FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In Greensboro, concerns raised about school safety after student forgotten on field tripEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Free Christmas Concert at the Tanger Center 12/22-12/24The Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Water main break highlights infrastructure problems in GreensboroEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Family Dollar Allegedly Closed After FireBryan DijkhuizenGreensboro, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
High Point University
HPU Faculty and Students Recognized for Research and Innovation
HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 21, 2022 – Members of the High Point University community frequently conduct, publish and share research and creative works in a variety of ways. Below is a recap of recent research initiatives. HPU Sophomore Awarded the Barthalmus Award. Ethan Muckerheide, a sophomore psychology major from...
High Point University
HPU Continues Welcoming Thousands to the Annual Christmas Drive
The drive continues each night from 5 to 8 p.m. through Jan. 1. Pictured is the state’s tallest Christmas tree at 70 feet tall. HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 20, 2022 – The Triad and surrounding communities are enjoying the sights and sounds of the season at High Point University’s Annual Community Christmas Drive, which kicked off on Monday, Dec. 19.
High Point University
Class of 2022 Outcomes: Andrew Kohle Pursues Dental Degree
HPU graduates are leading prestigious career paths around the world at Fortune 500 companies, international service programs, public school systems, top-tier law, medical and graduate school programs, and many other esteemed organizations thanks to their journey at HPU. Here’s a glimpse of one extraordinary graduate from the Class of 2022:
High Point University
First Year Student Room Reservations
We have a wide variety of housing options available. For the 2023-2024 school year the following buildings are available to first year students:. Important Tips on Completing Your Housing Application. Male First Year Housing Options. Female First Year Housing Options. How Housing Assignments Are Determined. What If I Didn’t Receive...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem woman is the oldest graduate in her class of 2022 at WSSU
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman will be walking across the stage at Winston-Salem State University's fall commencement on Friday, and she'll be the oldest student in this year's graduating class. Sandra Lynch is 64 years old, and she says one of the reasons she enrolled at Winston-Salem State...
UNC housekeepers: Raise is 'a slap in the face'
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Housekeepers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill called the plan to raise their pay by 90 cents an hour "insulting and a slap in the face." "Our fight will continue – we will not be silent, not for 90 cents," said housekeeper...
NCHP finds abducted Rock Hill girl, second child missing since May 2022, safe in Orange County
The incident happened on I-85, north of the Hillsborough Weigh Station in Orange County, at the 165-mile marker.
rhinotimes.com
Old Jail In Downtown Greensboro About To Go Ka-Boom!
For centuries people have been singing about London Bridge coming down – however, there are likely to be no songs written about the old county building that’s set to come down in early 2023: the Old Guilford County Jail in downtown Greensboro. When the giant, shiny new Guilford...
abc45.com
Alamance County Woman Attempts Child Abduction
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — On Friday, Alamance County Sheriffs were called to an assault at the 2500 block of Ossipee Front St. in Elon. Upon arrival, the victim stated that the mother of his children came to the residence, wanting to remove the children. The victim prevented the mother,...
Bomb threat at Chewy facility in North Carolina cleared after evacuation
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A bomb threat called into the Rowan County fulfillment facility of Chewy, a popular online pet supply retailer, turned out to be a false alarm, according to the sheriff’s office. At about 2 p.m. on Thursday, the Chewy facility in Rowan County received a call reporting a bomb threat. Chewy […]
WRAL
Parents of missing NC 11-year-old arrested
The parents of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl Madalina Cojocari were arrested Saturday for failure to report her missing, the Cornelius Police Department said in a news release. The parents of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl Madalina Cojocari were arrested Saturday for failure to report her missing, the Cornelius Police...
WBTV
Water from sprinkler ices over portion of Jake Alexander Blvd. in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Salisbury road is closed after water from a sprinkler left ice on the pavement, leading to two traffic crashes early Monday morning. First responders had Jake Alexander Boulevard near the Biscuitville location closed after the sprinkler covered the road in water that turned to ice.
Mother, stepfather of missing Cornelius girl arrested for failing to report disappearance, police say
CORNELIUS, N.C. — Both the mother and the stepfather of an 11-year-old girl from Cornelius were arrested Saturday morning in connection to her disappearance, the Cornelius Police Department announced. Cornelius police said it was asking for the public's help to find Madalina Cojocari on Friday. Cojocari's parents initially reported...
WBTV
Masked gunman robs Salisbury fish arcade
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A masked man who was able to sneak a gun past a security guard robbed a fish arcade in Salisbury, according to police. The robbery was reported at 2:45 p.m. on Sunday at the Ace Arcade on Statesville Boulevard. According to the report, the man walked...
This Is The Best Christmas Light Display In North Carolina
Travel + Leisure found the best best holiday light displays in each state.
Martinsville Police Department fires SRO during internal investigation
UPDATE 12/21 — The Martinsville Police Department says they have fired an officer who was involved in an incident involving a video on social media at Martinsville Middle School. The department says the incident took place on Dec. 16 and the officer involved was a School Resource Officer. Now all the information is being turned […]
Puppies found near Asheboro dumpster recovering in foster home
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two puppies are on the mend after they were found near a Randolph County dumpster. According to incident reports filed by Asheboro Police Department, an animal control officer was called on Wednesday about two puppies that had been found behind the dumpster of the Mattress Firm on East Dixie Drive in […]
1 dead, 2 hurt after head-on crash on Martinsville Road between Hathaway Drive, Pisgah Church Road in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has died, and two people were taken to a hospital after a crash in Greensboro on Monday, according to Guilford County EMS officials. The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. on Martinsville Road and involved two vehicles. Gene Kevin Reyes, 29, of Burlington, was driving a 2005 Nissan Murano south […]
Antisemitic sign hung on Moore County bridge ahead of Hanukkah, deputies say
Moore County deputies are investigating after they said a large sign with antisemitic symbols was hung on a bridge in the Vass area.
Teen arrested in connection to bomb threat at Martinsville Walmart
UPDATE 12/20 5:47 p.m.: The Henry County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a teen who it believed called in a bomb threat to a Walmart in Martinsville, according to officials. Deputies said they responded to reports of a bomb threat at the Walmart on 976 Commonwealth Blvd around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. The […]
