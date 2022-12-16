ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

High Point University

HPU Faculty and Students Recognized for Research and Innovation

HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 21, 2022 – Members of the High Point University community frequently conduct, publish and share research and creative works in a variety of ways. Below is a recap of recent research initiatives. HPU Sophomore Awarded the Barthalmus Award. Ethan Muckerheide, a sophomore psychology major from...
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point University

HPU Continues Welcoming Thousands to the Annual Christmas Drive

The drive continues each night from 5 to 8 p.m. through Jan. 1. Pictured is the state’s tallest Christmas tree at 70 feet tall. HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 20, 2022 – The Triad and surrounding communities are enjoying the sights and sounds of the season at High Point University’s Annual Community Christmas Drive, which kicked off on Monday, Dec. 19.
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point University

Class of 2022 Outcomes: Andrew Kohle Pursues Dental Degree

HPU graduates are leading prestigious career paths around the world at Fortune 500 companies, international service programs, public school systems, top-tier law, medical and graduate school programs, and many other esteemed organizations thanks to their journey at HPU. Here’s a glimpse of one extraordinary graduate from the Class of 2022:
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point University

First Year Student Room Reservations

We have a wide variety of housing options available. For the 2023-2024 school year the following buildings are available to first year students:. Important Tips on Completing Your Housing Application. Male First Year Housing Options. Female First Year Housing Options. How Housing Assignments Are Determined. What If I Didn’t Receive...
WRAL News

UNC housekeepers: Raise is 'a slap in the face'

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Housekeepers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill called the plan to raise their pay by 90 cents an hour "insulting and a slap in the face." "Our fight will continue – we will not be silent, not for 90 cents," said housekeeper...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
rhinotimes.com

Old Jail In Downtown Greensboro About To Go Ka-Boom!

For centuries people have been singing about London Bridge coming down – however, there are likely to be no songs written about the old county building that’s set to come down in early 2023: the Old Guilford County Jail in downtown Greensboro. When the giant, shiny new Guilford...
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

Alamance County Woman Attempts Child Abduction

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — On Friday, Alamance County Sheriffs were called to an assault at the 2500 block of Ossipee Front St. in Elon. Upon arrival, the victim stated that the mother of his children came to the residence, wanting to remove the children. The victim prevented the mother,...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Parents of missing NC 11-year-old arrested

The parents of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl Madalina Cojocari were arrested Saturday for failure to report her missing, the Cornelius Police Department said in a news release. The parents of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl Madalina Cojocari were arrested Saturday for failure to report her missing, the Cornelius Police...
CORNELIUS, NC
WBTV

Masked gunman robs Salisbury fish arcade

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A masked man who was able to sneak a gun past a security guard robbed a fish arcade in Salisbury, according to police. The robbery was reported at 2:45 p.m. on Sunday at the Ace Arcade on Statesville Boulevard. According to the report, the man walked...
SALISBURY, NC
WFXR

Teen arrested in connection to bomb threat at Martinsville Walmart

UPDATE 12/20 5:47 p.m.: The Henry County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a teen who it believed called in a bomb threat to a Walmart in Martinsville, according to officials. Deputies said they responded to reports of a bomb threat at the Walmart on 976 Commonwealth Blvd around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. The […]
MARTINSVILLE, VA

