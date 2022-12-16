Snow Emergency Continues Tonight

A snow emergency remains in effect for the City of Madison tonight, December 16. 2022.

When parking your vehicle this evening, please choose off-street parking options.

If you cannot find an off-street option, everyone in the City of Madison must follow alternate side parking rules again this evening. This includes those who park within the Snow Emergency Zone.

Also, you must continue following all posted daytime parking rules as well.

Streets Division plow trucks use the overnight parking rules and the daytime rules to push snow from the roadways to keep them wide and safe for all roadway users.

Failure to follow any parking rule may result in your vehicle being ticketed and potentially towed.

Parking on the Street Tonight

Vehicles parked on the street tonight (Friday, December 16 into the early morning of Saturday, December 17) should be on the ODD house-numbered side of the street between the hours of 1 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Violations of the alternate side parking rules are punishable by a fine of $60 throughout the entire City of Madison.

Violators may also be towed. If a vehicle is towed, an additional towing fee will be added to the parking ticket.

Other Parking Information

Parking will be available in the cashiered sections of city-owned ramps in the downtown area. During a declared snow emergency you can park for no charge at the City ramps from 9 p.m. until 7 a.m. If you enter before 9 p.m. or leave after 7 a.m. you are liable for any parking charges before 9 p.m. and from 7 a.m. until the time you leave.

When parking in the ramps overnight, do not park on the top level so this area can be plowed. Be aware that vehicles stored in city ramps longer than 48 hours are subject to being ticketed and towed. Meters in lots and ramps are enforced 24 hours per day, 7 days a week. Parking is also available at the Brittingham Park Shelter parking lot off of W. Washington Ave.

More Information

Additional information about winter plowing and parking can be found on the City of Madison winter website, www.cityofmadison.com/winter. Parking information can also be heard by calling the winter parking hotline at 608-261-9111.

