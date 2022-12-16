Read full article on original website
Australia's APRA Says Grants Authority To ANZ As Non-Operating Holding Co
* APRA GRANTS AUTHORITY TO ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED AS A NON-OPERATING HOLDING COMPANY
Image Resources Nl Announces Atlas Project Ore Reserve Update
* 5.5 MILLION TONNES OF ORE RESERVES AT 9.2% TOTAL HM AT ATLAS PROJECT
Hyphens Pharma International Says Unit Entered Into License And Supply Agreements
* UNIT ENTERED INTO EXCLUSIVE LICENSE AND SUPPLY AGREEMENTS WITH CASSIOPEA S.P.A.
Seera Holding Group Shareholders Approve Offering Of 30% Share Capital Of Lumi Rental Through IPO
* SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE OFFERING OF 16.5 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES REPRESENTING 30% OF SHARE CAPITAL OF LUMI RENTAL THROUGH AN IPO ON SAUDI STOCK EXCHANGE
Luna Wins Major Contract For Levee Monitoring
* RECENTLY AWARDED A CONTRACT WITH PT FREEPORT INDONESIA, AN AFFILIATE OF FREEPORT-MCMORAN
Centuria Capital Confirms Interim Distribution Totalling 5.80 Au Cents/Stapled Security Will Be Paid For Yr
* CONFIRMS INTERIM DISTRIBUTION TOTALLING 5.80 AU CENTS/STAPLED SECURITY WILL BE PAID FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DEC 2022
The Foschini Group Expands Sneaker Factory Footprint With Street Fever Acquisition
* EXPANDS SNEAKER FACTORY FOOTPRINT WITH STREET FEVER ACQUISITION. * ON COMPLETION OF DEAL, 114 STREET FEVER STORES & THEIR LEASES WILL BE TAKEN OVER BY TFG
HHS Increases Access To Tamiflu Through The Strategic National Stockpile
* HHS INCREASES ACCESS TO TAMIFLU THROUGH THE STRATEGIC NATIONAL STOCKPILE. * HHS- THROUGH ASPR, MAKING ADDITIONAL SUPPLY OF TAMIFLU AVAILABLE TO JURISDICTIONS TO RESPOND TO INCREASED DEMAND FOR ANTIVIRAL DURING FLU SEASON
RingCentral - To Record Non-Cash Asset Write-Down Charge Of Substantially All Of Remaining Prepaid Sales Commission Balance Of Up To About $160 Million For 2022 - Filing
* RINGCENTRAL-TO RECORD NON-CASH ASSET WRITE-DOWN CHARGE OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF REMAINING PREPAID SALES COMMISSION BALANCE OF UP TO ABOUT $160 MILLION FOR 2022. * RINGCENTRAL-EXPECTS TO TAKE WRITE DOWN OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF REMAINING FAIR VALUE OF CO'S HOLDINGS OF AVAYA'S PREFERRED STOCK OF ABOUT $28.9 MILLION.
Precinct Properties (NZX: PCT) enters into new segment, shares down
Precinct Properties, a developer of commercial office spaces, has entered into a new segment. It announced that it would develop multi-unit residential properties with Lamont & Co. In the beginning, the new business will deliver Lamont’s existing strategy. Precinct Properties New Zealand Limited (NZX: PCT) announced on Tuesday (20...
Jesper Eigen Møller Takes Over As Chairman
* REG-JESPER EIGEN MØLLER TAKES OVER AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS. * JESPER EIGEN MØLLER HAS ACCEPTED POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS. * SØREN INGERSLEV HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
BlackBerry Ltd <BB.TO>: Losses of 5 cents announced for third quarter
20 December 2022 11:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by BlackBerry Ltd in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -5 cents per share, 5 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported zero EPS. Losses of -7 cents per share were anticipated by the six analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -8 cents to -6 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -7 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $169.00 million, which is higher than the estimated $168.73 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the software peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Six analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a gain of two new estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $169 million from $184 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Aug. 31 2022 -0.07 -0.05 Beat May. 31 2022 -0.05 -0.05 Met Feb. 28 2022 -0.04 0.01 Beat Nov. 30 2021 -0.07 0.00 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data December 20 at 11:31 p.m.
Carnival Corp reports results for the quarter ended in November - Earnings Summary
* Carnival Corp reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 85 cents per share for the quarter ended in November. The mean expectation of twelve analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 87 cents per share. * Revenue rose 198.3% to $3.84 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $3.91 billion. * Carnival Corp's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of $1.27. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 220.6% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days five analysts negatively revised earnings estimates * Carnival Corp shares had risen by 15.2% this quarter and lost 59.7% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $1.6 billion. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Carnival Corp is $10.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 7 "strong buy" or "buy," 9 "hold" and 5 "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data December 21 at 03:15 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Nov. 30 2022 -0.87 -0.85 Beat Aug. 31 2022 -0.15 -0.58 Missed May. 31 2022 -1.17 -1.64 Missed Feb. 28 2022 -1.26 -1.66 Missed.
Australian shares likely to rise; US consume confidence rebounds
The Australian share market is poised to rise on Thursday. According to the latest SPI futures, the ASX 200 would open 52 points or 0.75% higher. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones rose 1.6%, the S&P 500 surged 1.55%, and the NASDAQ ended 1.54% higher. The Australian share market is...
Wall St opens flat, Tesla rises on Musk poll outcome
(Reuters) - Wall Street's main stock indexes were subdued at the open on Monday after two straight weeks of losses on recession worries, while Tesla shares rose after a poll showed Elon Musk should quit as Twitter's CEO. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.99 points, or 0.00%, at the...
Investor L&G says change of Capricorn directors 'warranted'
LONDON (Reuters) -Capricorn Energy investor Legal & General Investment Management is in favour of changing Capricorn's directors, it said on Tuesday, after another investor's call for a vote to oust seven of them including the CEO. "We believe there has been a substantial breakdown in relations between the current Capricorn...
What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Tuesday, December 20
(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) Nike Inc is expected to report a jump in second-quarter revenue as shoppers snapped up the sportswear giant's sneakers amid a ramp up in discounts to clear inventories. Investors will be looking out for the company's forecast, its comments on current demand trends, recovery in China, inventory position as well as margin pressures. The U.S. Commerce Department is expected to release housing starts data. Housing starts likely decreased to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.400 million units in November from 1.512 million units in October. Permits for future home construction likely decreased to a rate of 1.485 million units in November from 1.512 million units in October. General Mills Inc is expected to post a rise in second-quarter revenue, helped by steady demand for its snacks and cereals despite price hikes. Investors will look out for comments from the company on impact from inflation, shift in consumer behavior and any forecast it provides. Statistics Canada is scheduled to report retail sales likely rose 1.5% in October, after falling 0.5% in September. Mexico's retail sales likely edged 0.4% higher in October, after falling 0.2% in September. Argentina's current account data for third quarter is scheduled for release. (Compiled by Nachiket Tekawade in Bengaluru; Edited by Shilpi Majumdar)
Why are these iron ore stocks garnering attention?
Iron ore exports from Australia are expected to reach 959 million tonnes by 2024. Havilah Resources received funding for three months from OZ Mineral Ltd. under their Strategic Alliance Agreement. Mineral Resources shipped 4.5M wet metric tonnes of iron ore in the September quarter. Mount Gibson reported an increase of...
Glittering gold gives markets some Christmas cheer
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Asian stocks were trying to get into a festive mood on Wednesday and managed small gains, with even Japan's Nikkei lifting off a two-month low it hit following the Bank of Japan's surprise decision to loosen its tight leash on government bond yields. MSCI's broadest index of...
Gold rises, but firmer U.S. dollar caps advance
(Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Wednesday, holding above the key $1,800 level, as expectations of slower U.S. rate hikes lent support, but a rise in the dollar capped any further gains in the non-yielding bullion. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,822.63 per ounce by 10:38 a.m. ET (1538 GMT)...
