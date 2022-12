The ink is barely dry on the signatures for Class of 2023 recruits as National Signing Day nears a close, but Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman hasn't stopped thinking about how to improve his overall roster through the transfer portal. During his Wednesday press conference, Pittman said, "We have some scholarships available to go and change our team, and that's what we're going to do."

