in the package.
Is Octopath Traveler 2 Coming To Xbox?
Square Enix's HD-2D roleplaying adventure "Octopath Traveler" was one of the best games of 2018 when it released on the Nintendo Switch, and its player base only increased over time as the game was ported to PC via Steam in 2019, Google Stadia in 2020, and Xbox consoles in 2021. Yet, the title never released on the PlayStation in any way, shape, or form. Now, however, the game's sequel, simply titled "Octopath Traveler 2," will be releasing on February 24, 2023 on Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
The Small PlayStation Details Only Hardcore Fans Caught In The Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Trailer
Fans have been waiting with bated breath for any new information about "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" ever since Sony Picture Entertainment released the first look teaser last year. Its predecessor, "Into the Spider-Verse," was indisputably one of the most innovative feats of animation in recent memory and the vibrant visuals on display in the first trailer showed that the sequel's Spidey senses are just as sharp as ever. Now a new "Across the Spider-Verse" trailer has finally dropped, giving fans a little more information about what they can expect to see in the upcoming film. It kicks off with Miles getting a pep talk from his mom that seems to indicate that he is starting to feel the weight of his role as Spider-Man, then quickly leads into a scene in which he follows Spider-Gwen into what looks like a sort of hub world between dimensions.
God Of War Ragnarok: How To Defeat The Ormr At Dragon Beach
Fans hoping for answers to some of the biggest unanswered questions after "God of War: Ragnarok" may be disappointed to learn that the game has no DLC plans. Sad as that may be, beating "God of War: Ragnarok" could take players well over 40 hours — especially if players are doing their best to hunt down each one of the game's many collectibles, such as the barking lizards known as Ormr.
HEROish Review: Simple & Addicting
Originally released as a highly-rated Apple Arcade title, "HEROish" has seemingly effortlessly made the jump to PC and consoles with its recent surprise launch. Available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, and releasing on Nintendo Switch in January 2023, "HEROish" is a simple, yet engaging and wildly addicting card-battling MOBA-lite. And luckily for fans of the genre, it's quick and easy to pick up and hard to put down.
HBO's The Last Of Us Drops A Big Clue About Its Cordyceps Virus
Fresh off the release of "The Last of Us Part 1," a graphically overhauled version of the fan-favorite game, there's now an entirely new "The Last of Us" property for fans to get excited about. HBO's adaptation of the video game – starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, respectively – will release in January, and fans have been busily searching through the series' trailers for small details about the direction of the show. The plot of "The Last of Us" will certaily follow the video game, but how will the showrunners flesh out the world Joel and Ellie must navigate through? Fans are trying to figure out everything they can about the new show before it releases, and some gamers may have just found out how the series will handle explaining the deadly virus turning the world into shambling creatures.
Hellboy: Web Of Wyrd - What We Know So Far
In 2021, major comics publisher Dark Horse Comics announced the creation of its gaming and digital division Dark Horse Games. No working titles accompanied the news, but thanks to a reveal at 2022's Game Awards, fans now know that the first game from Dark Horse Games will be "Hellboy: Web of Wyrd."
Henry Cavill's Superman Exit Has The Witcher Fans Saying The Same Thing
"Witcher" fans were rocked by lead Henry Cavill's series exit earlier in 2022, and many wondered if another opportunity drew the star away from the series. After all, when the series began, Cavill was secured for at least 7 seasons, giving fans some sense of security. However, it seemed that Cavill might have had a more interesting opportunity on the horizon in another famous franchise: Superman. Cavill seemed set to resume the mantle of the Man of Steel full time after appearing in a cameo at the end of another DC film, "Black Adam." Suddenly, his decision to leave "The Witcher" made more sense.
